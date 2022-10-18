Read full article on original website
Trunk or Treat at First Methodist Church on Oct. 31
Setup begins at 5:00pm, lot will be blocked off at 5:20 for safety. Open to all. Parents and grandparents are invited to bring the kids. Come in costume and celebrate All Hallows Eve with your friends and neighbors. There is no charge for this event. While you’re there, sign up...
Thirty-five Properties Sold At The County Tax Sale, 36 Go To Land Bank
The second property tax sale this year added over $86,000 to Bourbon County treasurer’s funds, with the unsold properties deeded over to the Fort Scott Land Bank. The Bourbon County treasurer collects and distributes all real and personal property taxes. The tax districts that receive this are the City of Fort Scott, the Bourbon County government, and the county’s two school districts- USD 234 and USD 235.
Obituary of Joy O’Neal
Joy Ann Whitesell O’Neal, age 82, resident of Nevada, MO previously Ft. Scott, KS died Tuesday October 18, 2022, at Mercy Hospital, Joplin MO. She was born July 17, 1940, in Filley, MO, the only daughter of Kenneth Whitesell Sr. and Bonnadell “Bonnie” Blevins Whitesell. Joy graduated...
Work on K-3 HWY Begins Oct. 24 from Bronson to Blue Mound
The week of Oct. 24 the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) plans to start a resurfacing project on K-3 between K-31 and U.S. 54 (see map). Project activity includes a mill and inlay with rock edge wedge. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide one-lane traffic through the work zone during daylight hours. Expect delays of 15 minutes or less. Weather permitting, the road work will be finished in one month.
Bourbon County Commission Agenda for Oct. 25
1st District–Nelson Blythe Minutes: Approved: _______________. 2nd District–Jim Harris Corrected: _______________________. 3rd District–Clifton Beth Adjourned at: _______________. County Clerk–Ashley Shelton. MEETING HELD IN THE COMMISSION ROOM BEGINNING at 9:00AM. Call to Order. • Flag Salute. • Approval of Minutes from previous meeting. • Jerry Witt –...
