Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama CB Eli Ricks gets starting opportunity against Mississippi State

Eli Ricks is getting an opportunity to show Nick Saban what he can do at Alabama. The transfer cornerback from LSU got announced as a starter tonight against Mississippi State. He arrived on campus for the Crimson Tide in the spring after two seasons with the Tigers. Ricks totaled four interceptions as a freshman at LSU, earning Freshman All-American honors. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder outlined huge goals for this season but has yet to get an opportunity to show his skills. Saban mentioned personnel changes this week for the Tide, and it looks like Ricks was one of those moves.
Watch Alabama WR Tyler Harrell go through pregame warmups for MSU

We have a Tyler Harrell sighting in pregame warmups for Alabama versus Mississippi State. He has yet to make his debut for the Crimson Tide, but tonight could be Harrell’s night. Coach Nick Saban told reporters the transfer wide receiver was available for Tennessee, but he did not play....
Alabama hopeful to have Bryce Young fully healthy during bye week

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young started back-to-back games after suffering a sprained AC joint to his throwing shoulder against Arkansas. He led the Crimson Tide to its seventh victory of the season, earning a 30-6 win over Mississippi State. Young completed 21 of 35 pass attempts for 249 yards and two touchdowns. It was the fifth time the junior signal-caller tossed 2+ touchdowns and second time he recorded a passer rating of 90+. Alabama’s offense did not have a dominant performance, but it did enough at Bryant-Denny Stadium to earn a victory. As the Tide enters its bye week, Coach Nick Saban is focused on one thing with Young.
Alabama remains at No. 6 in AP Poll after victory over Mississippi State

No changes happened to Alabama football in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. After earning a 30-6 victory over Mississippi State, the Crimson Tide remains at No. 6. Nick Saban and Alabama are off this week, but have LSU, Mississippi, and Auburn left on its schedule in the Southeastern Conference. The Tide will travel to face LSU at Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, La.) on Saturday, Nov. 5. Alabama wants to run the table in the SEC West, win an SEC Championship, and get to the College Football Playoff. It bounced back after a loss to Tennessee; however, Saban looks to continue improving. Alabama will also get some players, including Bryce Young, healthy.
Nick Saban explains why DJ Dale and Jaheim Oatis didn’t play vs Mississippi State

As Alabama was taking the field against Mississippi State on Saturday there were a few noticeable absences from the team’s warmups. Wide receiver Kendrick Law, offensive lineman Terrence Ferguson, linebackers Deontae Lawson and Kendrick Blackshire and starting defensive linemen DJ Dale and Jaheim Oatis were all seen wearing street clothes on the sidelines.
Former Alabama safety said Crimson Tide’s defense ‘looked godawful’ against Tennessee, challenges Will Anderson to be better

Before Alabama kicks off homecoming against Mississippi State, the media continues its thoughts from the Tennessee game. Roman Harper, a former Crimson Tide safety, is an analyst for SEC Network. He was high on Tennessee during the offseason, and the Volunteers defeated his Alma mater at Neyland Stadium last week. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young gave a valiant effort coming off an injury, but Harper was honest in his assessment of the Tide during Friday’s segment on the Paul Finebaum Show.
What Mike Leach said about Alabama after Mississippi State lost to Tide

Mike Leach’s Mississippi State Bulldogs were pounded by the Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday night 30-6. The lone Bulldogs touchdown came on the last play of the game as time expired. The usually always entertaining Air Raid offense was held at bay by Nick Saban’s defense. Will Rogers completed 30-of-60...
Two players to watch for in Alabama’s matchup against Mississippi State

Two players to watch for in Alabama’s matchup against Mississippi State https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/10/22/alabama-matchup-mississippi-state-two-players-watch/">. Could Alabama football be in for a special homecoming game against Mississippi State?. After a loss to Tennessee, the Crimson Tide looks to right the ship and run the table to the College Football Playoff. Nick Saban...
Former Alabama players narrate homecoming ahead of Miss. State game

Alabama fans are ready for homecoming at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday against Mississippi State. Two of the best players in the Nick Saban era narrated a cool video for social media. Barrett Jones and Ha’Sean ‘Ha Ha’ Clinton-Dix won national championships for the Crimson Tide. Jones, a former All-American offensive lineman, started at right guard, left tackle, and center for three BCS National Championship teams. Clinton-Dix, a former Consensus All-American in 2013, shared a team-high four interceptions for Alabama’s 2012 BCS National Championship team. Both players discussed what made the University of Alabama special for them. Jones and Clinton-Dix had many great moments for the Tide, and both got drafted into the National Football League. They are forever grateful to call Tuscaloosa home and have the support of the Tide fans.
Alabama 5-Star DB target Desmond Ricks reclassifies to 2023 class

Desmond Ricks announced he was reclassifying to the 2023 recruiting class Saturday. Ricks attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He garners a five-star rating from most recruiting sites. The IMG product currently has Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Miami, Ohio State and others in his top ten. The former 2024 recruit said...
WATCH: Bryce Young pulls off video game like touchdown vs Mississippi State

Simply put, Bryce Young makes things happen at quarterback for Alabama. His elusiveness in the pocket and finding the open receiver downfield has been one of the more remarkable parts of his games as he creates video game-like highlights. During the first quarter of Alabama’s game against Mississippi State, Young...
Miss State quarterback Will Rogers comforted an older Alabama event staffer after Saturday's game

It was approaching midnight Saturday night. Thousands of fans had left Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, and there in the dark night it came: The kindest gesture ever. It had been a long night for Miss State quarterback Will Rogers. He had attempted 60 passes against the Crimson Tide and completed 30. He had been sacked four times and very often tossed around like a rag doll. He also lost his teammate Sam Westmoreland days ago. The past few days have been very difficult for Will and the Bulldogs.
