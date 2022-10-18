Eli Ricks is getting an opportunity to show Nick Saban what he can do at Alabama. The transfer cornerback from LSU got announced as a starter tonight against Mississippi State. He arrived on campus for the Crimson Tide in the spring after two seasons with the Tigers. Ricks totaled four interceptions as a freshman at LSU, earning Freshman All-American honors. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder outlined huge goals for this season but has yet to get an opportunity to show his skills. Saban mentioned personnel changes this week for the Tide, and it looks like Ricks was one of those moves.

