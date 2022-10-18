ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Bella Hadid Stuns In Plunging Gold Dress, Strappy Stilettos At NYC Awards Ceremony: Photos

By Olivia Elgart
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gqgYW_0idXt3hE00
Image Credit: John Nacion/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Bella Hadid is always wearing some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did at the God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards in New York City on Oct. 17. The 26-year-old looked gorgeous in a long-sleeve gold sequin midi dress with a low-cut V-neckline that ended all the way at her belly button.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1410IH_0idXt3hE00
Bella Hadid looked stunning in a plunging, gold sequin Michael Kors Collection Hand Embellished Dance Dress at the God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards in New York City on Oct. 17. (John Nacion/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Bella’s Michael Kors Collection Hand Embellished Dance Dress showed off major cleavage while the center of the bodice was cinched in. The rest of the dress slowed into a tea-length pleated skirt and she accessorized with strappy metallic gladiator heels. A pair of dazzling diamond earrings and gorgeous glam completed her look.

Bella had her jet-black hair slicked back and parted to the side in a low bun while her makeup was done by celebrity makeup artist, Sofia Tilbury. Bella’s glowing makeup was created using a range of Charlotte Tilbury products including Magic Cream, Beauty Light Wands, and the Beautiful Radiant Skin Concealer. A sultry smokey eye and a glossy light pink lip completed her look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZzRrr_0idXt3hE00
Bella Hadid & her mother Yolanda Hadid at the God’s Love We Deliver event in NYC. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

Also in attendance at the event was Bella’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, who looked stunning in a skintight, tan cashmere bodysuit with matching leggings and a camel coat draped over her shoulders from the Fall/Winter 2022 Michael Kors Collection.

Jessica Alba was also there looking stunning in a one-shoulder Michael Kors Collection black crepe-jersey toga gown while Lea Michele wore a gold stretch cady one-sleeve gown with hand-embroidered sequins and crystals from the Fall/Winter 2022 Michael Kors Collection.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Is Red Hot In Sparkling Plunging Dress After Appearance On Meghan Markle’s Podcast

Paris Hilton looked stunning as she promoted her new perfume, Ruby Rush, in India on Thursday, Oct. 20. As seen in the below photo from her event, Paris, 41, dressed with India’s conservative taste in mind and wore a red maxi dress that covered her legs. The dress featured beautiful gold, green, white, and blue beading and she paired it with just as extravagant jewelry. In Paris fashion, she showed a little bit of skin via the dress’ plunging neckline. The reality star and DJ completed her look with sparkling gold gloves and wore her long, blonde hair in very loose curls.
UTAH STATE
HollywoodLife

These Trendy Pants Are This Fall’s Celeb-Wardrobe Staple

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Models and actresses are proof that baggy is in, especially for the fall. From Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber to Eva Longoria and Jessica Alba, celebrities can’t get enough of baggy pants and cargos. We’re loving the switch-up and plan on using it as our fashion inspiration all season long.
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt, 58, Is Handsome In All Denim Arriving To Grand Prix In Austin: Photos

Brad Pitt looked every inch the matinee idol as he arrived at a Grand Prix event in Austin on Friday, Oct. 21. The Bullet Train star, 58, showed up to the racetrack in a cool, light blue denim jacket and matching pants, rocking designer shades and shoes. After making his way through the event, Brad was spotted hanging out in the race pits, sporting an official mesh vest… and a bucket hat!
AUSTIN, TX
HollywoodLife

Behati Prinsloo Shows Growing Baby Bump In T-Shirt & Cargo Pants As She Stands By Adam Levine

Behati Prinsloo looked cool and calm as she stepped out for a smoothie in the wake of her husband Adam Levine’s recent flirting scandal. The very pregnant supermodel showed off her growing baby bump as she rocked a tiny white tee and cargo pants for her excursion in Santa Barbara on Thursday, Oct. 20. Adding a set of designer shades and chic footwear to the casual ensemble, Behati kept a solemn face in the face of adversity.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
HollywoodLife

Mary J. Blige Rocks Louis Vuitton Harness Top & Short Shorts For NY Concert: Photos

Mary J. Blige was an incredible sight to see during a concert in Brooklyn, NY on Thursday night! The 51-year-old singer, who is on her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour, rocked a yellow and black Louis Vuitton ensemble that included a harness top under a puffer jacket, hot pants, and thigh-high boots on stage. She also added thick yellow-framed sunglasses as her long blonde hair was down and her long red nails were on full display.
BROOKLYN, NY
HollywoodLife

Katie Maloney, 35, Is Dating Satchel Clendenin, 25, After Divorce & BFF Stassi Is ‘Happy’ For Her (Exclusive)

Katie Maloney, 35, is enjoying a “new” romance with Satchel Clendenin, 25, and her BFF Stassi Schroeder, 34, is fully supportive. The Vanderpump Rules star, who split from husband Tom Schwartz in March, apparently “isn’t putting too much pressure” on the new connection and Stassi “couldn’t be happier” for her. “Stassi knows things are still very new between Katie and Satchel but she couldn’t be happier for her friend,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Not because she’s dating, but because she sees how happy Katie is with her life in general.”
HollywoodLife

Kris Jenner Thinks Kanye West’s Remarks About George Floyd Are ‘Nauseating’ (Exclusive)

Kanye West, 45, has angered his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner, 66, with his antics on social media, which have included unfounded comments about George Floyd‘s murder. “Kanye’s claims about George Floyd are nauseating to Kris,” a source close to the KarJenner matriarch tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She wishes he would just stop and think about the consequences of his actions, but she knows that it is too late now,” they added.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Go Cowboy Hat Shopping With Emme, 14, Before Halloween: Photo

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, were in a country mood over the weekend when they stopped at a western-themed store with their child Emme, 14. The married couple appeared to try on various cowboy hats at Boot Star and at one point, Jennifer was even spotted helping Emme pick out a red western-style shirt that matched a pair of red cowboy boots, which can be seen here. All three of them looked comfortable and happy to be in the store and caused speculation that at least one of their Halloween costumes could be cowboy-related.
HollywoodLife

Dua Lipa Gushes Over ‘Very Special’ Trevor Noah After Kissing Photo & Dating Speculation

Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah aren’t hiding their regard for each other! The stunning singer, 27, gushed over her “amazing” pal and his many “dimensions” during the latest episode of her iHeartPodcast At Your Service. Dua introduced the outgoing Daily Show host, 38, as a “very special guest” — and the words resonated, given their steamy New York City kiss back in September! Dua also revealed that she had read Trevor’s memoir, Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, and she was impressed. “I found it to be totally moving and occasionally quite funny,” she said during the Friday, October 21 episode, which was actually taped amidst explosive dating rumors between the duo last month. “It was also the reason I wanted to speak to him for this week’s episode.”
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Reacts Strongly To Rumors That He Cheated On Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott broke his silence on the speculation that he has been cheating with rumored ex Rojean Kar while dating his baby mama Kylie Jenner. The drama began after Rojean, who was reportedly first linked to the rapper in 2013, posted a video to her Instagram on Oct. 20 where she is seen hanging out on a production set with Travis in the background, per The Shade Room. Taking to his own Instagram Stories on Oct. 22, Travis vehemently denied the accusations, claiming he “doesn’t know” Rojean.
HollywoodLife

Billie Eilish & Jesse Rutherford: Why Her Brother Finneas ‘Approves Of Their ‘Electrifying Connection’ (Exclusive)

Billie Eilish’s romance with The Neighbourhood’s lead singer Jesse Rutherford is heating up and it looks like the Grammy winner has the support of her big brother/collaborator Finneas! Finneas was hanging out with Billie and Jesse when the pair held hands at Halloween Horror Nights last week — which first sparked dating rumors as a video of it went viral — and a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Finneas clearly “approves” of the relationship, as it makes his kid sister “so happy and giddy.”
HollywoodLife

Lady Gaga Rocks Ripped Fishnet Stockings & Ghostly Makeup To Dom Perignon Event

Grammy-winner and fashion icon Lady Gaga, 36, channeled her inner goth goddess in a little black dress and dark eyeshadow while promoting her recent collaboration with the champagne brand, Dom Perignon on Oct. 20. The “Rain On Me” songstress rocked the monochromatic ensemble with long leather gloves, her staple Pleaser boots, ripped fishnets, and a single silver pendant necklace. Her platinum blonde tresses were styled in a futuristic topknot with her bangs placed on the sides of her face. Notably, the Haus Labs founder even sported ghostly makeup for the night on the town.
HollywoodLife

Adrienne Bailon Reveals How Motherhood Has Changed Her: ‘I Didn’t Know Love At This Capacity'(Exclusive)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Adrienne Bailon had fans, friends and family shocked and thrilled when she took to Instagram on August 16th to announce the secret birth of her first child, Ever James Houghton, via surrogate. After multiple failed IVF attempts and a miscarriage, The Real host and her husband, Israel Houghton, welcomed their healthy, adorable son and have been a puddle of love and gratitude since! “I didn’t know that I could love at this capacity,” Adrienne gushed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com. “We planned for this, we’ve been working on this for over six years to have a child, and I just had no idea — as much as I thought I love him even before he was born, he got here and you’re just like, ‘Wow.’ It’s heart bursting.”
HollywoodLife

Miranda Cosgrove Is Unrecognizable In Kim Kardashian-Style Catsuit On Set Of ‘iCarly’ Reboot: Photo

Miranda Cosgrove, 29, showed off a bold new look, in one of her latest social media photos! The actress flaunted a hot pink catsuit, similar to the ones Kim Kardashian is known to wear a lot, along with a long braid in her hair, as she posed on the set of the iCarly reboot. Josh Peck, who plays Miranda’s character Carly’s manager in the series, shared the photo of Instagram and was standing beside her in it.
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe, 11, Looks Just Like Mom In New Photo

Mariah Carey and her daughter Monroe looked like twinning supermodels when they hit the town recently. The legendary songstress took to her social media on Oct. 23 to share adorable snaps with her 11-year-old girl, as they rocked similar outfits and wore their hair in the same, gorgeous style. Mariah posted one of the cute pics — which features the pair entering a limo — to Twitter and captioned it, “Mom/Daughter Duo Hair Extravaganzas!!! #Thehairtales.”
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Short Black Mini With Travis Barker For Kim’s 42nd Birthday Party: Photo

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, was a gorgeous sight to see at her sister Kim Kardashian‘s 42nd birthday bash on Oct. 21. The oldest KarJenner sister wore a black mini dress under a long black leather jacket as she attended the low-key party with her husband Travis Barker, 46, in Calabasas, CA. She had her long hair down and parted in the middle and added black strappy heels to her look.
CALABASAS, CA
HollywoodLife

Daniel Craig’s Daughter Ella, 30, Makes Rare Appearance With Dad At ‘Glass Onion’ Premiere

Daniel Craig took his daughter Ella Loudon, 30, to the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery during the BFI Film Festival last weekend. The actor, 54, and his eldest child both looked incredible as they posted for photos on the red carpet on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Closing Night Gala for the event. The James Bond icon sported a navy blue tuxedo with a white shirt and matching bowtie. Meanwhile, his look alike daughter looked incredible in a plunging black dress with long sleeves, accessorizing with hoop earrings.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
HollywoodLife

Halsey & Son Edner, 15 Months, Wearing Matching Pumpkin Costumes For Halloween: Photo

Halsey, 28, and their 15-month-old son Edner didn’t go to a pumpkin patch this year — they became one! The singer and About Face Beauty founder shared an adorable selfie with their son to their Instagram Story on Thursday night, which showed them cutely twinning as pumpkins. As seen in the below image, Halsey and Edner both donned orange costumes and Halsey wore an orange plush hat on their head to complete the fun look. The “Without Me” hitmaker simply wrote “pumpkin” on the precious photo.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
250K+
Followers
23K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy