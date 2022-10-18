Read full article on original website
Meet the Powerful, Race-Inspired 72 Volt Roadster Electric Bike
Vintage Electric Bikes’ 72 Volt Roadster is a beast. Designed as part of the brand’s all-new 72v Performance Line, the bike can achieve full-speed runs up 15-20 percent grades and 3x the torque seen in previous models. With a 40 mph top speed and 4000-watt drivetrain, this electric bike is equipped with all the power you’ll need to face every road ahead. The bike also boasts a three-hour charge time and will run up to 75 miles per charge. On top of that, Vintage Electric Bikes worked hard to ensure users can hit those higher speeds faster – the 72 Volt will accelerate from 5-30 mph in half the time of previous Vintage Electric bikes. Every bike is built to last and assembled by the brand’s team in Santa Clara, California. Once it’s ready to go, your bike is loaded up and delivered right to your doorstep. Bottom line: the 72 Volt Roadsters are beautiful, powerful bikes designed and engineered to impress, and represent a remarkable evolution in the Vintage Electric lineup.
Aviron Strong Series Rower Review: A Muscled-Up Beast of a Home Rower
At-home rowing machines are the new must-have fitness equipment, with plenty of sleek and stylish picks to choose from these days. The low-impact nature of rowing can be great for people wanting to boost their physique without the hassle of trekking to a gym, and adding a rig to your setup can be fantastic for quick sessions that work your entire body.
Full vs Semi-Aniline Leather: What's the Difference?
If you’ve ever shopped for a leather sofa or chair online, you’ve undoubtedly come across the term “aniline” before, probably as “full-aniline” or “semi-aniline” describing the leather upholstery on a piece of furniture. While whatever store you were perusing undoubtedly tried to sell you on its form of aniline leather, whether full- or semi-, as superior one, it probably didn’t tell you why it was better, or what "aniline" even means.
