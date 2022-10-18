Beverly Ann Fulton Watson passed away peacefully at her home in Mandeville, Louisiana, October 14, 2022 after a long battle with progressive heart and lung conditions. Born August 17, 1944 to Anderson Fulton, Jr. and Bertha Cade Fulton, she was their first child. One of many firsts, she was the first Black female to don a uniform as a Police Officer in Mandeville and the first to be awarded Officer of the Year three times. While heading up the Crime Prevention Unit, she brought unprecedented utilization to the Mandeville Trailhead by spearheading the new National Night Out for Crime events that included free entertainment and culinary delights donated by some of Mandeville's most treasured restaurants. Her success in cultivating local partnerships also aided her in the task of managing MPD's Toys for Tots Program. She obtained significant repeat donations from private and business donors. A street in Mandeville was recently named in her honor. She was a faithful member and officer of Goodwill Baptist Church wherein her faith helped keep her going with quick wit, a grateful heart and genuine smile. She was preceded in death by her parents Anderson & Bertha, her brother Dwight, Sr., her brother Craig and her nephew Sheldon, Jr. She leaves to mourn her passing, one brother, Sheldon, Sr. (Marie), one sister, Andrea (Brigitte), three nephews, Craig (Tameka), Dwight, Jr. and Zarrick, plus her church family and a host of friends and relatives near and far. Viewing on Monday, October 24, 2022, 10-12, funeral service at 12 noon at St. Timothy in Mandeville, La., Officiated by Pastor Donald Burris. Interment at Mandeville Cemetery C/O N. A. James Funeral Home. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Greater Mandeville Police Foundation Holiday Gift Giving Program in Beverly Watson's name.

