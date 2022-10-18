Read full article on original website
Carol Louise Hickman
Carol was born to Jules Sinus Champagne Sr. and Blanche Joubert Champagne on July 21, 1955 in New Orleans La. She was a longtime resident of Walker, La. Carol had one sister, Shirley Champagne, along with 3 brothers, Jules, Louis and Charlie Champagne. She loved spending time with friends and family going to parades, as well as LSU and Saints football games, and especially decorating for the holidays and being a grandma.
Beverly Ann Watson
Beverly Ann Fulton Watson passed away peacefully at her home in Mandeville, Louisiana, October 14, 2022 after a long battle with progressive heart and lung conditions. Born August 17, 1944 to Anderson Fulton, Jr. and Bertha Cade Fulton, she was their first child. One of many firsts, she was the first Black female to don a uniform as a Police Officer in Mandeville and the first to be awarded Officer of the Year three times. While heading up the Crime Prevention Unit, she brought unprecedented utilization to the Mandeville Trailhead by spearheading the new National Night Out for Crime events that included free entertainment and culinary delights donated by some of Mandeville's most treasured restaurants. Her success in cultivating local partnerships also aided her in the task of managing MPD's Toys for Tots Program. She obtained significant repeat donations from private and business donors. A street in Mandeville was recently named in her honor. She was a faithful member and officer of Goodwill Baptist Church wherein her faith helped keep her going with quick wit, a grateful heart and genuine smile. She was preceded in death by her parents Anderson & Bertha, her brother Dwight, Sr., her brother Craig and her nephew Sheldon, Jr. She leaves to mourn her passing, one brother, Sheldon, Sr. (Marie), one sister, Andrea (Brigitte), three nephews, Craig (Tameka), Dwight, Jr. and Zarrick, plus her church family and a host of friends and relatives near and far. Viewing on Monday, October 24, 2022, 10-12, funeral service at 12 noon at St. Timothy in Mandeville, La., Officiated by Pastor Donald Burris. Interment at Mandeville Cemetery C/O N. A. James Funeral Home. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Greater Mandeville Police Foundation Holiday Gift Giving Program in Beverly Watson's name.
Thomas Craig Frisbie
A resident of Clinton, LA, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at St. Helena Nursing Home in Greensburg, LA. He was born September 1, 1948, in Berkley, California and was 74 years of age. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Felps Frisbie; 3 sons, Adam Frisbie and Angelina Giovanna Frisbie, Tom Craig Frisbie, Jr., and Todd Allen Frisbie; 2 daughters, Bobbie Jo Frisbie and Samantha Adams; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brother, Lloyd Charles Frisbie and Mable. Preceded in death by his parents, Philemon and Fern Frisbie. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Shelby A. Brumfield
Shelby A. Brumfield, a longtime resident of Roseland, answered the Master's call on October 15, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. The Brumfield family asks that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Visitation. Saturday, October 22, 2022. 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Richardson F.H. - Amite, La. 301...
Alice M. Hibbard
Alice, age 92, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, October 20, 2022. She was a native of Springfield and longtime resident of Holden, LA. Alice was the quintessential artist; expressing her passions in a variety of venues. Photography was one of her passions. She also was extremely gifted with a paintbrush in her hands doing a wide range of portraits. Alice also had a good ear for music and she played her piano with talent and grace. Alice was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who is already dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Charlie Stewart, Sr.
Charlie Stewart, Sr., a resident of Roseland LA, answered the Master's call on October 16, 2022, at North Oaks Medical Center. The Stewart family asks that you pray for and with them during this time of loss. Visitation. Friday, October 28, 2022. 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Richardson F.H. -...
Joe E. Dunaway
On October 21, 2022, Joe E. Dunaway went to be with his Lord and Savior. He was a lifelong resident of Bogalusa, LA. He was survived by his loving wife, Debbie Stewart Dunaway, his 6 children, Alan Dunaway (Lisa) of Sherwood, Arkansas, Amy Kennedy (Bobby) of Sulphur, Louisiana, Anna Pierce (Johnny) of Bogalusa, Louisiana, Alana Jones (Andy) of Bogalusa, Louisiana, Dustin Thigpen (Mandy) of Franklinton, Louisiana, and Richelle Helton (Chad) of Bogalusa, Louisiana; 14 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; his brothers James and George Dunaway, his father-in-law Charles Breath; his brother-in-law Randy Stewart; and his fur baby Reese Cup Dunaway.
Ponchatoula Westminster residents celebrate outing
Perfect weather, perfect planning and perfect participation all combined recently to provide a perfect picnic for residents of Ponchatoula Westminster Place apartments. Property Manager LaTasha Banks and Maintenance Technician Rev. David Williams led the way in preparing tables and decorations in the shade of the massive oak tree in the center of the complex.
New K-8 Southside campus holds community event, recognizes J. Rogers Pope
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA – Livingston Parish school officials held a community celebration on Saturday, Oct. 15, to commemorate the opening of the new Southside Campus, which houses the K-5 Southside Elementary and 6-8 Southside Junior High School. The day’s activities began at 10 a.m., and included presentations by school...
LAA hosts Fall Fest in Friendship Circle on Oct. 29
HAMMOND, LA – The Lion Athletics Association will host Fall Fest in Friendship Circle presented by Wiseguys Daiquiris Oct. 29. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and will feature a Trunk-or-Treat, face painting, as well as a costume and trunk decorating contest. Captain’s Tasty Treats and Cajun Flavors & BBQ will be present, as well as Roomie the Lion, spirit members and select Southeastern student-athletes.
Music and lectures highlight Fanfare's upcoming week
HAMMOND – Two lectures, a music concert, and a fundraiser highlight the events scheduled the final week in October during the 37th season of Fanfare, Southeastern Louisiana University’s annual fall arts festival. First up on Oct. 25 is “Opera Composers in Song,” an evening of art songs written...
Pedestrian dies in Livingston Parish crash
On October 22, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a Motor Vehicle Crash located at North James Chapel Rd and Hano Lane. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 37-year-old James Brandon Brewer. Sheriff Jason Ard says, "The initial investigation...
Nov. 4 wine tasting benefits Southeastern Library
HAMMOND – The group Friends of Sims Library is hosting its 14th annual “Wine with Friends,” a fundraiser for Southeastern’s Linus A. Sims Memorial Library, at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. Held at the library, the event will feature six wines paired with food samplings, live...
Hammond DDD reimagines "Starry November" with all-day event Nov. 19
HAMMOND---This year’s 17th Annual Starry November event is slated for both daylight and night-time in Historic Downtown Hammond, America. On Saturday, November 19, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., bring your family and friends to explore, discover, and support our local businesses and merchants, the shining stars of our DDD, as we kick off the holiday season.
SOCCER: Southeastern defeats Nicholls on the road
THIBODAUX, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team defeated Nicholls 2-0 Friday night on the road. Southeastern was able to score a pair of goals against the Lady Colonels and bring home the victory after losing 2-0 to HCU on Sunday afternoon. The Lady Lions (6-5-3,...
Denham man arrested for aggravated arson
LIVINGSTON PARISH --- The State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested a Denham Springs man for allegedly setting fire to a mobile home during a domestic dispute. Keith Mitchell, 46, was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on Wednesday, Oct. 19, on one count of Aggravated Arson. In the evening...
Southeastern hosts Kinesiology Professional Development Day
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University’s Department of Kinesiology and Health Studies is hosting a professional development day for students on Nov. 1 in the Student Union Ballroom on Southeastern’s campus. Titled “ASK KHS,” the symposium will begin at 9:30 a.m. and is open to all current students, alumni, faculty and staff.
Livingston Schools hold groundbreaking, "brick breaking" on new construction projects
LIVINGSTON, La. – Livingston Parish School officials recently traveled from one side of Livingston Parish to the other to hold ceremonies at two campuses to commemorate the start of construction for new facilities. A groundbreaking for the new Live Oak High School Institute of Medicine, Aviation & the Arts...
VOLLEYBALL: Lady Lions rally to finish season sweep of TAMU-Corpus Christi
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team rallied from a tough first set to win the next three, remain undefeated at home and completed the season sweep of the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders 3-1 (15-25, 25-13, 26-24, 25-23) Thursday night at the University Center. After a first...
2023 Baseball schedule offers fresh test for Southeastern
HAMMOND, LA – The 2023 season for the Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team will feature a bit of a different look, featuring four first-time opponents for head coach Matt Riser’s Lion squad. St. John’s, Memphis, Alabama A&M and opening-weekend foe Lafayette College all square off against Southeastern for...
