Women in Athens County edition set for Nov. 23 issue

The Athens News is now accepting nominations for our Women of Athens County insert in the Nov. 23 issue.

Please send any possible nominees with a detailed list of accomplishments and reasons why you think your nominee is worthy of inclusion in this special section to abrown@apg-oh.com by Nov. 4.

Even if not chosen by our staff for a profile interview feature, we would like to include as many women as possible in the section, so any email submitted with detailed accomplishments and reasons listed will then be possibly run in a separate story in the edition. Deadline for individual story contributions for those not profiled by our staff will be Nov. 14. By sending the email, you grant the Athens News permission to use your comments in the newspaper.

If possible, please submit a picture with the submission.

Additionally, there are advertising opportunities in order for you to promote the women in your business. It’s an opportunity to highlight the achievements of the important women in the community. The issue will also highlight local attitudes on important women’s issues.

The insert will contain a special advertising section called Women in Athens County Businesses, in which your business can salute the women who contribute to the success of your business everyday. We at the Athens News encourage you to take this opportunity to highlight these women.

If you are interested in running an advertisement in this insert, please contact Teresa Humphreys via email at teresa@athensnews.com

Deadline for advertising submissions that are not going to be included in the editorial section is Nov. 16.