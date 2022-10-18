ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women in Athens County edition set for Nov. 23 issue

The Athens News is now accepting nominations for our Women of Athens County insert in the Nov. 23 issue.

Please send any possible nominees with a detailed list of accomplishments and reasons why you think your nominee is worthy of inclusion in this special section to abrown@apg-oh.com by Nov. 4.

Even if not chosen by our staff for a profile interview feature, we would like to include as many women as possible in the section, so any email submitted with detailed accomplishments and reasons listed will then be possibly run in a separate story in the edition. Deadline for individual story contributions for those not profiled by our staff will be Nov. 14. By sending the email, you grant the Athens News permission to use your comments in the newspaper.

If possible, please submit a picture with the submission.

Additionally, there are advertising opportunities in order for you to promote the women in your business. It’s an opportunity to highlight the achievements of the important women in the community. The issue will also highlight local attitudes on important women’s issues.

The insert will contain a special advertising section called Women in Athens County Businesses, in which your business can salute the women who contribute to the success of your business everyday. We at the Athens News encourage you to take this opportunity to highlight these women.

If you are interested in running an advertisement in this insert, please contact Teresa Humphreys via email at teresa@athensnews.com

Deadline for advertising submissions that are not going to be included in the editorial section is Nov. 16.

The Athens NEWS

Albany Cafe Sign

In preparation for their upcoming 1st Annual Albany Cafe Spooktacular Fun Day on October 29 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The restaurant also set up this Halloween-themed welcome sign to let customers know about their Facebook page.
ALBANY, OH
The Athens NEWS

Albany Cafe Front Door

Located at 5196 Washington Road, Albany, the Albany Cafe serves breakfast lunch and dinner every Tuesday-Saturday from 7 a.m.-8p.m. and on Sunday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on a dine in, take our or local delivery basis.
ALBANY, OH
The Athens NEWS

Rally encourages citizens to vote for pro-choice candidate

With today marking day one for early voting in the State of Ohio, a local group got a jumpstart on encouraging citizens to cast their ballots during a pro-choice rally Sunday held at the Athens County Courthouse. Members of Athenians for Bodily Autonomy held the rally on the heels of a decision Friday that once again blocked the six-week abortion law from taking effect in Ohio. Louise Stewart, a founding...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
The Athens NEWS

Virtual forum on State Issue 1 set for Thursday

A virtual forum on Ohio State Issue 1 will be hosted by the League of Women Voters of Athens County on Thursday, October 13, at 7 p.m. Patrick Higgins, policy counsel at the ACLU of Ohio, and Louis Tobin, executive director of the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association, will answer questions from the public and the press. Tobin will present the pro side, while Higgins presents the con side. State Issue 1 is a proposed constitutional amendment to change the way courts determine bail. The forum can be viewed live on the League of Women Voters of Athens County Facebook page: www.facebook.com/LWVAthensCounty. The recorded forum will be posted to the League’s website AthensLeagueofWomenVoters.org approximately 24 hours after the event. For details, visit www.AthensLeagueOfWomenVoters.org or call 740-590-4102.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
The Athens NEWS

September a disappointing month for blood donations

Following a disappointing September, the local chapter of the American Red Cross is looking for an upswing in donations for the rest of this month. “September was a tough month in terms of blood collection. We had to cancel a few blood drives, which did not help. We did not make goal for Athens, but October is a new month,” said Jordan Staley, account manager for the Athens and Morgan counties chapters of the American Red Cross. ...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
The Athens NEWS

State Supreme Court rules in favor of Conrath being placed on November ballot

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that local attorney and businesswoman Tanya Conrath’s name should be placed on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. The decision allows Conrath to replace Ohio University student Rhyan Goodman as the Democratic nominee for the Ohio House 94 seat currently occupied by Republican Jay Edwards of Nelsonville. Edwards ran unopposed in the August Republican primary to seek his fourth term in office, while Tuesday’s...
OHIO STATE
The Athens NEWS

Stand Down

When a car pulls up to the white tent at the Athens County Fairgrounds, a group of volunteers come forth with tote bags full of food and other items. They call the event, Athens Area Stand Down. The event is designed to help displaced people to prepare for the winter months ahead. Attendees also received clothing, coats and even high quality boots. There was information about social services available to homeless. A lunch was also provided.
ATHENS, OH
The Athens NEWS

AAA: Gas prices drop in Ohio

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is eight cents lower this week at $3.765 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.765 Average price during the week of October 10, 2022 $3.845 Average price during the week of October 18, 2021...
OHIO STATE
The Athens NEWS

Ohio University’s Homecoming Week 2022 kicks off activities

‘Tis the time of year to raise the Green and White and stand up and cheer. Ohio University is celebrating Homecoming Week 2022, which officially kicked off Monday. The week, which runs through Saturday comes with with in-person and virtual events that the university says in a release foster remembering, reconnecting and reveling in the OU experience and community. “Homecoming is all about celebrating this special place that for 218...
ATHENS, OH
The Athens NEWS

Athens Municipal Arts Commission Seeks Applications for Commissioners

The Athens Municipal Arts Commission (AMAC) announces that it is seeking applications for commissioners to serve on the Commission. The Commission seeks candidates for current and upcoming vacancies. AMAC consists of nine members, seven who are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by city council, one member is a city council representative, and one member is the mayor or their designee. The Commission meets on the second Wednesday of each...
ATHENS, OH
The Athens NEWS

And the Band Played on

The Athens High School Marching Band performs the National Anthem to kickoff the 47th annual Athens Invitational Marching Festival on Saturday at the Joe Burrow Stadium at Athens High School. Several area schools braved the cold, wet weather to perform during the event.
ATHENS, OH
The Athens NEWS

O’Bleness Hospital Recognized for Quality and Safety

Two national groups that measure hospital quality and safety have given top honors to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital. O’Bleness has been named a top performer in the 2022 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Annual Ranking by Vizient, Inc. O’Bleness was nationally ranked 13 out of 268 Vizient members in the “Community Hospitals” cohort to be recognized for demonstrating excellence in delivering high-quality care based on the Vizient Quality and Accountability Ranking, which has been conducted annually since 2005. ...
The Athens NEWS

Important election dates approaching

Two important dates are coming up for voters. Tuesday, Oct. 11, is the last day to register to vote for the general election on Nov. 8. Wednesday, Oct. 12 is the start of early in-person voting. October 11 Deadline for Registration If you are not registered to vote or need to reregister because you have...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
The Athens NEWS

Union asks Ohio University to restore staffing levels to pre-pandemic numbers

While Ohio University touts a record-setting freshman class of 4,441 students, it still lags behind in hiring more staff to take care of the needs of those students. American Federal of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 1699 members sought to bring attention to that disparity during a rally Friday in front of OU’s alumni gate. A group of about 40 people, which consisted of Local 1699 members, as...
ATHENS, OH
The Athens NEWS

Purple Gala set for December 1

This year’s Ohio University Purple Gala, a night for those affected by the substance abuse crisis, is set for December 1. The Purple Gala is an evening of dinner conversation, expert presentations, and entertainment to raise awareness of the substance abuse epidemic and contribute financially to local organizations focused on recovery. The event is planned by the senior nursing students at Ohio OU with a goal to educate students, faculty,...
NEW LEXINGTON, OH
The Athens NEWS

Homecoming Week events planned

Ohio University is rolling out the red carpet for its alumni for Homecoming Week activities, which officially start Monday. Homecoming 2022, October 3-8, will help alumni relive all the school’s traditions, including the Bobcat Bash, the official all-alumni Homecoming tailgate. All alumni are invited to come by Tailgreat Park, across from Peden Stadium along the Hocking River, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, before the big game against Mid American Conference and East Division foe, the University of Akron. Registration is required, and includes a catered meal, two drink tickets, and plenty of Green and White. Register Now Whether you’re coming home to Athens next week or celebrating from a distance, be sure to show your Bobcat pride during Homecoming 2022! Visit ohio.edu/homecoming today to register for these events and more.
ATHENS, OH
The Athens NEWS

Hijinks ensue in a play within a play during ABC Players’ production of “Break a Leg”

NELSONVILLE – ABC Players first production of the season, “Break a Leg,!” will prove Murphy’s law to be true: anything that can go wrong, will go wrong especially as a bunch of teenagers work to bring a play to life. The play will run at the historic Stuart’s Opera House on Oct. 7-8 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. The traditional opening night cry in the theater,...
NELSONVILLE, OH
The Athens NEWS

