FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Columbus-Fort Benning Shrine Club holding 7th annual trunk-or-treat
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus-Fort Benning Shrine Club is hosting its 7th annual trunk-or-treat at 3202 Edgewood Rd. The event on Oct. 30 starts at 4 p.m. and lasts until 7 p.m. This trunk-or-treat is for kids 12 and under. For more information on the Columbus-Fort Benning Shrine Club, click here.
Opelika-Auburn News
Things to do this weekend: Syrup Soppin' is back with its original name
Loachapoka’s 52nd Annual Syrup Soppin’ Day at Pioneer Park is back this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — after a quick change back to its original name. The event had in recent years been called Pioneer Day, but after some deliberation, Lee County Historical Society President Charles Mitchell explains the name is changing back again but remaining the same fun event.
wtvy.com
Eufaula @ Early County | 2022 Week 9
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 9 matchup, as Eufaula takes on Early County. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Viral video shows Dothan head football coach pushing assistant down
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Video circling social media shows first-year Dothan head football coach, Jed Kennedy pushing an assistant to the team down during the Wolves home game against Opelika Friday night. In the video, as the Wolves are scoring a touchdown, Kennedy is seen running toward the assistant on the sideline and throws him […]
Tuskegee takes win over Lane in Bluff City Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – In another high-octane Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference battle, Tuskegee (6-2, 5-0 SIAC) defeated Lane 35-31 in the Bluff City Classic, held inside of Crump Stadium to win their second Classic game on the year. The game started off with a bang as freshman Mikael King (Tuskegee, Ala.) returned the opening kick 75 […] The post Tuskegee takes win over Lane in Bluff City Classic appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
elmoreautauganews.com
Pumpkins, Food and Fun Draw Tremendous Crowd for First Night in Prattville
For the opening night of the Annual Prattville Parade of Pumpkins Friday, it was difficult to determine if the kids or the adults were more into the “spirit” of the season. A huge crowd moved through the entire downtown area, the Barrel Trail, the Glow Trail and the displays of creative pumpkins. Food trucks and restaurants fed the hungry, and shoppers filled the businesses that stayed open late for the event.
Opelika-Auburn News
Heritage Baptist Church to open new location soon in Opelika
After spending 15 years worshiping in temporary locations around Opelika, Heritage Baptist Church is making plans to open a permanent home next spring. The church is in the process of constructing a new building on S Fox Run Parkway next to RV Roadway of Opelika. “This will be our first...
WTVM
Greater Columbus Fair to begin Oct. 20
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Greater Columbus Fair opens its doors at the Columbus Civic Center on Oct. 20. The fair begins at 5 p.m., and those coming within the first hour will get in and enjoy rides for free from Sunday through Thursday. Door close at 10 p.m. On...
Opelika-Auburn News
Dothan athletics director: ‘We do not comment on personnel issues’ after coach seen throwing down volunteer staffer at Opelika game
An incident on the sidelines involving Dothan High head football coach Jed Kennedy throwing a volunteer staff member to the ground during Friday night’s game against Opelika is getting a lot of social media attention, including some calling for the coach to be fired. Dothan athletics director Jessica Noble...
WTVM
Columbus animal shelters to host trunk or treat event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Animal Care & Control Center and PAWS Humane Society will host The Bow-Wows and Meows Trunk or Treat event. This event will take place on Saturday, October 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4910 Milgen Road. The event will include pet costume...
Hypothermia risk increasing for homeless people in Chattahoochee Valley, SafeHouse Ministries ready to help
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — It is nearing the time of year when hypothermia becomes a significant risk to homeless people in the Chattahoochee Valley, according to SafeHouse Ministries Manager Drew Johnson. The months to worry about, he said, are early November until around March. “We open up when it gets down to the 20s, around 28 […]
WTVM
Exchange Club hosting annual fundraiser to benefit youth in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Exchange Club is hosting its yearly fundraiser to benefit several youth organizations in Columbus. A foot-long hotdog, a bag of chips, and a drink cost $8.50, which is all for a good cause. The last day for the fundraiser will be on Saturday, Oct. 22,...
Commercial Dispatch
Study: Visitors stay in Columbus longer than other Mississippi cities
Visitors from out of state linger a little longer in Columbus than elsewhere in the state, according to a recent study Visit Mississippi commissioned. Between July 1 and Aug. 18, out-of-state visitors to The Friendly City stayed an average of 10 hours, placing Columbus an hour ahead of second-place Hattiesburg. The ranking came as a welcome surprise to Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Nancy Carpenter, who presented the study results Tuesday at a tourism partners meeting.
WSFA
Pedestrian hit, killed by 18-wheeler on I-85 in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by an 18-wheeler on Interstate 85, according to Opelika police. Authorities said they responded to the incident around 2:30 a.m. Saturday near mile marker 68. Police said the driver remained at the scene where the victim was later pronounced dead.
opelikaobserver.com
A Fall Octoberfest for All
Touted as the state’s largest event of its kind, the city of Auburn hosted its annual Octoberfest celebration Saturday, Oct. 15, at Ag Heritage Park. The event featured more than 60 breweries and several activities and live performance throughout the day.
WTVM
Uptown Columbus businesses to host first Cars on Broadway event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus’ first Cars on Broadway event is coming this Saturday. The event will be held on the 1100 block on Broadway, starting at 2 p.m. on Oct. 22. Eventgoers should expect a mix of unique and exciting cars and family fun. Participants in the...
WTVM
Drug Take-Back event to be held in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Health Department will host a DEA National Prescription Take-Back event on Oct. 29. This event will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Columbus Health Department, located at 5601 Veterans Parkway. Participants can drive...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika misses playoffs with heartbreaking loss to Dothan
With half of its games decided by a single possession, Opelika’s first season after moving up to Class 7A football was filled with drama. The finale was no different, as Opelika’s 14-7 loss at Dothan came down to the Bulldogs’ final offensive play of the game — a Hail Mary attempt from Roman Gagliano that was intercepted just short of the end zone.
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Valley Healthcare System, Department of Defense host successful training event, serve 2,723 patients
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Valley Healthcare System Inc. and the Department of Defense hosted their Innovative Readiness Training event from July 28 to Aug. 15 at several sites in the Chattahoochee Valley, according to a Valley Healthcare System press release. “Valley Healthcare Innovative Readiness Training was a real-world joint operational mission with a collaborative goal of military […]
