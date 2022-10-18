Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
CYPRESS, Texas (AP) — A mother whose twin teenagers told police in Texas they were handcuffed and forced to drink bleach was in jail Friday in neighboring Louisiana, where records show the woman had pleaded guilty a decade earlier to charges of putting her kids in danger. Zaikiya Duncan,...
Congressman's ouster imperils Democrats' hold on Oregon seat
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — Progressive Jamie McLeod-Skinner made seven-term Rep. Kurt Schrader the first Democratic congressman to lose his reelection bid this year when she defeated him in their May primary. His ouster from Oregon's 5th District, along with new boundaries that make the district a little less...
What Idaho's rejected vanity plates say about us
An Idahoan submitted an application for a personalized license plate, saying in their comments “I have 7 kids and they each picked a letter or number to go on the plate.” Their choices evidently spelled zero followed by a variation of a four-letter word. Agents saw right through it. In their reason for rejection, they wrote that the plate was clearly an “obscenity.” When asked if she was ever surprised...
Biologist to give lecture on beavers, bats, butterflies at Idaho Museum of Natural History
When people think of “Idaho Fish and Game” and “fall,” what may come to mind are hunting seasons and critters like deer, elk, waterfowl and upland game birds. But this fall the public has a chance to learn about some of Idaho Fish and Game’s research and management efforts focused on other important members of Idaho’s diverse wildlife resource.
Alaska asylum seekers are Indigenous Siberians from Russia
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Two Russian Indigenous Siberians were so scared of having to fight the war in Ukraine, they chanced everything to take a small boat across the treacherous Bering Sea to reach American soil, Alaska’s senior U.S. senator said after talking with the two. The two,...
Opinion: The Woke
The Sunday morning television talk shows are full of the upcoming midterm election news, and it seems that everyone is focused on Georgia, where the control of the U.S. Senate may lie. Who will win the Georgia Senate seat, Warnock or Walker?. Of course, there is little discussion of Idaho...
Dems try for first elected secretary of state in 6 decades
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington voters will soon decide whether to elect their first Democratic secretary of state in six decades or, instead, send a longtime county auditor to be the state's first nonpartisan chief elections officer. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August,...
Winter storm warnings declared for East Idaho as first snowstorm of season approaches
The National Weather Service has escalated its winter storm watches to winter storm warnings for East Idaho in anticipation of the first snowfall of the season expected this weekend. The incoming winter storm is forecast to bring rain and snow to East Idaho Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon, creating very difficult driving conditions in the region’s highlands due to the expected 40 mph winds causing blowing and drifting snow. The...
Opinion: Voters deserve something better than Oler’s Democrat tactics
As your state representative, I work with people of varying political persuasions from all across this great state. Even those I disagree with have my respect when they are respectful and honest. Unfortunately, my Democrat opponent has resorted to character attacks and deceiving voters with distorted narratives. Oler, as a leader in the political party that champions the sexualization of children, has the audacity to write an op-ed claiming that I “protect pedophiles and child abusers” because of my support for House Bill 455 (H455).
