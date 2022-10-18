As your state representative, I work with people of varying political persuasions from all across this great state. Even those I disagree with have my respect when they are respectful and honest. Unfortunately, my Democrat opponent has resorted to character attacks and deceiving voters with distorted narratives. Oler, as a leader in the political party that champions the sexualization of children, has the audacity to write an op-ed claiming that I “protect pedophiles and child abusers” because of my support for House Bill 455 (H455).

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO