Los Angeles, CA

Angelenos call for resignations and reforms at town hall on racist audio leak

After the leaked recordings of racist comments from some of Los Angeles’ most powerful Latino leaders upended the city over the last two weeks, it was clear healing wasn’t going to come during Thursday night’s hourlong town hall. But many Angelenos were determined to unite and move forward — starting with the resignations of the City Council members involved.
At least 20 burglaries in Huntington Beach blamed on South American gang

At least 20 burglaries have been committed in an upscale Huntington Beach neighborhood this year by a known South American gang, according to officials. Arrests have been made in connection with the burglaries in the Huntington Harbour area and charges have been filed, said Jennifer Cary, a city spokesperson. She could not say how many arrests were made, but said that there are currently no suspects in custody.
