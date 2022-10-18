At least 20 burglaries have been committed in an upscale Huntington Beach neighborhood this year by a known South American gang, according to officials. Arrests have been made in connection with the burglaries in the Huntington Harbour area and charges have been filed, said Jennifer Cary, a city spokesperson. She could not say how many arrests were made, but said that there are currently no suspects in custody.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO