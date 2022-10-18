Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
Texas state trooper who responded to Uvalde shooting fired amid investigations into police response
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Department of Public Safety has fired Sgt. Juan Maldonado, one of the state troopers who responded to the May school shooting in Uvalde that left 21 dead. Maldonado is...
Click2Houston.com
Two Texas Family and Protective Services leaders exiting beleaguered agency
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A high-ranking official at the crisis-plagued Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is abruptly leaving, six months after rejoining the agency and several months before her contract was set to expire.
Click2Houston.com
Scammers now preying on grandparents with new scheme that targets elderly victims
THE WOODLANDS, Texas – The number of victims who are elderly and falling for scammer’s tactics has risen at an alarming rate, while the amounts they’ve loss are even more staggering. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in 2021, over 92,000 victims over the age of...
Click2Houston.com
Texas should place more foster kids with families rather than in residential treatment, report finds
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas child welfare workers should be placing more kids who are part of the state’s troubled foster care system with families instead of in residential treatment centers, a report commissioned by the Legislature has found.
Click2Houston.com
For Republicans, winning Hispanic voters will be a bigger fight than South Texas
FORT WORTH — Fernando Florez still strongly believes that Hispanic Texans should stand with Democrats. The 81-year-old community activist who grew up in the Rio Grande Valley and settled in Fort Worth said his parents backed Democrats because they benefited from Franklin D. Roosevelt’s job-creating New Deal policies. He recalled joining his father as a teenager harvesting crops in Wyoming and Colorado, and he still views Democrats as the party of working people.
Click2Houston.com
Luke Warford tries to break the Republican hold on the Railroad Commission by focusing on the power grid and climate change
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Luke Warford has spent the last few months trying to educate voters about what the Texas Railroad Commission actually does, going on a train tour across Texas to draw attention to the commission’s “misname” while churning out TikTok videos skewering the agency and his opponent.
Click2Houston.com
Tiny Tennessee fish protected, but US has yet to say where
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – It was a crisp fall day when biologist Bernie Kuhajda drove to a nondescript trickle of water running through a Middle Tennessee cow pasture to try to keep a small, brightly colored fish from becoming extinct. The trickle — little more than a few big mud...
Click2Houston.com
What is the Texas National Guard and why does it matter in this year’s gubernatorial election?
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has defined his 2022 reelection campaign largely on his defense of the southern U.S.-Mexico border. In doing so, he has called up 10,000 members of the Texas National Guard — mostly volunteers who have left their civilian lives behind to fulfill their duty.
Click2Houston.com
TribCast: Greg Abbott is a fundraising juggernaut, and is Lina Hidalgo in trouble?
Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On this week’s podcast, James, Zach and Patrick discuss Gov. Greg Abbott’s fundraising and a surprisingly competitive race for Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.
Click2Houston.com
T-Squared: New journalism fellowship for HBCU students
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas Tribune produces explanatory, investigative and watchdog reporting in support of democracy. We seek to hold events where public officials and newsmakers answer for what they have or haven’t done and for their use of the public’s money. We build interactive web tools that help our readers to be more informed and engaged in their own governance. And as we charge full steam ahead on achieving those goals, we realize that how we get there matters.
Comments / 0