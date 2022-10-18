ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

USACE: Weekly Water Levels in Key South Florida Water Bodies

South Florida - Friday October 21, 2022: Here are the latest water levels in key south Florida water bodies from data collected between October 10 and October 16. Total volumes are reported in acre feet (AC FT). This data is provided weekly by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which...
Brightline at 110 MPH and The Florida Wildlife Corridor

Fort Pierce - Friday October 21, 2022: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, Brightline from both sides. We start off with Katie Mitzner the Director of Brightline Public Affairs. She’ll tell us about the start of 110 mph testing by Brightline along the treasure coast which began this week and the steps they’ve taken to ensure safety.
