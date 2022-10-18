Read full article on original website
USACE: Weekly Water Levels in Key South Florida Water Bodies
South Florida - Friday October 21, 2022: Here are the latest water levels in key south Florida water bodies from data collected between October 10 and October 16. Total volumes are reported in acre feet (AC FT). This data is provided weekly by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which...
Retired St. Lucie Educator Felicia Bruce Honored by the Florida Education Association
St. Lucie County - Friday October 21, 2022: The Florida Education Association (FEA) has honored retired educator Felicia Bruce with the FEA Service Award. The award is presented annually to a member of the FEA, or a local affiliate, who has advanced the cause of human and civil rights. Bruce...
Brightline at 110 MPH and The Florida Wildlife Corridor
Fort Pierce - Friday October 21, 2022: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, Brightline from both sides. We start off with Katie Mitzner the Director of Brightline Public Affairs. She’ll tell us about the start of 110 mph testing by Brightline along the treasure coast which began this week and the steps they’ve taken to ensure safety.
