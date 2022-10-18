What surprised Tom Brady about his raging sideline meltdown

Tom Brady’s sideline outburst in Sunday’s 20-18 loss to the Steelers was admittedly “not one of [his] better days.”

During the latest episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM , the Buccaneers quarterback was asked by co-host Jim Gray about the moment Fox cameras caught Brady yelling at his offensive linemen as Tampa Bay trailed Pittsburgh, 10-6, at Acrisure Stadium.

“I don’t know if it’s motivation, but I do think that it’s a bad day when there’s more F-bombs than touchdowns. So, that was not one of my better days. But F-bombs, they used to kind of keep from showing you in those moments, but now it’s kind of for the world to see. So that’s just the way it is,” Brady said seemingly in reference to how networks are covering NFL games now.

Brady was previously shown this season slamming a tablet to the field during a Week 2 win over the Saints. Brady will eventually be on the other end of that coverage, after agreeing to a 10-year, $375 million deal to join Fox after he retires.

Brady assured that things are “all good” between him and his teammates when Gray asked how the linemen reacted to his “verbal shellacking” on the sidelines.

“It’s all good. You know, I think I have a great rapport with all my teammates and they know that the only reason why I’m doing it is to try to motivate ’em and try to get us to a higher level,” Brady said. “It’s nothing that I don’t say, you know, if I don’t feel like we’re living up to the expectations and playing up to the expectations that we’re capable of then that’s my job. I’m a quarterback.

“I’m not expecting the right tackle to do it. I’m not expecting the running back to do it. I’m not expecting the receiver to do it. I’m expecting myself to do it. I’m the one out there speaking in the huddle, calling the plays. That’s what my job is to try to get us going and to try to rally us. And there’s a lot of ways to do it.

“And sometimes it’s some positive encouragement, which you do a lot. Sometimes it’s, you know, getting on people and trying to raise the level, the sense of urgency, and raising my voice and trying to create a different vibration for the whole offense. And that’s ultimately what you’re trying to do.”

On Monday, Brady vowed on Instagram to turn the season around after the Bucs fell to 3-3 with their third loss in four games.

“Football is hard,” Brady wrote in the caption of his post. “We’re not playing like we are capable. We’re in it together. We’ll turn it around. #GoBucs.”

The Bucs offense has been held to 21 or fewer points in five of six games this season.

Brady is also dealing with issues off-the-field in his personal life. The quarterback and his wife of 13 years, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, are navigating martial troubles, according to Page Six, which reported both parties have hired divorce lawyers and are living separately.

The couple has been at odds over Brady’s decision to un-retire from the NFL and play a 23rd season, Page Six reported last month.

Neither Brady nor Bündchen has publicly addressed divorce reports. They share two kids — son Benjamin, 12, and 9-year-old daughter Vivian — and they co-parent Brady’s son Jack, 15, from Brady’s previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

The Buccaneers visit the Panthers (1-5) Sunday.