ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

The cheap home essential which is great for everything from de-icing driveways to cleaning & treating fleas

By H. J. Hayes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fqnej_0idXsJcy00

WHEN something sounds too good to be true, it usually is – but home experts have sworn that one common household product can do almost everything.

From treating fleas to removing gum from hair, or de-icing driveways in winter and chilling aches and pains, a certain dish soap formula can do it all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3noyby_0idXsJcy00
Dawn dish soap can be used for countless applications, including treating driveways Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Grghc_0idXsJcy00
If your pet brings home fleas, a gentle shampoo with Dawn can kill off the insects Credit: Getty

The laundry list of uses comes from the experts at Cubby, who revealed the underappreciated hero of your cleaning caddy: Dawn dish soap.

You might know the blue gel as a kitchen sink staple, but the pros say it does so much more.

For example, you can rely on Dawn's de-greasing agents to clean just about any part of the patio, from paving stones to outdoor furniture.

Mix 1/4 cup of Dawn with a gallon of warm water, spray or soak the surfaces, and scrub with a brush. This is also a great way to remove oil stains from the driveway.

The same properties that make Dawn ideal for removing sap and mud will also remove any sticky substances from your child's hair.

Next time your kid – or, heaven forbid, kids – wind up with gum or Silly Putty in their locks, don't make an appointment with the hairdresser right away.

"Just apply Dawn, and you can massage it out — without resorting to cutting your tot’s hair," the experts write.

As a rule of thumb, anything sticky can be washed away with a touch of Dawn.

Try using it to remove price stickers from purchases, or to peel labels from reusable glass candle jars.

Slippery surfaces can use a dose of Dawn, too – stock up before winter so you can treat driveways, sidewalks, and steps with a homemade de-icer.

"Pour on a mix of one teaspoon of Dawn dish soap, one tablespoon rubbing alcohol, and a half-gallon of warm water," the experts said.

The mixture will help clear icy surfaces and keep them from re-freezing when temperatures change.

That's because the soap doesn't freeze solid, which also makes it a good candidate for creating DIY ice packs.

Grab a zippered sandwich bag and fill it halfway with Dawn.

Pop it in the freezer for a flexible cold gel pack that can be used again and again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q4oJB_0idXsJcy00
Experts suggest using Dawn in just about every room of the house – and outdoors, too Credit: Getty

If you've seen the advertisements that show Dawn being used to clean oil from baby ducks, you know the miracle formula can help you care for animal friends.

The experts at Cubby suggest breaking out the Dawn next time your furry family member brings home fleas.

"Soap will coat the fleas and make them sink and drown," the pros explained. "It’s the perfect gentle treatment for puppies too young for flea treatments."

Make sure to use a flea comb on your pet afterward and rinse thoroughly – Dawn does a lot, but unfortunately, it won't kill off fleas' eggs.

The overall lesson? If there's something in your home that needs cleaning, Dawn can probably take care of it.

Don't limit yourself to doing dishes: when you need to clean makeup brushes, jewelry, garden tools, windows, air filters, or eyeglasses, consider using a little bit of Dawn mixed with warm water.

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily South

How Often Should You Really Wash Your Sheets?

Doing laundry is a highly polarizing chore: you either love to care for your linens or you procrastinate every chance you get. However, there are certain items that need routine washing to stay in tip-top shape, and our sheets are one of the most important. We asked linens expert Marissa Murphy of Palm Beach's Pioneer Linens and cleaning expert Hailey Becnel of @thecleaningchannel to share their best advice for caring for your sheets—and why it's so important to stick to a schedule.
Daily Mail

McDonald's fan gets £100 fine after his car visited local restaurant twice in 14 hours and parking camera thought he had been there the whole time

A McDonald's fan was shocked when he received a £100 fine after cameras picked up his car visiting his local restaurant twice within 14 hours. Ben Mulhall received a ticket which claimed he had spent over 14 hours in the fast food chain's car park, but he states he went there for dinner before his wife visited the same restaurant in Coalville, Leicestershire, the next morning for breakfast.
Daily Mail

'Graveyards' filled with millions of oranges that have been marked from endless rain and hail pop up across Australia's east coast - as farmers say they're forced to dump the 'unattractive' fruit in paddocks

Farmers across the country have been forced to dump truckloads of healthy oranges, creating 'graveyards' of wasted fruit, all because consumers don't want blemished produce. Constant wet weather and hail caused by La Niña has wreaked havoc for fruitgrowers, producing orange skins that are 'bubbly' and pock-marked. Farmers say...
The Independent

What NOT to do to your houseplants if you want them to survive

As the cooler months beckon, it’s time for houseplants to take centre stage, but if you’re not sure how you should be treating them, they may not last long.It’s true, some are more difficult than others. If you’re prone to neglect, then you won’t have to think so much about watering plants like colourful Christmas cacti and even orchids, which only need watering once a week.But if you are trying to look after more difficult types, such as the maidenhair fern, which can’t tolerate dry air, fiddle-leaf fig or zebra plant, you will need to give them much more TLC.So,...
The Independent

8 best portable heaters to keep you warm and snug this winter

We’re sorry to break it to you but colder, darker days are fast approaching. But don’t panic, because we’ve come to the rescue with some brilliant portable heaters guaranteed to take the edge off the long days of winter.Like any other device, those keen to splash huge amounts of cash can easily knock a sizeable dent into their bank balance by throwing large sums at heaters that do everything barring a quick clean of the kitchen sink. But is it necessary? In our opinion, no.Features we’d suggest looking out for when shopping for a portable heater include digital displays, timer...
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for Only $9 Today

Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand typically costs just between $14 to $32 based on the size. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However, now, you...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
835K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy