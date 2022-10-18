ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, PA

Fort Washington-Based Timoney Knox's Acquisition of Wayne Firm Positions It to Better Serve Main Line Clients

 5 days ago

Image via Timoney Knox.

Fort Washington-based Timoney Knox, one of the largest law firms in Montgomery County, has acquired the Wayne law firm of Davis Bennett Spiess and Livingood LLC (DBSL).

The acquisition means that Timoney Knox — renowned for its prominent trusts and estates practice, led by senior partner George Riter — will now add Carol Livingood to its partnership ranks. Also, the firm will now have an office in Wayne, with convenient client parking to better serve clients throughout the Main Line and particularly in Delaware County.

Timoney Knox will occupy DBSL’s current space located at 130 West Lancaster Avenue.

Livingood has represented clients in all aspects of estate and tax planning and estate administration for more than two decades. Her clients include individuals and families with small to extremely sizable estates who appreciate her keen eye in trying to preserve their wealth for their intended beneficiaries while minimizing the tax liabilities.

A native of Wayne who attended the Academy of Notre Dame de Namur and graduated from Brown University, Livingood received her law degree from Widener University School of Law. After law school, she was awarded an Estate Planning Certificate from Temple University James E. Beasley School of Law.

Prior to joining DBSL, Livingood served for seven years as a Deputy Attorney General in the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General’s Charitable Trusts and Organizations Section. She is admitted to the Pennsylvania Bar and is a member of the Delaware County Bar Association and the Delaware County Estate Planning Council.

“We are thrilled to add an outstanding, well-established trust and estate lawyer to our team,” said Timoney Knox Managing Partner Scott Wolpert. “By merging our resources, Carol’s clients will now have a wide array of non-estate law services at their disposal. Many of our own clients have indicated an interest in exploring business opportunities in the thriving Main Line business community. This merger will allow for that to more easily happen. For these reasons and more, the merger is a definite win-win situation for both firms’ clients.”

Livingood will continue to practice out of the Wayne office, along with associate Bass Chadwick, paralegal Christine McCraven, and other Timoney Knox lawyers.

Learn more about Timoney Knox.

MONTCO.Today

