Freeze Warning issued for Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-24 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. * WHERE...Upper Huerfano River Basin and Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 6 PM MDT this evening. For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
High Wind Warning issued for Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-23 14:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * WHERE...Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the Wet Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-23 14:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Upper Rio Grande Valley, Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Western Mosquito Range Above 11000 Feet, Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Feet, Upper Rio Grande Valley and Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Feet, and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 feet. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could reduce visibility.
Red Flag Warning issued for Huerfano County Including Walsenburg by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-21 15:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-21 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND HIGH HAINES INDICES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 228, 229, AND 230 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND HIGH HAINES INDICES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 228, 229, AND 230 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 228, 229 and 230. * Timing...Until 7 PM this evening and again on Saturday from 11 AM to 7 PM. * Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent.
