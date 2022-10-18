Effective: 2022-10-24 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-24 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. * WHERE...Upper Huerfano River Basin and Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 6 PM MDT this evening. For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

HUERFANO COUNTY, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO