Yankees vs. Astros weather forecast: Rain could impact ALCS Game 4 at Yankee Stadium
NEW YORK -- Sunday night the Houston Astros will look to clinch their fourth American League pennant in the last six seasons. The Astros hold a commanding 3-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the best-of-seven ALCS. Only one team, the Boston Red Sox in the 2004 ALCS, has erased a 3-0 series deficit. New York will look to become the second. Here's how you can watch Game 4.
WATCH: Padres' Jurickson Profar ejected after arguing crucial check-swing call in NLCS Game 3
The ninth inning of the Philadelphia Phillies' eventual 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Friday was punctuated by a controversial checked-swing call against Jurickson Profar. With a runner on first and no outs, Profar began to offer at a...
Astros' Framber Valdez: Dominant performance in Game 2
Valdez pitched seven innings and got the win Thursday night in Game 2 of the ALCS, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and zero walks while striking out nine during the 3-2 win over the Yankees. Valdez had just one stressful inning Thursday night, which came in the fourth...
Terry Francona will return to manage Cleveland Guardians in 2023
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona will return for the 2023 season, the team announced on Friday, just days after being eliminated in the American League Division Series by the New York Yankees. Francona, 63, will be in his 11th season with the Guardians. He'd led the club to a winning...
Astros' Alex Bregman: Huge homer in Game 2
Bregman went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run Thursday night during Game 2 of the ALCS in the 3-2 win over the Yankees. Bregman knocked in all three of the Houston runs for Game 2 with a 360-foot blast off Luis Severino in the third inning. After a hitless performance in Game 1, the 28-year-old third baseman bounced back with his second multi-hit showing and second homer of the postseason. Bregman is no stranger to postseason home runs -- Thursday's blast marked the 14th of his career and he is now 7-for-22 with six RBI in the 2022 playoffs.
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Two doubles in Game 3 win
Stott went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run scored during Friday's 4-2 win over the Padres in Game 3 of the NLCS. Stott entered Game 3 only 2-for-19 in the postseason with one extra-base hit, but he was able to smack two doubles in his first two at bats against Joe Musgrove. After his double in the fourth inning, he was plated by a Jean Segura single to give the Phillies a 3-1 lead, and they would hold on for the crucial victory. Stott, a 25-year-old rookie, played in 127 games during the regular season, and he is gaining valuable experience in the postseason while being able to contribute for his team.
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Solo shot in Game 4
Realmuto went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two additional runs scored and two walks during Saturday's 10-6 win over the Padres in Game 4 of the NLCS. Realmuto put the finishing touches on the Phillies' comeback in Game 4 with a solo homer off Steven Wilson in the seventh inning. The 31-year-old catcher entered the game struggling in his first career postseason, hitting .200 across 35 at bats, but he was able to reach base three times to help the Phillies win a crucial Game 4. Although his offensive numbers in the postseason do not jump off the page, Realmuto has now scored nine times, and his team is one win away from reaching the World Series.
The Yankees are once again being exposed by the Astros; here's how organizational failures led them here
NEW YORK -- Barring a legendary, done-only-once-before-in-the-history-of-baseball kinda comeback, the New York Yankees will be sent home for the winter by the Houston Astros at some point in the next four days. The Astros won Game 3 of the ALCS Saturday night and hold a commanding 3-0 series lead. One more win and they'll clinch their fourth AL pennant in the last six years.
Phillies vs. Padres score: Philadelphia jacks four homers, closes in on NL pennant with crazy Game 4 comeback
The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres 10-6 on Saturday night in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series. The Phillies now hold a commanding 3-1 lead over the Padres in the best-of-seven series heading into Sunday's Game 5. With a win, the Phillies will advance to their first World Series since 2009, where they'll await the winner of the Houston Astros and New York Yankees American League Championship Series. (The Astros lead that series 3-0.)
Phillies vs. Padres: TV channel, live stream, time, prediction, odds, starting pitchers for NLCS Game 5
The Philadelphia Phillies are one win away from the World Series. They will try to win the pennant in front of their home fans on Sunday in NLCS Game 5 against the San Diego Padres. The Padres are unlikely to go without a fight, however. They've already knocked two 100-win teams from the playoffs and have shown resilience throughout their run.
MLB manager tracker: Rangers hire Bruce Bochy; John Schneider, Rob Thomson get new deals
Major League Baseball has reached the end of its regular season, meaning that some teams are about to embark on searches for their next manager. The Kansas City Royals will be one of those clubs, having fired Mike Matheny after three disappointing seasons at the helm, and join a group that includes the Miami Marlins, Chicago White Sox, and Texas Rangers.
Phillies vs. Padres score: Live updates from NLCS Game 5 as Philadelphia tries to punch ticket to World Series
Sunday's Game 5 of the National League Championship Series presents the host Philadelphia Phillies with a chance to win the eighth NL pennant in franchise history. The Phillies lead the San Diego Padres by a count of three games to one in the best-of-seven series, which, by extension, makes this an elimination game for the Padres. On a rainy afternoon at Citizens Bank Park, the Padres took the lead in the seventh inning thanks to some clutch hits and wild pitches.
2022 MLB playoffs: Schedule, game times, TV channel with Phillies, Astros eyeing pennants on Sunday
The 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs continue Sunday, and the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros both have the chance to advance to the World Series. The Phillies take a 3-1 NLCS lead into Game 5 against the San Diego Padres. Philadelphia can win its first NL pennant since 2009 with a win on Sunday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. On Sunday night, the Yankees will try to keep their season alive against the Astros. Houston shut out New York on Saturday to take a 3-0 ALCS lead, and the Astros are a perfect 6-0 so far in the postseason.
2022 MLB playoffs: Padres vs. Phillies odds, line, NLCS Game 3 picks, predictions, bets from proven simulation
Teams battling to reach their first World Series in quite some time meet in Game 3 of Friday's National League Championship Series when the San Diego Padres face the Philadelphia Phillies. The Padres (89-73), who finished second in the NL West behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, last reached the World Series in 1998. The Phillies (87-75), who finished third behind the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets, last reached the World Series in 2009, a year after winning it all. Joe Musgrove (1-0, 1.38 ERA in playoffs) will start for the Padres. Ranger Suarez (0-0, 2.70 ERA) is on the hill for Philadelphia.
