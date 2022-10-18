ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wadsworth, OH

Cleveland.com

Get in the spirit: Check out these scary, funny or simply over-the-top Halloween yard displays around Northeast Ohio (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The crisp chill in the air in Northeast Ohio this week was a stark reminder that yes, it is autumn and yes, Halloween is right around the corner. With 10 days to go until the frighteningly fun holiday, we wanted to show off some of the fantastic Halloween yard displays sent in from across Northeast Ohio. Last week, our social media team asked our audiences on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to send photos of their homes’ décor, and the pictures do not disappoint!
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Fashion Friday: How to style your fall family photos

CLEVELAND — It’s that time of the year — October in Northeast Ohio means fall festivals, pumpkin spice everything, and for many of us, family photos!. "People like to send out holiday cards," photographer Kim Ponsky Sable said. "Pictures make great holiday gifts, and Cleveland in particular is gorgeous in the autumn. So put all those three things together, and it's a really busy season."
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

'Cleveland is a great place to open a show': Theatrical producer Sir Cameron MacKintosh kicks off US tour of Les Misérables at Playhouse Square

CLEVELAND — The world’s longest running musical of all time has kicked off its national tour in Cleveland, with an impressive cast including four people from Ohio. Les Misérables has been seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages, and now the Tony Award-winning musical theater production is playing through October 30 at Playhouse Square.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

The Polar Express Train Ride Excursion: Get Your Tickets Today!

Put on your favorite pair of pajamas and hop aboard the Polar Express for a magical journey to the North Pole at the Dennison Railroad Depot Museum!. Join us for this family experience of the award-winning book, “The Polar Express,” written by Chris Van Allsburg. Your adventure begins on board our decorated train as Storytellers read the story aloud. As the train heads north toward the North Pole, festive elves will entertain you with songs and activities. Delicious hot chocolate and a cookie specially made by Mrs. Claus just for you are served on board.
DENNISON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Akron Area

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local joints. If you're craving a tasty hot dog, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant. Customers love their Coney hot dogs, which are topped with their house-made Coney sauce. If you're feeling particularly hungry, they offer half-pound Angus beef hot dogs. Mama's also has mac & cheese Coney hot dogs; in addition to being topped with their Coney sauce, the hot dog is topped with Mama's house-made mac & cheese. They also offer Chicago-style hot dogs with all of the fixings (sliced tomato, pickle, relish, onions, sport peppers, celery salt, mustard, and a poppy-seed bun); Frito dogs with nacho cheese, their homemade chili, and of course, Fritos; and vegan hot dogs.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Rainbow trout return to Cuyahoga River in Cuyahoga Falls

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — At Water Works Park in Cuyahoga Falls, there's something fishy going on. Members of Western Reserve Trout Unlimited Chapter 668 brought more than food; they ordered fish!. With the help of the Ohio Division of Wildlife and the city of Cuyahoga Falls, they're stocking rainbow...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
WKYC

WKYC

