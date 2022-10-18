Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get in the spirit: Check out these scary, funny or simply over-the-top Halloween yard displays around Northeast Ohio (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The crisp chill in the air in Northeast Ohio this week was a stark reminder that yes, it is autumn and yes, Halloween is right around the corner. With 10 days to go until the frighteningly fun holiday, we wanted to show off some of the fantastic Halloween yard displays sent in from across Northeast Ohio. Last week, our social media team asked our audiences on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to send photos of their homes’ décor, and the pictures do not disappoint!
Muralist Garrett Weider opens new art studio at 78th Street Studios to coincide with Third Fridays celebration: First Look
CLEVELAND — It's been a long time coming for Cleveland muralist Garrett Weider to find the right space for an art studio, but he's finally done it. On Friday, Garrett will welcome art lovers in to his brand new spot inside of 78th Street Studios on the lower level, coinciding with the space's monthly Third Fridays party.
Haunting in Ohio? The story of the Ceely Rose murders at Malabar Farm
LUCAS, Ohio — I am, at times, a traveler often with no specific destination in mind. So I drove that day unaware my route would take me through a picturesque area called Pleasant Valley. A tranquil drive until …. Trouble. But maybe help is across the way. That...
WKYC
Ready Pet Go! Meet Freddy from City Dogs Cleveland
Are you looking for a dog? This week Freddy from City Dogs Cleveland visited 3News. Freddy is looking for his forever home.
Viral 'Homeless Jesus' sculpture is back, and this time, he has company
A familiar piece of art titled "Homeless Jesus" returns to the Greater Cleveland area with five additional statues to spark a deeper conversation with these four letters: WWJD.
Fashion Friday: How to style your fall family photos
CLEVELAND — It’s that time of the year — October in Northeast Ohio means fall festivals, pumpkin spice everything, and for many of us, family photos!. "People like to send out holiday cards," photographer Kim Ponsky Sable said. "Pictures make great holiday gifts, and Cleveland in particular is gorgeous in the autumn. So put all those three things together, and it's a really busy season."
Classic Michael Stanley Band photos from legendary ‘Stage Pass’ concert unearthed
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Michael Stanley Band members Jonah Koslen, Tommy Dobeck and Daniel Pecchio will offer local music fans with a blast from the past this weekend. The trio will unite to share songs and stories from MSB’s first three albums live on the Kent Stage on Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22.
'Cleveland is a great place to open a show': Theatrical producer Sir Cameron MacKintosh kicks off US tour of Les Misérables at Playhouse Square
CLEVELAND — The world’s longest running musical of all time has kicked off its national tour in Cleveland, with an impressive cast including four people from Ohio. Les Misérables has been seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages, and now the Tony Award-winning musical theater production is playing through October 30 at Playhouse Square.
Remembering Kevin Kelly, Remarkable Cleveland Actor and Director, Dead at the Age of 65
A joyful, and hilarious, force of nature on and off the stage
Studio West 117 in Lakewood celebrates opening, LGBTQ+ spaces
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — From an image to reality, Studio West 117 in Lakewood is officially complete and meant to be for everyone. It has a focus on the LGBTQ + community. Michael Kittle is the general manager of the three bar and restaurant spaces. "This is the first of...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
The Polar Express Train Ride Excursion: Get Your Tickets Today!
Put on your favorite pair of pajamas and hop aboard the Polar Express for a magical journey to the North Pole at the Dennison Railroad Depot Museum!. Join us for this family experience of the award-winning book, “The Polar Express,” written by Chris Van Allsburg. Your adventure begins on board our decorated train as Storytellers read the story aloud. As the train heads north toward the North Pole, festive elves will entertain you with songs and activities. Delicious hot chocolate and a cookie specially made by Mrs. Claus just for you are served on board.
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Akron Area
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local joints. If you're craving a tasty hot dog, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant. Customers love their Coney hot dogs, which are topped with their house-made Coney sauce. If you're feeling particularly hungry, they offer half-pound Angus beef hot dogs. Mama's also has mac & cheese Coney hot dogs; in addition to being topped with their Coney sauce, the hot dog is topped with Mama's house-made mac & cheese. They also offer Chicago-style hot dogs with all of the fixings (sliced tomato, pickle, relish, onions, sport peppers, celery salt, mustard, and a poppy-seed bun); Frito dogs with nacho cheese, their homemade chili, and of course, Fritos; and vegan hot dogs.
People in Old Brooklyn have wanted barbershop where shooting happened shut down
People in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood say they’ve wanted the barbershop, that was the scene of a shooting, shut down.
Rainbow trout return to Cuyahoga River in Cuyahoga Falls
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — At Water Works Park in Cuyahoga Falls, there's something fishy going on. Members of Western Reserve Trout Unlimited Chapter 668 brought more than food; they ordered fish!. With the help of the Ohio Division of Wildlife and the city of Cuyahoga Falls, they're stocking rainbow...
16-year-old boy fatally shot in Akron Saturday
The Akron Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in the city's Highland Square neighborhood Saturday evening.
Where can I find New York Style Pizza here in Akron?
I’m looking for something that resembles the picture above. Any suggestions?
5 shot at community barbershop on State Road as man walked in and fired
Five people were shot at a barbershop in the 4400 block of State Road in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood on Thursday, according to a news release from the Cleveland Division of Police.
Update on 5 people shot at Cleveland IFIXUGLY barbershop, Princeton student from Cleveland found dead, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, October 21, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out that latest information on five people shot at Cleveland’s IFIXUGLY barbershop, what we know about the Princeton University...
