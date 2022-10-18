Read full article on original website
Woman arrested for embezzling thousands from Mississippi apartment complex
A woman has been arrested after reportedly stealing $14,000 from a Mississippi apartment complex. Lori Palmer, 48, of Tupelo, was arrested on a felony embezzlement charge. On Sept. 26, 2022, the Tupelo Police Department was notified of an embezzlement case at Oak Creek Apartments (508 Lumpkin). Management advised that Palmer...
wcbi.com
Ceremony scheduled, memorial service finalizing for Sam Westmoreland
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Family and friends are remembering Sam Westmoreland today on what would have been his 19th birthday. Plans are being finalized for a public memorial service. The ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, October 26th at 5:00 p.m. at The Orchard in Tupelo. That’s on Coley Road....
wcbi.com
Funeral services set for MSU Football player
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A public memorial service celebrating the life of Mississippi State University football player Sam Alton Westmoreland will be held at 5 PM Wednesday, October 26, 2022. from The Orchard in Tupelo (1379 Coley Road, Tupelo, MS. 38801). The family will receive friends after the memorial...
Vigil held for mother shot in front of children
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends of Vanity Lafayette Macklin, the mother who was shot and killed while in the car with her two sons, gathered Saturday evening to pay their respects. The Macklin family said the vigil, which was held at the Redeemed Empowerment Center, was aimed in...
thelocalvoice.net
Collierville Man Formally Charged with Accessory After the Fact for Hit-And-Run Incident in Oxford, Mississippi
Tristan Holland (18 of Collierville, Tennessee) was formally charged today with Accessory After the Fact and given a bond of $25,000 by a Justice Court Judge. The charge stems from a hit-and-run event that occurred early Sunday morning, October 12, 2022 behind City Hall on the Oxford, Mississippi Square. Two Ole Miss students were run over by a man driving a Toyota truck.
wtva.com
Tupelo PD announces embezzlement arrest
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo woman is charged with embezzlement. Lori Palmer, 48, is accused of embezzling $14,000 from the Oak Creek Apartments on Lumpkin Avenue, according to Tupelo Police. Palmer was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 20 for felony embezzlement.
Jackson Academy staff remember Ole Miss student killed in hit and run
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Staff at Jackson Academy (JA) are remembering Walker Fielder, the University of Mississippi student killed in a hit and run over the weekend. Fielder’s former biology teacher and guidance counselor said the Madison native never met a stranger. “He was just very, very kind and included everybody. He wanted everyone to […]
wtva.com
Information sought on runaway in Lee County
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a runaway teenager in Lee County. According to Lee County Youth Court, 17-year-old Zariah Williams was last seen on Sept. 30 when her guardian dropped her off with her aunt. The aunt lives on the east side of Tupelo; a specific address...
Covington Leader
Bicyclist hit, killed by deputy in Munford Thursday night
One person died in an officer-involved accident in Munford Thursday night. The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday that a deputy was traveling on McLaughlin Road and struck a person riding a bicycle. Sheriff Shannon Beasley called the accident unfortunate and requested prayers for both the victim and the...
Parents concerned after altercation at Desoto school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Emotions are boiling over for a Desoto County schools mother after her daughter was ‘attacked’ by a parent during a fight this week. She spoke exclusively with WREG. her message and the latest on the investigation. The mother of one of the girls involved in the fight described this as an isolated […]
wtva.com
VIDEO: Community reacts to an officer involved shooting in Oxford
People from Oxford share their emotions regarding officer involved shooting. DPS identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting in Lafayette County. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss accused of fraud as criticism grows over Rebels being pretenders
Ole Miss was the No. 7-ranked team in the country, undefeated and among those dark horse teams mentioned as a possible College Football Playoff participant. The Rebels also built a 20-17 lead at halftime on Saturday against LSU in Tiger Stadium. Then the wheels came off, and by midway through the fourth quarter, they trailed by 18 points.
wtva.com
Baby burned by water Wednesday in Saltillo; appears to be accident
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - A baby was accidentally burned at a Saltillo daycare on Wednesday. Saltillo Police Chief Daniel McKinney said the incident happened at Kid's Landing Too daycare. He said a 10-month-old was burned by scalding water while daycare workers used boiling water to clean bottles. Paramedics were called...
actionnews5.com
Teen suspect in fatal hit-and-run appears in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the men charged in the deadly hit-and-run in Oxford was in Shelby County Court on Tuesday. Tristan Holland, 18, is facing one charge in the case: accessory after the fact. The incident happened early Sunday morning in Oxford. Police say two Ole Miss students...
Lafayette County deputies shoot and kill man they said took two teens hostage in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said Thursday they are investigating after Lafayette County deputies shot and killed a man who had reportedly taken a woman and her two teenage children hostage. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to a domestic call to 911...
actionnews5.com
Road closed off after pedestrian hit near Munford High
MUNFORD, Tenn. (WMC) - The Munford Police Department announced Thursday night that Mclaughlin Drive will be closed off to traffic for several hours following a crash involving a pedestrian near Munford High School. Mclaughlin Drive will be closed from North Gretna Green Drive to Doctors Drive, police say. The pedestrian’s...
Lafayette County hostage suspect killed in shooting
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Lafayette County. The shooting, which involved the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, happened around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19 near Highway 334. According to deputies, they received a call about a man arguing with a […]
Record-low Mississippi River becomes attraction for hidden treasures
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — The record-low Mississippi River is quickly becoming a major attraction for people to see what’s considered a historical event and to hunt for hidden treasures. Thomas Bennett, from Horn Lake, was at Desoto River Park Thursday with binoculars at the ready to watch the record-low Mississippi. “I’ve seen it get […]
Oxford Eagle
Update: University confirms death of student in fatal hit-and-run; police still seeking suspects
Oxford Police continue to seek the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run early Sunday that left one University of Mississippi student dead and another critically injured. Ben Marsh, dean of students, released a statement Sunday afternoon about the incident. “We received the heartbreaking news that...
Cordova school lifts lockdown, closes early after reports of shots fired
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cordova school was on lockdown for about an hour Friday after reported shots were fired nearby. Lamplighter Montessori School in the 8500 block of Fay Road near 193 confirmed to ABC24 they went on a precautionary lockdown about noon after they said children heard shots fired near their playground.
