ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Texas state police fire 1st officer over Uvalde response

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety fired an officer Friday who was at the scene of the Uvalde school massacre and becomes the first member of the state police force to lose their job in the fallout over the hesitant response to the May attack. The...
UVALDE, TX
KVUE

Texas trooper fired for inaction during Uvalde school massacre

UVALDE, Texas — One of the first Texas state troopers to arrive at the scene of the May 24 elementary school mass shooting is being fired by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a law enforcement official briefed on the matter told ABC News. Some family members of Robb...
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Uvalde community paints memorial tiles for Robb Elementary shooting victims

UVALDE – Uvalde is receiving love and support from Las Vegas. The community is coming out and creating its own hand-painted memorial. “These tiles I have here were painted by one of the survivors from the Robb elementary school and this is kind of my proof of the day that art heals,” artist and organizer Jackie Burrow said.
UVALDE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Uvalde Massacre Victim to Be Honored with Park Bench and Plaque

SAN ANGELO, TX — A child killed in the Uvalde school massacre will be honored with a plaque at Kid’s Kingdom, a City of San Angelo Park. Uziyah Garcia, know to family and friends as simply “Uzi”, will be honored with a plaque and a memorial park bench donated by Kona Ice. Suzanna Valenzuela invited the news media to an unveiling of the plaque and bench on October 22 at 10 a.m. Valenzuela, who is acquainted with Uzi’s father who lives in San Angelo, said, “Uzi’s father had fond memories of the spot.  He and his children, including Uzi when it would snow would play in the snow and roll down…
SAN ANGELO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Uvalde CISD superintendent pays tribute to Uvalde victims

Uvalde, Texas – Uvalde CISD superintendent Dr. Hall Harrell will be retiring and he just released a video saying this may be one of his last weekly videos, but he wanted to pay tribute to the 19 students and the two teachers who lost their lives in the Uvalde school tragedy back in May.
UVALDE, TX
ValleyCentral

Uvalde approves superintendent’s retirement terms

UVALDE — The Uvalde school board approved the terms of Superintendent Hal Harrell’s retirement Wednesday, but did not disclose any details of his exit as leader of a school district still reeling from the worst school shooting in Texas history. When voting on the retirement terms, trustees referred to discussions that happened behind closed doors […]
UVALDE, TX
TODAY.com

Uvalde McDonald’s features ‘Lexi burger’ in honor of slain student

The McDonald's in Uvalde, Texas is honoring one of the victims killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting on what should have been her 11th birthday. Alexandria Aniyah “Lexi” Rubio, 10, had plans. She wanted to attend St. Mary’s University on a softball scholarship, where she planned on majoring in math. After graduating college, she had aspirations of becoming a lawyer. She looked forward to one day visiting Australia and living in a city where snow was a yearly occurrence. She wanted to coach softball.
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Uvalde schools get $442,000 from John Cornyn’s federal gun safety law

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas school districts are set to receive nearly $8 million from the Justice Department to improve campus security this year through funding from the bipartisan gun safety law passed this summer. That includes nearly half a million for Uvalde.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy