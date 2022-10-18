Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uvalde CISD Superintendent Retires After District PD is SuspendedLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Suspending Entire District Police DepartmentLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott failed Uvalde and he failed Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
KSAT 12
One of first DPS troopers to arrive at scene of Uvalde school shooting being fired, officials say
UVALDE, Texas – One of the first Texas Department of Public Safety troopers to arrive at the scene of the Uvalde school mass shooting is being fired by DPS, according to state police officials. The trooper being fired is Sgt. Juan Maldonado, one of seven DPS members whose conduct...
KSAT 12
Texas state police fire 1st officer over Uvalde response
AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety fired an officer Friday who was at the scene of the Uvalde school massacre and becomes the first member of the state police force to lose their job in the fallout over the hesitant response to the May attack. The...
KVUE
Texas trooper fired for inaction during Uvalde school massacre
UVALDE, Texas — One of the first Texas state troopers to arrive at the scene of the May 24 elementary school mass shooting is being fired by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a law enforcement official briefed on the matter told ABC News. Some family members of Robb...
Report: DPS captain gave order to wait to enter classrooms during Robb Elementary shooting
A high-ranking Texas Department of Safety officer is being investigated for allegedly delaying a law enforcement team from entering classrooms at Robb Elementary school, according to CNN.
KSAT 12
Ex-Trooper burned through leave time, started at UCISD PD a day after resigning from DPS
UVALDE, Texas – A Texas state trooper hired then later fired by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department worked sparingly in the weeks before leaving the state agency and started her new position a day after formally resigning, timecard records obtained by KSAT Investigates show. Officer Crimson...
KSAT 12
Uvalde community paints memorial tiles for Robb Elementary shooting victims
UVALDE – Uvalde is receiving love and support from Las Vegas. The community is coming out and creating its own hand-painted memorial. “These tiles I have here were painted by one of the survivors from the Robb elementary school and this is kind of my proof of the day that art heals,” artist and organizer Jackie Burrow said.
Uvalde Massacre Victim to Be Honored with Park Bench and Plaque
SAN ANGELO, TX — A child killed in the Uvalde school massacre will be honored with a plaque at Kid’s Kingdom, a City of San Angelo Park. Uziyah Garcia, know to family and friends as simply “Uzi”, will be honored with a plaque and a memorial park bench donated by Kona Ice. Suzanna Valenzuela invited the news media to an unveiling of the plaque and bench on October 22 at 10 a.m. Valenzuela, who is acquainted with Uzi’s father who lives in San Angelo, said, “Uzi’s father had fond memories of the spot. He and his children, including Uzi when it would snow would play in the snow and roll down…
news4sanantonio.com
Uvalde CISD superintendent pays tribute to Uvalde victims
Uvalde, Texas – Uvalde CISD superintendent Dr. Hall Harrell will be retiring and he just released a video saying this may be one of his last weekly videos, but he wanted to pay tribute to the 19 students and the two teachers who lost their lives in the Uvalde school tragedy back in May.
Uvalde approves superintendent’s retirement terms
UVALDE — The Uvalde school board approved the terms of Superintendent Hal Harrell’s retirement Wednesday, but did not disclose any details of his exit as leader of a school district still reeling from the worst school shooting in Texas history. When voting on the retirement terms, trustees referred to discussions that happened behind closed doors […]
KSAT 12
St. Mary’s University staff, students honor Robb Elementary victim Lexi Rubio
SAN ANTONIO – St. Mary’s University staff and students organized a virtual 5K run with the goal of using the proceeds for the Lives Robbed fund to help the Robb Elementary shooting victims’ families fight for change. Lexi Rubio is among the 21 victims killed on May...
TODAY.com
Uvalde McDonald’s features ‘Lexi burger’ in honor of slain student
The McDonald's in Uvalde, Texas is honoring one of the victims killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting on what should have been her 11th birthday. Alexandria Aniyah “Lexi” Rubio, 10, had plans. She wanted to attend St. Mary’s University on a softball scholarship, where she planned on majoring in math. After graduating college, she had aspirations of becoming a lawyer. She looked forward to one day visiting Australia and living in a city where snow was a yearly occurrence. She wanted to coach softball.
KSAT 12
Uvalde schools get $442,000 from John Cornyn’s federal gun safety law
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas school districts are set to receive nearly $8 million from the Justice Department to improve campus security this year through funding from the bipartisan gun safety law passed this summer. That includes nearly half a million for Uvalde.
