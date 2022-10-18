Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Related
viatravelers.com
14 Best Day Trips from Charleston, South Carolina
If you’re planning fun and exciting day trips from Charleston and need some inspiration, you’ve landed in the right place. Whether you’re staying in downtown Charlestown, in the historic district, across the Cooper River in Mount Pleasant, or somewhere along the Ashley River or the South Carolina coastline, there are a wide array of places to visit from the Holy City.
This Small South Carolina Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of South Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Palmetto State? It appears that South Carolina's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Beaufort is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
Charleston Pride Week 2022 schedule
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Pride will host its annual Pride Week in November. Charleston Pride has hosted pride events for over a decade to empower and promote the visibility of the LGBTQIA+ community in Charleston. While the annual Pride Parade is held in June, the organization has planned a series of events in November […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
What Are the Most Dangerous Roads in Charleston?
South Carolina is one of the most dangerous states in the U.S. for motorists. According to a study published by Wall Street 24/7, SC is actually ranked the third-worst for roadway safety in the country. The fact that SC has a diverse range of roads, including eight-lane interstates, two-lane blacktop,...
nationalfisherman.com
Lowcountry Boil: The South’s Most Debated Dish
"Seriously, dude. Who the hell puts crab in a Lowcountry boil?!" I'm sitting on the back deck of the Pour House in Charleston, SC, eavesdropping as the guys in front of me get into it. Onion, no onion. Beer, no beer. Good-humor insults of one's upbringing ensue. The thing is,...
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina Historical Society Announces 2022 Fall Tour
The South Carolina Historical Society (SCHS) today announced its 2022 Fall Tour, which will showcase a variety of architecturally and historically significant churches in downtown Charleston. The tour takes place on Saturday, November 12th from 10 am to 2 pm. During this self-guided tour, guests will explore churches of different...
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated Walkways
This South Carolina bridge was just named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways.City of North Charleston. South Carolina has a plethora of cities with beautiful architecture as well as breathtaking scenery. One of those cities in the state just got a huge endorsement from a publication and their bridge was named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways! The city is none other than North Charleston, and although the city is no stranger to getting worldwide recognition - this is definitely something to be proud of!
This South Carolina Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Nachos In The State
Mashed compiled a list of the best nachos around the country, including this unique snack served in South Carolina.
Charleston, South Carolina deputies seeking information on 2010 murder
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help solving a 12-year-old murder case. On Oct. 23, 2010, Chad Montez Brown was found shot at a private party on Belgrade Avenue. Deputies responded to reports of gunshots at a party at Pythian Castle Hall in Charleston. Two victims […]
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. committee sheds light on American Revolution history
BERKELEY COUNTY S.C. (WCSC) - A committee in Berkeley County is working with those passionate about American Revolution history to educate and engage the community and tourists on important landmarks in the area. South Carolina’s 250 Committee is a state commission that aims to celebrate and promote the state’s role...
holycitysinner.com
Iron Rose, A “Southern Coastal Restaurant” is Now Open at The Mills House
The Mills House’s new signature restaurant, Iron Rose, is officially open to the public with breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch service. Led by food and beverage director Gary Mennie, Iron Rose will offer what the team says is “a clean, elevated take on Southern coastal cuisine inspired by the bounty of the Southeast’s farms and waters.”
charlestondaily.net
Let’s Explore Park Circle (North Charleston) in this new video by Natasha from Living in Charleston
Let’s explore Park Circle with Natasha from Living in Charleston. Let’s check out the Park Circle neighborhood in North Charleston, SC. One of the hottest up-and-coming neighborhoods in the area, its unique features and favorable location close to downtown Charleston make it a perfect place to call home. As you explore the neighborhood you will see that the majority of homes pay tribute to historical designs.
walterborolive.com
Band of Blue WINS Grand Championship in Aiken
Aiken, SC – The Colleton County High School Band of Blue won the Grand Championship at the 2022 Silver Spirit Invitational Marching Band Contest at Silver Bluff High School this past Saturday. The Band of Blue scored an 89.2 and earned a superior rating. The Band of Blue competed with 12 total bands. The Band won Class 4A, High Music and High Overall Effect this past Saturday, October 15, 2022. A big crowd from Colleton County followed the Band of Blue. The Band of Blue had the highest score of the contest and was awarded the Silver Division Championship, Division 4A Champion and the OVERALL Grand Championship.
live5news.com
Crews clear disabled vehicle on the Ravenel bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a disabled vehicle has been cleared from the Ravenel bridge Saturday afternoon. The vehicle was stopped on the road and closed two US 17 southbound lanes by the Coleman Boulevard exit. The incident was reported at 5:01 p.m. and...
live5news.com
Breeze Airways adds 4 destinations from Charleston International
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Breeze Airways announced on Wednesday one new direct flight and three new BreezeThru destinations from Charleston International Airport. The low-fare airline announced a direct flight to Cincinnati beginning Feb. 8. The flights will run on Wednesdays and Saturdays. In addition to the direct flight, the airline...
Program in Charleston connecting homeless people to resources
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A program in Charleston is connecting homeless people to available resources throughout the city. On Thursday, Charleston’s Community Development Committee heard an update on the city’s response to homelessness. The efforts include the Street Outreach Program, which was started by the city about 2 years ago. Through this program, Outreach Specialists […]
South Carolina department mourns sudden loss of firefighter
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Summerville Fire Rescue is mourning a heartbreaking loss that came suddenly on Monday. The department shared that Captain Kenneth “Kenny” Roy Sott had a medical emergency after returning home from a physical fitness training session with the department's recruits. He was taken to Summerville Medical Center but died soon after.
gsabizwire.com
The Master Plan for a Black River Park Network wins ASLA Award of Excellence for Analysis and Planning
The Black River Water Trail & Park Network Master Plan was recognized by the South Carolina Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects with an Award of Excellence, one of the association’s highest awards that recognizes exemplary projects that reach beyond the project’s purpose. The Purpose. The...
live5news.com
3rd person arrested in deadly North Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A third person has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened Oct. 5 in North Charleston. Anthony J. Williams-Dupree, 20, was arrested in Mexico and turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service before being extradited from Texas to North Charleston. Williams-Dupree was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to police.
100 local heroes to get free Chick-fil-A for a year as new location opens in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A new Chick-fil-A location in the Lowcountry is honoring and rewarding dozens of local heroes for making a difference in their community. The Atlanta-based chain’s newest location, located at 1726 State Road in the Cane Bay Shopping Center in Summerville, opens on Thursday. Instead of the traditional giveaways for the first 100 […]
Comments / 1