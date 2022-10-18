Engel & Völkers Florida promotes Kaitlin Weigelt to Marketing and Brand Coordinator, replacing Linzee Werkmeister as she moves up to Vice President of Business Development. Engel & Völkers Florida today announced the dual internal promotion of two employees to further support the company's rapid expansion. Kaitlin Weigelt will become the Marketing and Brand Coordinator, as the replacement for Linzee Werkmeister, who is moving up to Vice President of Business Development.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO