Pensacola, FL

Exclusive: Ascend Wellness Launches Medical Cannabis Operations in Pennsylvania

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. AAWH AAWH, a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis, announced the opening of its Scranton, Pennsylvania dispensary for medical patients only. Ascend Scranton is located at 605 Davis Street. According to information procured exclusively by Benzinga, "opening officially on Friday, Oct....
SCRANTON, PA
Engel & Völkers Florida Continues Investment in the State by Promoting from Within to Accelerate Growth Plans

Engel & Völkers Florida promotes Kaitlin Weigelt to Marketing and Brand Coordinator, replacing Linzee Werkmeister as she moves up to Vice President of Business Development. Engel & Völkers Florida today announced the dual internal promotion of two employees to further support the company's rapid expansion. Kaitlin Weigelt will become the Marketing and Brand Coordinator, as the replacement for Linzee Werkmeister, who is moving up to Vice President of Business Development.
FLORIDA STATE
Detroit, MI
