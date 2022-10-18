Read full article on original website
What's Going On With Cannabis Pricing In Illinois? Analyst Examines Retailers' Menus
Illinois is one of the most prominent cannabis markets in the U.S. In 2022, recreational marijuana sales crossed the $1 billion mark. In fact, since cannabis was legalized in 2020, retail shops have sold more than $3 billion in cannabis. However, in August, sales dropped and in September, sales grew only 1.0% sequentially.
Exclusive: Ascend Wellness Launches Medical Cannabis Operations in Pennsylvania
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. AAWH AAWH, a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis, announced the opening of its Scranton, Pennsylvania dispensary for medical patients only. Ascend Scranton is located at 605 Davis Street. According to information procured exclusively by Benzinga, "opening officially on Friday, Oct....
This Congressman Likes To Trade Tech, But Bought These 3 Dividend Stocks Instead
Congressman McCaul’s filings revealed that a minimum of $5.4 million worth of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF shares were purchased. In Congressman McCaul’s filings it was registered that his spouse and children purchased at least $600,000 in shares of Shell in September. Michael McCaul is a member of...
Benzinga
Engel & Völkers Florida Continues Investment in the State by Promoting from Within to Accelerate Growth Plans
Engel & Völkers Florida promotes Kaitlin Weigelt to Marketing and Brand Coordinator, replacing Linzee Werkmeister as she moves up to Vice President of Business Development. Engel & Völkers Florida today announced the dual internal promotion of two employees to further support the company's rapid expansion. Kaitlin Weigelt will become the Marketing and Brand Coordinator, as the replacement for Linzee Werkmeister, who is moving up to Vice President of Business Development.
