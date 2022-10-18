Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Suspect caught breaking into safe on stolen security camera
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office says a security camera ended up catching a theft suspect even after it was stolen. According to a statement from the sheriff's office, deputies were investigating a burglary involving a safe with multiple firearms inside when evidence led them to the suspect's house.
Woman found shot dead at Columbia-area apartment on Friday night
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies are investigating a Friday night shooting at a Columbia apartment complex that left one person dead. According to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 3400 block of Kay Street which is located near St. Andrews and Broad River roads. Deputies received reports of the shooting and arrived to find a woman in an apartment with a gunshot wound.
Irmo Police Make Arrest In ATM Robbery
The Irmo Police Department has made an arrest in connection with the ATM Robbery that occurred at the First Citizens Bank on Lake Murray Boulevard. Officials in Harris County, Texas took 28-year-old Deveon Gibbs into custody yesterday afternoon. Gibbs was identified and tied to the robbery with the assistance of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s Forensics Lab.
Police: Man rammed car, fired shots
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)–Police in Sumter continue to search for a suspect in a September attempted murder. Investigators say Marcques Wright is accused of driving to a home on Andrena Dr. and shooting into an occupied car then hitting hit with his SUV. Deputies say no injuries were reported. If...
Sumter deputies search for suspects in robbery, shooting
Sumter Co.,S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office are looking for two men they say lured two victims into a home on Patricia Drive and robbed them at gunpoint. Investigators say Jaquante Montgomery and Chryshaun Mckenzie are wanted in connection with the October 13th shooting. During...
Search underway for Sumter man accused of opening fire into car, ramming it
SUMTER, S.C. — Weeks after an incident in which a man allegedly opened fire into another car and even rammed it, Sumter Police are still searching for the suspect. Investigators believe 25-year-old Marques Charles Wright drove to a home on Andrena Drive in September and then shot into a vehicle that had people inside. He then rammed the side of it with his SUV, police said.
RCSD searching for answers after woman is found dead in apartment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide in a Columbia apartment complex. Last night on Oct. 21 around 9 p.m., deputies responded to the 3400 block of Kay St in Columbia after receiving reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived on the scene,...
RCSD: $3000 worth of medications stolen from Sam’s Club
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigators are looking to identify a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in medications from Sam’s Club on Fashion Drive. Authorities say the suspect walked out of the store with dozens of Flonase and Prilosec boxes valued over $3000....
Roughly 7,000 chickens lost in late night Lexington County fire, authorities say
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County Fire Services says a Friday night fire destroyed a chicken house and killed several thousand chickens. The fire happened in the 1300 block of Calks Ferry Road, roughly four miles west of Red Bank, around 9:30 p.m. By the time crews arrived, the entire structure was already burning heavily.
Man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of medications
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them identify a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of medication from an area store. Authorities say on October 11, 2022, sometime between 7:15 and 8 p.m., the suspect was captured on surveillance video inside of the Sam’s Club along Fashion Drive snagging dozens of boxes of the allergy medications Flonase and Prilosec.
Sumter deputies arrest deadly shooting suspect
Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’ Office has arrested a man accused in a deadly shooting. Authorities, say 25 year old JohnRay Jacob Borja was involved in an argument with the victim, Joseph Benaventa while in the yard of the Millwood Road home the two relatives shared in Sumter County.
Sumter County investigators: Millwood Road murder victim was relative of suspect
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Sumter County man is charged with murder following a Sunday night incident that left his own relative dead. Investigators with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened during an argument in the yard of a Millwood Avenue home that the victim and suspect shared.
Midlands rapper sentenced in stolen firearm case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands rapper was sentenced in federal court in a case involving a stolen firearm. Daquan Tyreek Funchess-Johnson, 26, of Sumter, was arrested in Nov. of 2019 by the Sumter Police Department. Investigators said Johnson was a gang member and rapper who performed under the name...
Two armed robbery suspects arrested, two still on the loose
Sumter County, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two armed robbery, attempted murder suspects as they continue their search for two additional people accused in connection with the crime. According to authorities, Wednesday October 19, 2022, 18 year old Semieon Helton – Hill and 18 year old Diamond Miller were taken into custody accused of contacting two individuals on social media to meet at a home along West Patricia Drive. Deputies allege the get together was a ruse used to rob the victims.
Traffic rerouted after two-car crash in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department are rerouting traffic at the intersection of Lady and Assembly Streets after a 2-car collision. Police say one person was sent to the hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.
Lexington Sheriff’s Department searching for burglary suspect
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in finding Roger Chavis. The man is wanted for burglary and obtaining goods under false pretenses. If you have any information on his whereabouts, authorities ask that you leave a tip through the Midlands Crimestoppers...
Chicken house declared a total loss after fire in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Fire Service responded to a structure fire on October 22, according to Lexington County officials. The fire service responded to the 1300 block of Calks Ferry Road at around 9:30 p.m. The chicken house on the property was fully involved upon their arrival and crews worked until the fire was completely under control. Batesburg-Leesville Fire Department assisted on the scene.
Fairfield County deputies searching for Ridgeway burglary suspects
FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)—Fairfield County deputies are investigating a burglary that occurred in Ridgeway. On Oct. 17, Tanna Oliver, 33, and Ameerah Oliver, 31, unlawfully entered a residence on Broom Mill Road and stole a handgun, jewelry, and other items. The suspects were each harged for 1st Degree Burglary...
Officer and inmate assault at SC DJJ sparks series of major changes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) -- Leaders with the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice tell WACH FOX News they’re working on a series of changes to help the facility become more efficient. DJJ officials say they have officers with SLED, the state department of natural resources (DNR) and the department...
Westwood H.S. student charged with bringing knife to school
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has charged a Westwood High school student for having a weapon on school grounds. Authorities say Thursday school staff was notified that a student had a knife. After further investigation, officials say administrators approached the student who they say admitted to having the weapon inside of his backpack. That’s where School Resource Officers (SRO’s) later discovered the knife and confiscated it.
