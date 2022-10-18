Bulldogs wrap up SW10 title

The Centreville volleyball team played to a perfect SouthWest10 season on Monday.

The Lady Bulldogs hosted Bangor and won the match by scores of 25-10, 25-12 and 25-5. With the win, Centreville finished 10-0 in league play and won 30 of 31 sets on the season.

Their overall record sits at 24-9-1.

“I am very proud of these girls and the way they played throughout conference play,” Centreville coach Deric Mostrom said. “It takes consistency winning 10 matches and almost going perfect in sets. We have a few tough programs in the SouthWest10 and we were able tot take care of them earlier in our schedule.”

Monday was also senior night for the Centreville program. The Bulldogs honored seniors Bella Kessler, Hailey Miller, Adalae Hackett, Faith Edwards and Sophia Deeds.

“This was the last time these seniors would be playing in the Centreville gym,” Mostrom said. “As a coach, I can’t be more proud of what these girls have done as individual volleyball players, but also for what they have done for our program and me as a coach.”

Hackett led the team with nine kills in the match, she had a team-high 13 digs as well. Deeds scored seven kills with 12 digs, Kessler totaled eight kills with six digs and five aces. Miiller finished with four kills and three digs, Edwards totaled four kills with eight digs.

Kali Evans handed out 24 assists with seven digs.

“They are good examples on and off the court and represent what a true Bulldog should be. This group is full of true volleyball talent and they shot that day in and day out,” Mostrom said. “They won’t ever be able to be fully replaced in this program, because each one brings an individual quality to the team that can’t be matched. We still have a couple weeks left in the regular season before districts, but I am excited to see what we can do as a team.”

On Saturday, Centreville won the Constantine tournament, winning all four of its matches on the day. The Bulldogs beat River Valley (25-16, 25-13, 25-20) and Galesburg-Augusta (25-10, 25-23, 25-23) in sweeps during pool play.The Bulldogs then beat River Valley again in bracket play, 25-17 and 25-11. In the finals they knocked off Constantine in three sets at 17-25, 25-20 and 15-8.

“We have been in some competitive play the last couple of weeks, so I was excited to see what we were giong to do playing some schools closer to our size,” Mostrom said.

Kessler led the offense with 30 kills, adding 30 digs as well. Hackett scored 23 kills with 12 digs and two blocks, Deeds registered 22 kills with 13 digs. Miller finished with 14 kills on the day, adding six digs, Edwards scored 10 kills with 37 digs.

Abbe Wherrett registered four aces and 24 digs, Mara Webb had four kills, Younts added 21 digs and Buchner had 20.

Evans finished with 87 assists on the day. She recorded 14 digs with four kills.

Constantine fell to Centreville in the finals. Prior to that, the Falcons beat Coloma 25-19, 22-25, 25-13 and Delton-Kellogg 25-23, 25-4, 25-11 in pool play. This matched them up against Galesburg-Augusta in the bracket play, where Constantine won 25-8, 25-13.

Meah Evans scored 33 kills on the day with six aces, 25 digs, three blocks and 39 assists. Jenny Clewell recorded 29 kills with four aces and 10 digs, Jozee Buglione recorded 15 kills with nine aces, 32 digs and eight blocks on the day.

Sienna Salisbury finished with 24 kills. She registered nine aces, 21 digs and 10 blocks while Karlee Mullendore totaled 15 kills with six digs. Bella Cullifer scored eight kills with four digs and three blocks, Alyssa Anthony recorded two kills, one ace, 22 digs and 54 assists. Hallee Schieber added two kills with four aces and 35 digs.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Bulldogs wrap up SW10 title