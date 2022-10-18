ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

KNWA Today: Trailblazers “Pass the Mic” series returns

By Crystal Martinez
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2adSec_0idXpghM00

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local non-profit, Trailblazers , brings bike riders together off the trail and into a more intimate setting through its “Pass the Mic” series.

The event will take place Wed., Oct. 19 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Coler Moutain Bike Preserve in Bentonville.

Panelists will discuss the existing state of bike culture in the U.S. The speakers include Rahshaan Bahati of Bahati Foundation Elite Team, Rachael Maney with Bike Law Network, and Wes Craiglow with Urban Land Institute.

You can register for the event online.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy