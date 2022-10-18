Almost 1 in 5 say politics has hurt friendships, family relationships: poll

Protesters for and against abortion demonstrate outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 as the court hears arguments in June Medical Services v. Russ.

Nineteen percent of registered voters said recent disagreements with family or friends over political issues have hurt their relationship, according to a new Siena College-The New York Times poll.

Independents and Democrats were more likely to say so — at 21 percent and 20 percent, respectively — compared to just 14 percent of Republicans.

The poll found political disagreements more often hurt relationships for women and white registered voters with a college degree, although solid majorities across all demographics said their relationships had not been hurt.

The measure comes amid an increase in violent political rhetoric that has exacerbated an already divisive climate.

Battleground candidates in this year’s midterm elections regularly paint their opponents as extremists. Threats against lawmakers have ballooned, causing the Capitol Police to launch thousands of investigations and prompting a flood of funding for lawmakers’ security.

Nearly half of registered voters surveyed — 48 percent — indicated people’s political views reflect whether they are a good person.

Fourteen percent said a person’s political views suggest a lot about whether someone is a good person, and 34 percent said political views suggest a little about whether they are a good person.

Independents, people living in suburban areas and respondents between the ages of 30 and 44 were more likely to say political views do not reflect at all on whether someone is a good person.

Just 3 in 10 respondents ages 18 to 29 said political views don’t tell you anything about whether someone is a good person, compared to 53 percent of those ages 30 to 44.

“Come together,” first lady Jill Biden said in a Newsmax interview that aired on Monday night while reflecting on the divisive political climate.

“It’s all about kindness,” she continued. “Even if someone doesn’t agree with you, if you can just talk to them civilly and hear their point of view, maybe you will never agree, but just acts of kindness toward your fellow Americans.”

The poll was conducted from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12 with 792 registered voters on cellular and landline telephones. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.