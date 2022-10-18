DeSales University Invitation: Connect to Your Future at Nov. 2 Open House

The Healthcare Simulation Lab at DeSales University, one of it visitation stops at a Nov. 2 open house. Image via DeSales University.

Returning to school to pursue an educational dream is not the kind of decision to make on a whim. To facilitate the process of mapping an educational path toward a lifelong career, DeSales University, Center Valley, is holding a “Connect to Your Future” event.

The Oct. 2 evening at DeSales will introduce attendees to its more than 100 bachelor’s, graduate, and certificate options that wholeheartedly encourage self-knowledge and exploration.

The open house takes place on the grounds of the school’s Center Valley campus from 6–8 PM.

This event will enable attendees to:

Learn about DeSales programs and their many options

Meet faculty and staff

Attend an alumni panel and hear firsthand from adult learners who chose DeSales and benefited from the impact its degree program had on their careers

Learn about:

The admissions process



Accelerated certificates and degree programs



Transfer credit



Online and flex options

Tour DeSales’ new Wills Hall center, previewing its speech-language pathology and physical therapy programs

Visit the university’s Healthcare Simulation Lab for nursing students

Learn about financial aid and scholarships

Doors open at 5:45 PM; the alumni panel is at 6:15 PM; refreshments will be served.

All attendees will qualify for a raffle.