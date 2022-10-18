DeSales University Invitation: Connect to Your Future at Nov. 2 Open House
Returning to school to pursue an educational dream is not the kind of decision to make on a whim. To facilitate the process of mapping an educational path toward a lifelong career, DeSales University, Center Valley, is holding a “Connect to Your Future” event.
The Oct. 2 evening at DeSales will introduce attendees to its more than 100 bachelor’s, graduate, and certificate options that wholeheartedly encourage self-knowledge and exploration.
The open house takes place on the grounds of the school’s Center Valley campus from 6–8 PM.
This event will enable attendees to:
- Learn about DeSales programs and their many options
- Meet faculty and staff
- Attend an alumni panel and hear firsthand from adult learners who chose DeSales and benefited from the impact its degree program had on their careers
- Learn about:
- The admissions process
- Accelerated certificates and degree programs
- Transfer credit
- Online and flex options
- Tour DeSales’ new Wills Hall center, previewing its speech-language pathology and physical therapy programs
- Visit the university’s Healthcare Simulation Lab for nursing students
- Learn about financial aid and scholarships
Doors open at 5:45 PM; the alumni panel is at 6:15 PM; refreshments will be served.
All attendees will qualify for a raffle.
Registration is online.
