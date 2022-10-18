ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MONTCO.Today

DeSales University Invitation: Connect to Your Future at Nov. 2 Open House

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=436rP1_0idXpTAn00
The Healthcare Simulation Lab at DeSales University, one of it visitation stops at a Nov. 2 open house.Image via DeSales University.

Returning to school to pursue an educational dream is not the kind of decision to make on a whim. To facilitate the process of mapping an educational path toward a lifelong career, DeSales University, Center Valley, is holding a “Connect to Your Future” event.

The Oct. 2 evening at DeSales will introduce attendees to its more than 100 bachelor’s, graduate, and certificate options that wholeheartedly encourage self-knowledge and exploration.

The open house takes place on the grounds of the school’s Center Valley campus from 6–8 PM.

This event will enable attendees to:

  • Learn about DeSales programs and their many options
  • Meet faculty and staff
  • Attend an alumni panel and hear firsthand from adult learners who chose DeSales and benefited from the impact its degree program had on their careers
  • Learn about:
    • The admissions process
    • Accelerated certificates and degree programs
    • Transfer credit
    • Online and flex options 
  • Tour DeSales’ new Wills Hall center, previewing its speech-language pathology and physical therapy programs
  • Visit the university’s Healthcare Simulation Lab for nursing students
  • Learn about financial aid and scholarships

Doors open at 5:45 PM; the alumni panel is at 6:15 PM; refreshments will be served.

All attendees will qualify for a raffle.

Registration is online.

Comments / 0

Related
MONTCO.Today

Manor College Among Community Organizations Receiving Digital Literacy Grant

Manor College receives its second $45,000 grant from the state to support digital literacy and job search training. Manor College is proud to announce the institution is among 14 organizations across the state to receive a Digital Literacy and Workforce Development Grant. “Manor College is ecstatic that our students will...
MONTCO.Today

Gwynedd Mercy University President Deanne H. D’Emilio Named PBJ Woman of Distinction

Gwynedd Mercy University president Deanne H. D'Emilio earned her title as Philadelphia Business Journal's 2022 Woman of Distinction. Gwynedd Mercy University’s President Deanne H. D’Emilio earned the title of Philadelphia Business Journal’s 2022 Woman of Distinction. The publication’s program celebrates women who are trailblazers and tenacious leaders...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

With a Sigh of Relief, Salus University Sends Its ‘COVID Class’ Out into the World

Morgan Dukes, new Salus University graduate, and her parents.Image via Salus University. When Morgan Dukes was in middle school, her aunt, Lachelle Smith, planted the seed that Salus University would be a great place for Dukes to continue her education. And ever since, according to Dukes, Smith — director the university’s Vision Rehabilitation Therapy (VRT) program in the department of Blindness and Low Vision Studies (BLVS) — had been tugging at her to go to Salus.
MONTCO.Today

Jenkintown School District Douses Traditional Homecoming Bonfire Celebration

The 2017 edition of the Jenkintown High School homecoming bonfire.Image via Jenkintown High School Varsity Football at Facebook. Jenkintown School District set aside its annual homecoming bonfire tradition back in 2020, out of an abundance of COVID-19 health concerns. But now that the pandemic has retreated somewhat, district leaders are loath to bring it back, saying they would prefer to reinvent it instead. Jennifer Lee picked up this story and ran with it for FOX 29 Philadelphia.
JENKINTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy