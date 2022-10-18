Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Specs revealed for the phone created by the crew that designed the Essential Phone
Early this year we told you that some of the crew behind the Essential Phone was working on an unofficial sequel called the OV1. The phone was focused on security and was set to ship with a special "Secure Data Cable" with a USB-C plug. The cable was supposed to come with a switch to prevent the transfer of data through the USB-C port when the phone was charged through a public charging port.
Phone Arena
Android's iPhone? Next joke! Issues when switching to Pixel 7 make me rethink Google's promises
Switching from iPhone to Android or vice versa has always been a hot topic in the tech world - what you win, what you lose, what's better, and what's worse on each platform has been dividing opinions forever now. However, what if you've already decided to switch to Pixel and you're coming from an iPhone or even an older Pixel?
Phone Arena
Android 13 QPR1 beta 3 adds a new toggle switch to a particular Pixel feature
Yesterday we told you that Google had surprised Pixel users by releasing the third and last beta for Android 13 QPR1. The Quarterly Platform Release beta program gives Pixel users "feature drops, bug fixes, and performance improvements ahead of the public release schedule." The next Quarterly Feature Drop is expected to be released on December 5th, the first Monday of the month.
Phone Arena
Google says that what Pixel Watch users think is burn-in on the display is something else.
With the release of the Google Pixel Watch earlier this month, not only did Google expand the Pixel ecosystem, but it also brought to market an eagerly awaited device that many Pixel and Android users had been looking forward to. But some Reddit subscribers have been complaining about screen burn-in with the always-on display (AOD) belonging to the Pixel Watch. This is a "ghost image" created on a permanent basis and can be annoying since the image does not go away.
Phone Arena
Vote now: Do you think Google will (ever) catch Apple with its Pixel phones?
All the major phone reveals are now behind our back, and it’s time to analyze and meditate. The Galaxy S22 lineup is already a bit old, as Samsung was the first of the bunch to jump the gun and reveal its flagships, but Apple and Google more or less shared a very tight announcement time frame.
Phone Arena
Verizon launches new prepaid plans, lowers prices
Inflation is on the increase around the world, so many companies have already made their products and services much more expensive. Food and energy prices have hit record highs this year, but it looks like Verizon doesn’t really care about that. The Big Red has just announced a new...
Phone Arena
YouTube just increased the price of its Family plan
Unfortunately, we have bad news for those paying for YouTube Premium's Family Plan. It appears that the streaming platform has begun informing customers that the cost of the tier will be increased on November 21st. The price? Well, it will jump from $17.99 to $22.99. But if you think a...
Phone Arena
iPhone 15 Ultra puts end to 6.1-inch super-premium iPhone (users react strongly to Apple's plan)
You got it right (if you did) - Apple's 2023 iPhone 15 lineup is bound to disappoint those who like compact(ish) iPhones with premium features…. After killing off the mini iPhone in September, Apple's witch hunt seems to be continuing - at least if the leaks are to be believed. Speaking of leaks and rumors, multiple sources with years of experience as analysts are now weighing in on Cupertino's big surprise.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile's Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G can now be yours for just $99 (no trade-in needed)
What's better than an upper mid-range Samsung giant with a built-in S Pen reduced from a list price of $530 to as little as $400 with no strings attached? How about the same jumbo-sized Android tablet with added 5G connectivity at a ridiculously low $99?. Obviously, you will need to...
Phone Arena
Monday's iOS 16.1 update will bring live scores to iPhone lock screen and Dynamic Island
When Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 line early last month, no one expected the company to introduce what was arguably the coolest new iPhone 14 Pro feature. We're talking, of course, about the Dynamic Island. The shape-shifting multitasking notification feature replaced the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro models. Whether you like the Dynamic Island or consider it a gimmick, Apple loves it so much that the feature is expected to turn up next year on all four iPhone 15 models.
Phone Arena
Google releases Android 13 QPR1 beta 3 for Pixel 4a through Pixel 7 line
Oh, that Google! Lately, you never can figure out when an update is coming. Remember, Android 13 arrived in August this year, weeks ahead of schedule. Right now, some Pixel users are running Android 13 QPR1 beta 2 which is a beta version of the upcoming December Pixel Quarterly Feature Drop that could be released on December 5th. The third beta wasn't expected until next month with the fourth release being the actual feature drop in December.
Phone Arena
The Pixel 7a might arrive sooner than we think, as indicated on Amazon
While no official information about a Pixel 7a has been confirmed by Google, Amazon’s online store may be hinting at something. As per GSMarena’s report, users are now able to subscribe for an announcement about a Pixel 7a phone. The Pixel “a” series of products is the budget...
Phone Arena
Meta announces new features for Facebook Groups
After bringing Community Chats to Facebook Groups last month, Meta announced a new set of features coming to Groups. These features are supposed to provide users with more options to connect over similar subjects and add new abilities for admin to help them increase engagement in their Groups. First and...
Phone Arena
Microsoft's (slowly) aging Surface Pro 8 is more affordable than ever before
Whether you're intrigued by the all-new 5G options with an all-new non-Intel processor inside, the expanded chromatic palette, and the more or less typical performance upgrades of the Surface Pro 9 or you're disappointed that Microsoft didn't substantially change more aspects of this bad boy's predecessor, you might want to consider Best Buy's latest one-day-only deal on said predecessor.
Phone Arena
New features coming to Snapchat premium users
Snap launched its premium service not long ago, promising exclusive features and dedicated support for those willing to pay for the monthly subscription. After already delivering some interesting new features locked behind a paywall, Snap announced several additional features exclusively available to Snapchat+ users. Additionally, Snap once again confirmed that...
Phone Arena
WhatsApp less threatened by newly discovered vulnerability than Signal
Popular instant messaging apps can expose user location, reports digital privacy advocacy group RestorePrivacy. A team of researchers has discovered that WhatsApp, Signal, and Threema have a vulnerability that can be exploited by cybercriminals to determine the location of a user with an accuracy of more than 80 percent. Delivery...
Phone Arena
Verizon's shares hit 10-year low on Friday following release of Q3 results
The largest wireless carrier in the U.S. learned a little about basic economics during the third quarter. After raising the administrative charge for postpaid subscribers by $1.35 to $3.30 per voice line, the number of consumer postpaid phone subscribers declined by 189,000 on a year-over-year basis during the third quarter with a churn rate of .88%. The churn is the percentage of subscribers (sometimes in a specific category) that leave a carrier for another and it rose in the quarter due to the higher administrative charge.
Phone Arena
Apple Watch look-alike with 2-week battery life & plenty of smarts is ridiculously cheap right now
If you are still on the fence about getting a smartwatch and not willing to spend upwards of $300 on an Apple, Samsung, or Google watch, we have got just the deal for you. The Amazfit GTS, which was already cheap, to begin with, is selling for an insanely low price on Amazon right now.
Phone Arena
Budget Samsung Galaxy A04e with huge battery is official
The Galaxy A04e is Samsung’s latest budget phone. Official images of it have been spotted by SamMobile, over at Samsung’s media asset portal, where they were released rather quietly. The Galaxy A04e will come with Android 12 out of the box, a huge battery, and is looking to...
Comments / 0