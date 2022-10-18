U.S. FDA has assigned a target action date of June 16, 2023. Application based on results from the Phase 3 VALOR-HCM study. Bristol Myers Squibb BMY today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for CAMZYOS® (mavacamten) for an expanded indication to reduce the need for septal reduction therapy (SRT). CAMYZOS is currently FDA approved for the treatment of adults with symptomatic New York Heart Association (NYHA) class II-III obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) to improve functional capacity and symptoms. The FDA assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of June 16, 2023.

2 DAYS AGO