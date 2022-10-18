ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is It True That Weed Smokers Need More Anesthesia During Surgery

This article was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today, and appears here with permission. We’ve previously discussed the importance of talking with your pharmacist about cannabis, but research shows that if you’re heading into your surgery, your physician anesthesiologist should also be aware of your use. A...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application for CAMZYOS® (mavacamten) in Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy to Reduce the Need for Septal Reduction Therapy

U.S. FDA has assigned a target action date of June 16, 2023. Application based on results from the Phase 3 VALOR-HCM study. Bristol Myers Squibb BMY today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for CAMZYOS® (mavacamten) for an expanded indication to reduce the need for septal reduction therapy (SRT). CAMYZOS is currently FDA approved for the treatment of adults with symptomatic New York Heart Association (NYHA) class II-III obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) to improve functional capacity and symptoms. The FDA assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of June 16, 2023.
Exclusive: Ascend Wellness Launches Medical Cannabis Operations in Pennsylvania

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. AAWH AAWH, a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis, announced the opening of its Scranton, Pennsylvania dispensary for medical patients only. Ascend Scranton is located at 605 Davis Street. According to information procured exclusively by Benzinga, "opening officially on Friday, Oct....
