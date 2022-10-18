Read full article on original website
Is It True That Weed Smokers Need More Anesthesia During Surgery
This article was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today, and appears here with permission. We’ve previously discussed the importance of talking with your pharmacist about cannabis, but research shows that if you’re heading into your surgery, your physician anesthesiologist should also be aware of your use. A...
Benzinga
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application for CAMZYOS® (mavacamten) in Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy to Reduce the Need for Septal Reduction Therapy
U.S. FDA has assigned a target action date of June 16, 2023. Application based on results from the Phase 3 VALOR-HCM study. Bristol Myers Squibb BMY today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for CAMZYOS® (mavacamten) for an expanded indication to reduce the need for septal reduction therapy (SRT). CAMYZOS is currently FDA approved for the treatment of adults with symptomatic New York Heart Association (NYHA) class II-III obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) to improve functional capacity and symptoms. The FDA assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of June 16, 2023.
Exclusive: Ascend Wellness Launches Medical Cannabis Operations in Pennsylvania
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. AAWH AAWH, a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis, announced the opening of its Scranton, Pennsylvania dispensary for medical patients only. Ascend Scranton is located at 605 Davis Street. According to information procured exclusively by Benzinga, "opening officially on Friday, Oct....
Cannabis Users Experience More Pain After Surgery, Resulting In Higher Post-Op Opioid Use: New Study
Patients who used marijuana experienced 14% more pain in first 24 hours after surgery, compared to patients who never used it. A new study presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting found that people who use cannabis have more pain after surgery than those who don’t. “Cannabis is the...
Why Working Moms Are Increasingly Keeping CBD In The Medicine Cabinet
This article was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today, and appears here with permission. Parenting is never an easy task — and that’s been true since the beginning of time. Raising a kid isn’t a job that can be taken lightly, and that only adds more stress...
The Top Dangers Cannabis Cultivation and Manufacturing Workers Face
For the past few weeks, the eyes of much of the cannabis industry have been affixed on the tragic death of an employee at a cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Holyoke, Massachusetts. The incident occurred at a Trulieve facility in January, but only in October did the state’s Cannabis...
