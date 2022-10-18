Read full article on original website
Second-Ranked Jimmies Begin Road Swing With Win at No.19 Dordt
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (jimmiepride.com)– It took a little over a month, but the second-ranked University of Jamestown volleyball team defeated No. 19 Dordt University and remain in first place atop the GPAC standings. Thursday evening’s match began on September 17, but was suspended with the score tied at one...
11A Playoff Bracket Released: Blue Jays #2, Valley City #4
VALLEY CITY, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The rankings are in for the 11A football playoffs after a wild regular season that saw every team in 11A lose at least two games. Fargo South is the #1 seed heading into the postseason and will host #8 Dickinson in the opening round on Friday night. South/Dickinson will match up against the winner of #4 Valley City and #5 Fargo North. The Hi-Liners host the Spartans Friday night at Hanna Field and Ryan Cunningham will have the call on KOVC 1490AM/96.3 FM and newsdakota.com.
Vikings Torch Waldorf, Grab Second Conference Win
FOREST CITY, IA (NewsDakota.com) Valley City State made the long road trip to Iowa sweet with a 35-14 win over previously-ranked Waldorf Saturday in Forest City, IA. The Vikings rushed for 206 yards, with Justice Bice leading the way, tallying 116 yards rushing and 35 through the air on three catches, including a scoring catch, earning Ivy Real Estate Group Player of the Game honors. The Vikings scored 21 unanswered points to start the second half, Bice’s catch the start of the run.
Hi-Liner Cross Country Runs to State Saturday
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Saturday brings another fall sport to a close, as Valley City will be joined by other Class A schools at the state contest at Pipestem Reservoir near Jamestown. Parkhurst Recreation Area will host 186 boys and 176 girls in the event. The boys will run first...
Hastings Spoils Jamestown Senior Day
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown football team couldn’t overcome a 16-0 deficit early as the Jimmies fell 23-16 to Hastings. Hastings led 10-0 at the end of the first half and UJ couldn’t muster points until less than five minutes in the third quarter. Trailing 16-0, Cade Torgerson connected with Javon Bowie-Monteiro on a five-yard pass. The Jimmies came back within seven after Aanon Peterson hit a career-long 40-yard field goal to make it 16-9 early in the fourth quarter.
Lisbon Falls in Opening Round to Hillsboro-CV
HILLSBORO, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The Lisbon Broncos fought hard but could not hold on to get past the Hillsboro-Central Valley Burros. They would fall 14-8. The game started with a quick opening drive by the Burros with several long passes. They would find the endzone on a 21 yard touchdown pass to Peter Dryburgh from Riley Olsen to get the scoring started. The Broncos would respond on the following drive with a slow and methodical 6:30 drive down the field with several big 3rd down and long passes from Wyatt Olson. They would score on a 1 yard run from Olson. Mike Nelson would convert on the 2 point conversion taking a 8-7 lead. The quarter would end with that score.
Big Second Half Leads Jamestown Past Fargo North
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School football team secured home-field advantage for the opening round of the playoffs on Thursday night with a 49-21 victory over Fargo North at Hansen Stadium. Neither offense found its rhythm during the first half of play as Jamestown and North went...
Ames Receives JRMC Legend Award
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (JRMC) – Jamestown Regional Medical Center (JRMC) recently announced Krista Ames as its most recent Legend Award recipient. The Legend Award is the most prestigious distinction for a JRMC employee. The Legend Award recognizes employees who exceed expectations and are THE difference in the lives of those they serve.
Loboes Advance, Crush Raiders
LAMOURE, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Number one ranked Lamoure-Litchville-Marion is one step closer to repeating as state champions in North Dakota 9-Man football after a 44-0 win over Maple River on Saturday in round two of the 2022 playoffs. The Loboes got it going early as they forced a quick...
Injuries Mount, Hi-Liners Bogged Down in Loss to Bruins
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) When a prize fighter loses two good punches, it’s tough to win the bout. Valley City entered their regular season finale with Fargo South without their left hook, record-setting rusher Gavin Gerhardt. During the bout, they lost their right cross, and, in the process, were...
Temporary Road Closure Planned in NE Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Jamestown has announced a temporary road closure in the northeast of the city Friday. Through today (Friday), there will be a road closure on 3rd /4th St NE, between 9th Ave NE and 11th Ave NE. A detour will be put in...
