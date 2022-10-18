Read full article on original website
West Ham United vs Bournemouth live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Premier League clash
West Ham United vs Bournemouth live stream and match preview.
Manchester United: Erik ten Hag 'counting on' Cristiano Ronaldo as exit talk intensifies
Ronaldo has been punished for refusing to come on against Tottenham, but his boss insists he still has a future at Old Trafford. Manchester United (opens in new tab) manager Erik ten Hag is keen to keep hold of Cristiano Ronaldo, as speculation about the striker's future intensifies in light of his latest controversial episode.
Aston Villa respond to Steven Gerrard's sacking with emphatic win over Brentford
Danny Ings bagged a brace as Aston Villa thrashed Brentford (opens in new tab) 4-0 in their first game after Steven Gerrard was sacked as head coach. Villa – under the caretaker charge of Aaron Danks – blew the Bees away with three goals in the opening 14 minutes at Villa Park, then added another in the second half as they cruised to only a third Premier League win of the season.
Cristiano Ronaldo heading for 'messy end' at Manchester United, says Gary Neville
Gary Neville and Roy Keane had a heated discussion on Saturday night about Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at Manchester United. Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville says Cristiano Ronaldo's time at Old Trafford is nearing a 'messy end'. Neville and ex-United team-mate Roy Keane were involved in a heated discussion about...
Leicester score with all four shots on target to win first away points at Wolves
Leicester City scored four goals from only four shots on target and five in total to end their away drought in spectacular style with a 4-0 win at Wolves on Sunday. Brendan Rodgers' side were the only Premier League team without a single point on the road this season prior to their trip to Molineux, but went 2-0 up inside 20 minutes through Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes.
Cristiano Ronaldo sees one potential move fall away as club president aims subtle dig
Ronaldo refused to come on during Manchester United's win over Tottenham on Wednesday, prompting widespread criticism. Manchester United (opens in new tab) could try to offload Cristiano Ronaldo in January, but one club on the continent have already ruled themselves out of the running to sign the increasingly disruptive striker.
Erling Haaland continues incredible scoring streak for Manchester City
Erling Haaland made it 17 Premier League goals for the season and 22 in all competitions with his brace against Brighton. Manchester City striker Erling Haaland continued his incredible scoring streak with a brace for the champions in their 3-1 win over Brighton at the Etihad on Saturday. Haaland came...
Tottenham a mess defensively as Conte's side suffer third defeat in five matches
Tottenham's impressive start to the Premier League season is coming undone following a third defeat in five matches. Antonio Conte's side were beaten 2-1 by Newcastle on a rainy afternoon in north London on Sunday.
Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on against Tottenham, Erik ten Hag confirms
Ten Hag was speaking ahead of Manchester United's trip to Chelsea, for which Ronaldo has been dropped from the squad. Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on a substitute during Manchester United (opens in new tab)'s 2-0 win over Tottenham (opens in new tab) at Old Trafford on Wednesday.
Wales manager for World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Robert Page
Wales manager Robert Page will lead the nation to World Cup 2022, their first in 64 years after masterminding a thrilling qualifying campaign. This is a golden age for the Welsh national team, who reached the semi-finals at Euro 2016 in their first major tournament appearance since the 1958 World Cup.
Football Manager 2023: Every club's starting budgets
The Football Manager 2023 beta is out, with clubs' starting budgets ranging from the mega-rich to those barely surviving. The Football Manager 2023 beta is out – and you're going to want to know each club's starting budgets before you take on a job, right? You might know a few of the players, even the expectations of the employers and what the ambitions of the fans are… but come on, how much money do you have in the bank?
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United star did not receive a single Ballon d'Or vote
For the first time in 17 years, the five-time previous winner didn't even make it onto the podium at the Ballon d'Or awards. Cristiano Ronaldo received zero votes for this year's Ballon d'Or, the award's organisers have revealed. The Manchester United (opens in new tab) star placed 20th on the...
Jurgen Klopp has 'no idea' how Liverpool failed to score in Nottingham Forest loss
The Reds were anything but clinical in front of goal as they went down 1-0 at the City Ground on Saturday lunchtime. Jurgen Klopp was left baffled by Liverpool (opens in new tab)'s failure to score as they lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) on Saturday. Former...
Pep Guardiola's 'English not good enough' to describe Erling Haaland brilliance
Manchester City manager says he does not have the vocabulary to do Erling Haaland justice after the striker shone against Brighton. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was lost for words to describe Erling Haaland after two more goals from the Norwegian helped the champions to a 3-1 win over Brighton on Saturday.
Gary Neville lays into Aston Villa for how club handled Steven Gerrard's sacking
Gerrard lost his job after losing at Fulham in midweek – and Neville was not impressed with the way things are said to have ended. Gary Neville was not at all impressed by the manner of Steven Gerrard's sacking as Aston Villa (opens in new tab) head coach, calling it "a joke".
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard will bounce back from Aston Villa sacking – Jurgen Klopp
Gerrard was sacked on Thursday, but Klopp doesn't have any concerns about the Reds favourite's ability to hack it in management. Liverpool (opens in new tab) boss Jurgen Klopp has no doubt that Steven Gerrard will continue to carve out a managerial career after being sacked by Aston Villa (opens in new tab).
Jesse Marsch staring down barrel as Leeds crash to fourth straight defeat at Fulham
Jesse Marsch's position as Leeds (opens in new tab) head coach looks in severe doubt after his side went down 3-2 at home to Fulham (opens in new tab). Leeds had lost three league matches on the spin coming into this clash at Elland Road – but they made the ideal start, going ahead on 20 minutes through Rodrigo.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland 'could be football's first £1 billion player'
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland could become football's first £1 billion player, his agent believes. Haaland has made a spectacular start to his Premier League career, with three hat-tricks already and 20 goals in all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side.
Ranked! The 10 best attacking midfielders in the world right now
The greatest collection of defence-splitting passers, dribbling maestros and assist machines currently on the planet. Attacking midfielders were once deemed football's luxury men - that player who didn't track back because they were simply too good and would hopefully cause more damage at the other end of the pitch. Well,...
