76 Arrested Last Week – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for Oct 10 – 17
Whatever reason there might be for things to be slow the week before were sure made up for last week in Bowie County, Texas. One bright spot, the weekend wasn't bad at all. There were 24 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 52 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the Bowie County Sheriff's Office. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
HPD Arrests: October 10-14, 2022
On October 11, 2022 at approximately 2:15am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Devonte Emory, 25, of Hope, AR. Mr. Emory was arrested and charged with domestic battery in the 3rd degree, aggravated assault on a family member, false imprisonment and fleeing on foot. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Emory was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Man charged for holding woman against will before she jumped from SUV and died
An Arkadelphia man has been charged in connection with the March 2022 death of a woman who apparently jumped from his vehicle and to her death. Prosecutors this week filed felony charges against Alvin Hill, 67, for his alleged involvement in the death of 23-year-old Erin Williams, who on the afternoon of March 26 jumped from Hill’s moving SUV and onto state Highway 8, less than a mile north of Palmetto Road. She was then struck by a pickup truck towing a camper, and died at the scene.
Wreck at 6th and Main in Hope
Hope police officers responded to a two-vehicle accident at Main & 6th around 10:30am Wednesday. Two cars collided at the intersection with one on Main and one on 6th. One person was taken for medical treatment via Pafford ambulance.
Man with multiple felony warrants arrested in Texarkana, allegedly cashing fake check
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana Police Department announced that they arrested a man who was allegedly trying to cash a check at a business on New Boston Road, last Thursday. The man entered the business wearing a yellow vest and tried to cash a check that was identical to a check that another person wearing […]
Man arrested after driving through paper mill security gate
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Employees at the Graphic Packaging paper mill in Cass County went under lockdown the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 18 after a man drove his vehicle through the security gate. Cass County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene by the mill’s security. Bradley...
Jurors in Taylor Parker capital murder trial hear jail calls
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Jail calls played in court Wednesday in the penalty phase of Taylor Parker’s capital murder trial in Bowie County revealed that Parker has continued to show no remorse and has not owned up to all of the lies and schemes she orchestrated in the months and weeks leading up to the murders of Reagan Hancock and her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage.
North Texas teacher arrested for inappropriate relationship with minor at previous district, officials say
RICHARDSON, Texas — A teacher in the Richardson school district was arrested last week on a charge of an inappropriate relationship with a minor, district officials confirmed to WFAA. Richardson school officials said art teacher Jason Delezen was arrested by Texarkana police for an incident related to his time...
Man arrested in East Texas for drug charge, failure to identify
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in East Texas for a drug charge and other charges after failing to identify himself to an East Texas officer, said law enforcement. On Monday, around 10:30 p.m. an officer saw a Saturn Aura on North Akin Street in Texarkana and noticed the vehicle had fake license […]
Pump class at Cross Roads VFD
Firefighters from Hempstead County are in Pump Ops class at Cross Roads FD. “We appreciate Oak-Lan Catering and More for supporting us in our training with some delicious food.” Photo by Teresa Smith.
Columbia County criminal docket will be heard on Thursday
A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. Court will be held Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Criminal Detention Facility in Magnolia. 9 a.m. Raven C. Turner, possession of controlled substance (Schedule...
Perry County wreck leaves one dead, Texarkana man injured
24-year-old Jack Gosnell was driving south around 7:40 a.m. on Monday on Arkansas 113 when his pickup crossed the center line and collided with a sedan driven by 65-year-old Candice Bogle of Morrilton. Bogle was killed in the accident and Gosnell was treated at Baptist Health Center in Conway. The Arkansas State Police worked the scene.
False license plates lead to arrest on outstanding warrants
Jerry Beard initially told officers that he didn’t have a license with him and then gave a different name and date of birth. Once the officer ascertained that the first alias didn’t exist, Beard gave the officer a second fake name while the officer’s partner ran the vehicle’s VIN. The vehicle came back as stolen out of Ashdown.
Texarkana man files appeal of capital murder conviction in death of infant
A Texarkana man is asking for a new trial following his conviction last week of capital murder in the death of his 11-month-old stepson.
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, October 18, 2022: Scooter’s Coffee coming to East Main Street
Construction fence has gone up in the half-acre lot between Burger King and McDonalds in the University Plaza shopping center. It will become a new franchise location for Scooter’s Coffee. We asked the company for a confirmation and received the following response: “We are so excited for our new location in Magnolia! Depending on construction and training, we hope to open this location within the first few months of 2023. We don't have any further details at this time, but please reach out again in a few months and we may have more information.” The company is advertising on its website for a store manager at the street address of the restaurant pad location. Scooter’s Coffee is headquartered in Omaha, NE. It operates 662-square-foot stores at about 500 drive-through-only locations, mostly in the Midwest. Hot and cold drinks, blenders, smoothies and teas are Scooter’s forte, but it also sells muffins, burritos and breakfast-type sandwiches. A franchisee has a location under construction on Richmond Road in Texarkana. Presently, Scooter’s has four Arkansas locations – three in the Fayetteville-Rogers area and one in Harrison. More are coming to Arkansas. CLICK HERE to see the company website.
Police suspect carbon monoxide in deaths of three Nashville residents
A call on Friday night brought police and fire units to the 600 block of Mill Street in Nashville, where three individuals were found in an outbuilding. 49-year-old Raymond James, along with a 14-year-old and 13-year-old whose identities were not released, were unresponsive when police arrived. The three were pronounced dead at the scene.
Crash claims life of Fordyce woman
A Dallas County woman was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle accident, Arkansas State Police said. Ray Evelyn Moore, 74, of Fordyce, died as a result of the accident, which happened at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Moore was traveling south on U.S. Highway 79 in rural Cleveland County in...
East Texas man arrested after ‘yelling things that made absolutely no sense’, driving stolen car
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man who had been “yelling things that made absolutely no sense” while having a hatchet in his pants, was arrested after police said they found him entering a stolen truck, according to Texarkana Police. Officials said two calls had been made about a man, who was identified as Jerry Toney, […]
Hope Police Department warrants, accidents, arrests October 3-9
Robert Guilliams, 55, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Richard Clayburn, 28, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Clavin Kendrix, 58, of Nashville, AR Failure to Comply. Shavaughn Logan, 26, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. 10.8.22. Toy Haynes, 28, of Hope, AR Affidavit. ACCIDENTS:. 10.4.22. 4:19pm in the 200...
Testimony: Taylor Parker shopped doctors for faked illnesses
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Prosecutors continued to build their case Tuesday that Taylor Parker went to multiple doctors trying to get a diagnosis to confirm her claims that she had multiple sclerosis. The testimony comes in the second week of the penalty phase of Parker’s capital murder and...
