Black Thought and Danger Mouse Deliver Pensive Ode to MF Doom in ‘Belize’ Video

By Larisha Paul
 5 days ago
The hip-hop duo Black Thought and Danger Mouse delivered a pensive ode to the late musician MF Doom in the music video for “Belize,” which appeared on their recently released collaborative album Cheat Codes .

Super-producer Brian “Danger Mouse” Burton filmed the video under the direction of UNCANNY, also appearing in front of the camera with The Roots’ Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter for a meditative black and white tribute. The pair ran through the entirety of “Belize” from a vacant warehouse space. The framing holds tight on the latter’s face before his collaborator arrives first as a shadow on the wall, then standing alongside him while MF Doom’s hard-hitting verse brings the song home.

The conversational style of MF Doom’s flow is fitting for the video’s setting, creating a sense of comfort within the desolate space. “The song that is now ‘Belize’ was always unfinished, because I hadn’t been solidly working on anything with [Black Thought],” Danger Mouse told NME earlier this year. “Then as we were working on the album we realized we could finish it and it would fit this album.”

Danger Mouse and MF Doom previously collaborated for their project Dangerdoom and 2005’s The Mouse and the Mask , which marked his last full-length foray into hip-hop until Cheat Codes. Of MF Doom’s posthumous inclusion, he added: “I had to get it right because [I thought], ‘You’re not gonna get too many more of these – if any at all.’ This will probably be the last time I have something with him on it. But I’m happy with how it turned out.”

Rolling Stone highlighted “Belize,” and particularly Black Thought’s clear declaration of “fuck a thick skin, I got me an exoskeleton,” as a standout from Cheat Codes, saying: “The tough-minded self-assessment of that lyric is not surprising, given his decades-long history of being the most underrated MC who is also easily one of the greatest of all time. Fans know Black Thought’s voice over the Roots’ full-band, comparatively organic sounds. Here, his verbal dexterity mixes with actual sample-based hip-hop, a rarity in contemporary, mainstream rap.”

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Related
Rolling Stone

Watch Jennifer Hudson and Babyface Compose New Grocery Story-Inspired Songs From Scratch

Ketchup and mustard are two of the least likely words to pop up in a songwriting session. But on the latest episode of the Jennifer Hudson Show, the host and her guest Babyface prove that no phrase is too outlandish to be made into a smooth R&B song. Using lyrical phrase suggestions from the audience — from “ketchup and mustard” to “stop, drop, and roll” — the duo composed piano-based musical vignettes on the spot. “I saw her at Ralphs today/She was by herself/But there was something in her heart/That she could not help,” Babyface sang, working through the curveball...
Rolling Stone

Elton John, Britney Spears’ ‘Hold Me Closer’ Remix Video Highlights Their Enduring Style

Elton John and Britney Spears have dropped their official video for the Joel Corry remix of “Hold Me Closer.” Though neither singer appears in the new visual, their style is on display throughout the new visual. The pair was also absent from the original “Hold Me Closer” video. The Rebekah Creative-directed and Great Films-produced remix visual does feature Corry who DJs the track while dancers pay homage to John and Spears as they wear the iconic costumes that recall different eras from the singers. The choreography also pays tribute to John and Spears’ various videos they’ve released through the decades. Corry’s...
Rolling Stone

See Arctic Monkeys Debut ‘The Car’ Songs in Brooklyn Concert Footage

Before releasing The Car, Arctic Monkeys debuted some tracks from their then-upcoming album at a Sept. concert at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre. With the album now out, Alex Turner and company have shared a 45-minute, 11-song video capturing that performance. The Kings Theatre gig featured the first-ever live run-throughs of The Car songs “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball,” “Body Paint” and “Mr. Schwartz” in addition to fan favorites like “Brianstorm,” “Crying Lightning” and “505.” (Arctic Monkeys previously previewed the concert footage with the video for The Car‘s “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am.” The Car marks Arctic Monkeys’ first album since...
BROOKLYN, NY
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift Lets Us Into Her Darkest Dreams On ‘Midnights’

Could you have ever guessed what Taylor Swift’s Midnights would sound like? Since announcing the album in late August, Swift tried out a new rollout strategy: no single, no surprise drop 12 hours later. Instead, it’s been two months of Lynchian TikTok videos unveiling song names and lyric billboards to tide over her increasingly spiraling, clue-hungry fanbase.  Midnights could have been anything. After the bubblegum dream-pop of Lover, Swift veered into the woods for the indie-folk-leaning pair Folklore and Evermore, both released in 2020. Then, she returned to her archives for her Fearless and Red re-records, expanding upon her second...
Rolling Stone

Leaked Texts Reveal Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Private Push to Overturn 2020 Election

Marjorie Taylor Greene was privately pressuring former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler to get on board with the effort to overturn the 2020 election, text messages obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reveal. The leaked trove of texts show that before losing to current Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Jan. 5, 2021 runoff, Loeffler was repeatedly pressured by Republicans to join Trump’s efforts to manipulate the certification of Electoral College votes that would finalize President Joe Biden’s election. One of those Republicans was Greene. “Hey! I need to talk with you about a plan we are developing on how to vote on...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp, Jeff Beck Sue the Folklorist Who Accused Them of Stealing an Incarcerated Man’s Poem

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck have filed a lawsuit against folklorist and professor Bruce Jackson, who accused the pair of stealing the lyrics from a toast poem he documented in his 1974 book and 1976 album, Get Your Ass in the Water and Swim Like Me. As Rolling Stone first reported back in August, Depp and Beck’s song, “Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade” (off their album 18) appears to pull numerous lines from a poem called “Hobo Ben,” including one that ostensibly gives the song its title. For instance, part of the original “Hobo Ben” poem goes: “I’m raggedy I know, but...
Rolling Stone

Carly Rae Jepsen Dances Her Way Through Heartbreak on ’The Loneliest Time’

Carly Rae Jepsen is one of the most exquisite joys of being a pop fan over the past decade. The Canadian pop goddess is one of our most underrated treasures—ten years after the world fell in love with this girl in “Call Me Maybe,” she still hasn’t made a single weak record or failed move. The Loneliest Time is her most emotionally adventurous music yet—high-gloss post-bubblegum synth-pop that packs a serious punch even at its fizziest. Carly Rae just keeps dancing her way through the heartbreak, a totally relatable adult romantic with too many feelings but zero illusions.  The Loneliest...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Hayley Williams Reflects on Paramore’s Rise: Scene Has ‘Come a Long Way’

Hayley Williams took to Instagram Stories to reflect on how far she and Paramore have come in a scene that she described as one that once “threatened to reject us” before the band performed at Las Vegas’ When We Were Young Festival on Sunday. The fest was forced to cancel its first date yesterday, Oct. 22, due to a high wind warning in the area. “To grow up in this scene was not a simple thing,” Williams wrote in a handwritten letter posted to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, as Billboard notes. “To be celebrating it (and to be celebrated by...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

Listen Closely and You Might Hear Smino’s Life in 10 Songs Within Each and Every Track

It’s hard to understand why you don’t hear more Smino on the radio. Each and every track from the Chicago-via-St. Louis rapper is something of a musical kaleidoscope—they’re packed with varying images and sensations, and even on the same album a different aspect can come to the forefront with every song. You might get Outkast or D’Angelo vibes one minute then hear gospel or reggae influence the next.  Being hard to classify might be one way to be underplayed, but don’t call the rapper underrated. “Nah, there’s so much love, nothing but love I see,” Smino told Rolling Stone Radio...
Rolling Stone

BTS’ Jin to Perform Solo Single ‘Astronaut’ With Coldplay for ‘Music of the Spheres’ Broadcast

Coldplay’s live broadcast Music of the Spheres will feature BTS member Jin in a special appearance that will see the debut live performance of his forthcoming solo single “The Astronaut,” set for release on Oct. 28. The Music Of The Spheres World Tour Live Broadcast from Buenos Aires’ River Plate Stadium will be presented in theaters on Oct. 28 and 29. The song, which a BigHit press release described as “a gift for the fans,” was co-written with Coldplay as a follow-up collaboration to their BTS team-up “My Universe.” In an interview with San Francisco’s Alice 97.3, frontman Chris Martin...
Rolling Stone

Drake, 21 Savage to Release ‘Her Loss’ Album Next Week

Drake and 21 Savage will be releasing a new collaborative album called Her Loss next week. The Toronto and Atlanta rappers recently teamed up for “Jimmy Cooks” from Drake’s seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind, which arrived in June. Her Loss arrives on Oct. 28. In a new...
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift Shares Teaser Trailer for ‘Midnights’ Music Videos During Thursday Night Football

Leave it to Taylor Swift to add a dose of intrigue to a football game between two teams with losing records. During the third quarter of Thursday night’s Saints-Cardinals game, she treated fans to a special teaser trailer of videos from her upcoming album, Midnights, due out…at midnight. The trailer showed Swift in a slew of different setups, from hiding in a coffin to wearing Marie Antoinette finery. “I love storytelling, I love songwriting, I love writing videos, I love directing them,” Swift said ahead of the trailer, noting that she worked on the videos with Rina Yang, her...
Rolling Stone

Nineties Indie Greats Archers of Loaf Are Back With The Excellent ‘Reasons to Decline’

“It’s hard to be human/Only death can set you free,” singer/songwriter Eric Bachmann croons on “Human,” the first song on the excellent new album from Archers of Loaf, a group most folks stopped thinking about when Bill Clinton left office. It’s the sound of a middle-aged dad dealing with pandemic mortality, the horrors of post-Trump reality and a realization that the complaints of his youth weren’t all that serious. As he puts it on the shuddering “In the Surface Noise”: “What’s more for them ain’t less for you.” Cursed (or blessed) with a truly hideous band name, Archers of Loaf...
Rolling Stone

Lucinda Williams Is Set to Tell Her Secrets in Upcoming Memoir

In her song “Metal Firecracker,” Lucinda Williams pleaded with her traveling companion not to reveal any of the secrets they talked about on their journey. But in 2023, Williams herself will share those untold stories in a new memoir titled after that lyric in the Car Wheels on a Gravel Road song: Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You. Due April 25, 2023, via Random House Group’s Crown imprint, the autobiography traces Williams career, beginning with her tough, on-the-move childhood in the South where she accumulated the memories that would shape her songwriting to come. The book follows Williams...
TENNESSEE STATE
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift Breaks Spotify Single-Day Album Stream Record: ‘How Did I Get This Lucky’

Midnights is officially a record-breaking album. On Friday, Spotify revealed that Taylor Swift’s new album had become the most-streamed project in a single day in the streaming service’s history. Sharing Spotify’s tweet, Swift wrote, “How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind-blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?!” Though Spotify did not immediately release the official streaming numbers, with the accomplishment, Swift beats out Bad Bunny’s previously held record after Un Verano Sin Ti garnered 183 million streams when it was released in May. (Before Benito, Drake broke the record with 176.8 million for Certified...
Rolling Stone

George Clooney? Julia Roberts? A Rom-com? ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Isn’t a Movie, It’s a Time Machine

Movie stars — remember them? Ticket to Paradise sure does, and it’s banking on the fact that you, the audience member, would actually be willing to leave the comfort of your couch and 7,200 streaming services to go see two of ’em! Together! In a romantic comedy! On a big screen, just like in the old days! By pairing George Clooney and Julia Roberts and casting them as a long-divorced couple who hate each other but must work together to sabotage their daughter’s wedding, the film requires you to answer the burning question: Wait, so what year is it again, exactly?
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Karen O and Michelle Zauner on Smashing Expectations and the Power of ‘No’

About a year ago, Karen O was scrolling through Instagram when she came across a photo of Japanese Breakfast frontwoman Michelle Zauner that left her a little concerned. It was from a stop on Zauner’s relentless tour over the past couple of years, which has included more than 100 concerts and promotional appearances on the heels of her Grammy-nominated third album, Jubilee, and her bestselling memoir, Crying in H Mart. “She had the million-mile stare,” says Karen O, who turns 44 in November. Listen to the ‘Musicians on Musicians’ podcast featuring Karen O. and Michelle Zauner Related Watch Live: Behind-the-Scenes from Austin City Limits Music Festival From Kacey...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

