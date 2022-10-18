Read full article on original website
myarklamiss.com
Annual fall festival coming up in Magnolia, Arkansas
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The annual Magnolia Downtown Merchant’s fall festival is coming up soon in the town of Magnolia, Ark. The fall festival will take place all day on Saturday, October 29, 2022 and will be in and around the town square. There will be a trunk...
Halloween Fun For The Whole Family at Dancing Ranch Farm Near Texarkana
The countdown to Halloween is officially on. Only a couple of more weekends to celebrate a fun and spooky time. Here's something fun for the whole family. It's a fun-filled experience at The Dancing Ranch Farm located between Texarkana and Fouke on Highway 71. Fun Activities for The Kids. When...
hopeprescott.com
Leola Graves Donates Crocheted Hats For Cancer Center
Since the Hope Post Office is decorated Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Mrs. Leola Graves brought cancer survivor Phyliss Awe of the post office 106 crocheted hats made by a cancer survivor. Awe will donate them to Christus St. Michael’s Cancer Center.
Enjoy This Fun Chili Cookoff on Beautiful Lake Greeson in Arkansas
Temperatures are cooling off and now is the perfect time for a chili cookoff on beautiful Lake Greeson in Arkansas. The annual event was canceled for a couple of years because of Covid but it's back. So get ready for a great time and some great chili too. It all takes place at Self Creek Lodge and Marina on Lake Greeson in Kirby, Arkansas on Saturday, October 29.
ktalnews.com
Texarkana shelter needs help to prepare for winter weather
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Randy Sams Outreach homeless shelter is preparing for an increase in residents due to the winter weather forecast. The shelter is providing a place for anyone who needs shelter during this time. The number of residents at the shelter is currently in the 60s, but there is still room for more.
texarkanafyi.com
List of 2022 Texarkana Fall Festivals & Halloween Events
This is going to be a growing list, to add to it email texarkanafyi@gmail.com, but so far we have a heck of a list of Fall Festivals and Events, and a good list of Halloween activities as well. One thing that stands out to us for 2022 is that folks...
Pony walks up to emergency room, appears pregnant
Emergency room clerk Lydia Box was sitting at the front desk of Springhill Medical Center on Sunday morning when "one of the housekeepers came running in and said there’s a Shetland pony outside,” Box told KTAL NBC News 6.
hopeprescott.com
HWL announces meeting, closing
HOPE – The HWL Commission virtual and in person meeting will be held on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. to listen to the HWL Commission virtual meeting dial 1-312-626-6799, Meeting ID 856 8062 0846, Press # for the participant code, then enter the passcode 135789#. Please place your telephone on mute during the meeting.
hopeprescott.com
Whitfield named outstanding faculty member
HOPE/TEXARKANA – The 2022 University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Outstanding Faculty Member of the Year, Chylynda Whitfield, was recently recognized at the annual Arkansas Community Colleges Conference. Whitfield is a Social Sciences Instructor at the college. She teaches online and in-person classes at the Hope and Texarkana campuses. She is...
hopeprescott.com
Pump class at Cross Roads VFD
Firefighters from Hempstead County are in Pump Ops class at Cross Roads FD. “We appreciate Oak-Lan Catering and More for supporting us in our training with some delicious food.” Photo by Teresa Smith.
hopeprescott.com
Gerald Williams and the Kinsmen Quartet To Sing Oct. 23rd at Calvary Baptist in Hope
Opportunity to hear one of the finest bass singers of all time this. Sunday, October 23, at 5:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church. Gerald Williams,. a member of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, will be here with The Kinsmen. Quartet in concert. Gerald Williams started his career at age...
KTBS
Texarkana’s first Oktoberfest went all out for its evolving downtown
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana’s first Oktoberfest organized by Four States Living Magazine (FSLM) went all out in the city’s continually growing and evolving downtown on Saturday. Previously named Dine on the Line, FSLM Owner and Publisher Robin Rogers realized Texarkana had never hosted an Oktoberfest as do...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, October 18, 2022: Scooter’s Coffee coming to East Main Street
Construction fence has gone up in the half-acre lot between Burger King and McDonalds in the University Plaza shopping center. It will become a new franchise location for Scooter’s Coffee. We asked the company for a confirmation and received the following response: “We are so excited for our new location in Magnolia! Depending on construction and training, we hope to open this location within the first few months of 2023. We don't have any further details at this time, but please reach out again in a few months and we may have more information.” The company is advertising on its website for a store manager at the street address of the restaurant pad location. Scooter’s Coffee is headquartered in Omaha, NE. It operates 662-square-foot stores at about 500 drive-through-only locations, mostly in the Midwest. Hot and cold drinks, blenders, smoothies and teas are Scooter’s forte, but it also sells muffins, burritos and breakfast-type sandwiches. A franchisee has a location under construction on Richmond Road in Texarkana. Presently, Scooter’s has four Arkansas locations – three in the Fayetteville-Rogers area and one in Harrison. More are coming to Arkansas. CLICK HERE to see the company website.
hopeprescott.com
Wreck at 6th and Main in Hope
Hope police officers responded to a two-vehicle accident at Main & 6th around 10:30am Wednesday. Two cars collided at the intersection with one on Main and one on 6th. One person was taken for medical treatment via Pafford ambulance.
hopeprescott.com
Austin honored at council meeting
PRESCOTT – Howard Austin, a member of the Prescott City Council, was recognized for his 25-years of service as a councilman. This was done at the October council meeting, with Prescott Mayor Terry Oliver saying he goes back a long way with Austin, first meeting at Oliver’s Exxon, then at Prescott Elementary School where Austin taught and was principal.
hopeprescott.com
Hope City Board
The Hope City Board met Tuesday for their second meeting of October. Following the prayer and pledge, the board moved into the agenda items. The board considered applying for funds from the Arkansas Natural Resources Division. The city heard that the two main projects needed were a holding pond overflow treatment and dredging for just under $3.5 million and UV disinfection at the East Plant for $497,000. Local match on the first project would be $872,000 and $124,000 for the second. Engineer Glen Spears spoke to the board about the projects. It was noted due to a lack of volume in the west holding pond, probably a one-inch rain will cause an overflow. The sludge that would be dredged has filled about a third of the ponds. The board approved the applying for the funds. The board has tentatively identified funding their share through a bond issue.
hopeprescott.com
Bonner named academic all-star
HOPE/TEXARKANA – The 2022 University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Academic All-Star, Allison Bonner, was recently recognized at the annual Arkansas Community Colleges Conference in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Governor Asa Hutchinson presented the keynote address at a brunch honoring the 22 student scholarship winners from across the state. The students were awarded a full-tuition transfer scholarship to any Arkansas public, four-year university to complete their bachelor’s degree. The combined total for the scholarships is estimated to be more than $500,000.
hopeprescott.com
Hope Public Schools Inducts 4 Into Educator Hall of Fame
HOPE, ARK – On October 14, 2022, four former Hope Public Schools educators were inducted into the Hope Public Schools Educator Hall of Fame. The ceremony took place in two parts. The induction and reception was held in the MAC Building at Hammons Stadium, where more than 50 visitors gathered to honor and celebrate the lifetime achievements of those inducted.
hopeprescott.com
Beverly Gene Moncus Hamm, 69, of Prescott
Beverly Gene Moncus Hamm, 69, of Prescott, Arkansas, formerly of Stamps, Arkansas, passed away on October 15, 2022 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Beverly was born in Springhill, Louisiana on September 5, 1953 to Richard and Lynette (King) Moncus. Along with her many enjoyments in life that included rummage sales, shopping and antiques, she was active in charities that would benefit local children and families. Beverly acquired her LPN license in 1985 from Red River Vocational Technical School in Hope, Arkansas. She worked as a nurse for many years in many difference local medical facilities.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia's first freeze of the season coming tonight
South Arkansas should experience its first freeze of the season overnight. An elevated wildfire danger also exists. The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a freeze warning from 1-9 a.m. Wednesday. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 to 32 degrees are expected in portions of South Central and Southwest...
