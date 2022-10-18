So this was one of those things where I found out that I currently reside on a MUCH smaller island than I had thought. My sister had a flight arriving at O"Hare the other day. . I was telling people that I needed to get on the road by 3 to pick her up at O'Hare. Now, I already knew that Riley O'Neil had a steadfast "I don't pick people up at the airport, they can take the bus" rule in his life, but I thought he might have been in the minority. Well, according to the small straw poll I did last week, I'm the one in the minority.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO