A Boone County man is facing felony charges of aggravated assault for a domestic disturbance that occurred in August. According to the recently released probable cause affidavit, the victim said she and 36-year-old Manfredo Madrigal got into an argument over the dogs fighting. She said her dog bit his and he proceeded to yell at her for approximately 30 minutes before she took her dogs upstairs. When she went to go check on his dog for any injuries, Madrigal shoved her and shattered a wine bottle in the kitchen. The victim stated he threatened to call animal control to have her dog put down and put a pistol to her head. She then went upstairs to gather her dogs and purse so she could leave.

BOONE COUNTY, AR ・ 5 DAYS AGO