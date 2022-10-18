Read full article on original website
Dona June Rudd
5d ago
Heard about her too on a visitation. I just don't think the 309 men should be able to know everything about other detainees.
KTLO
Mother wants no contact order in son’s case dropped
Matthew Sayger (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) On May 9, Baxter County Sheriff’s deputies stood on a road facing a man armed with a bottle of whiskey and a golf club. The deputies had been called to a residence along Oak Valley Lane where a man,...
KTLO
Woman accused of stealing from elderly victim
Brenda Axtell (Photo courtesy of Izard County Sheriff’s Office) An Izard County woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly woman in her care. Brenda Axtell of Melbourne, also known as Brenda Marsh and Brenda Doran, faces 25 felony counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, two felony counts of forgery and one felony count of abuse of an endangered or impaired person.
Arkansas Woman Sentenced To 30 Years In Fatal Stabbing Of Her One-Time Babysitter
Amber Runau was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman, Sharon Adler, who had been her babysitter as a kid. An Arkansas woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a family friend who used to babysit her.
KTLO
Murder charges against Shepherd dropped
Charges against a man for participating in the murder of then 20-year-old Tyler Pickett of Mountain Home in late June 2019 were dropped during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-year-old Jeffery Scott Shepherd, who lived in Salesville at the time of the crime, was initially charged with...
KTLO
Woman violates probation, gets prison time
A woman appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and admitted she had violated the terms and conditions of her probation in a 2019 case. Forty-year-old Alicia Janine Lewis was sentenced to five years in prison. In the 2019 case Lewis was found to have drug paraphernalia in her possession...
KTLO
Care giver pleads no contest to stealing thousands from elderly client
An elderly woman’s care giver charged with stealing thousands of dollars of her client’s money appeared in Marion County Circuit Court Wednesday. Fifty-year-old Shelah Letitia Ellison of Mountain Home entered a no contest plea to charges of obtaining a signature by deception and fraudulent use of a debit or credit card and was sentenced to five years probation.
KTLO
Boone County woman arrested for 2021 vehicle theft
A Boone County woman has been arrested in connection to a theft that occurred in July 2021. According to the probable cause affidavit, 24-year-old Victoria Skylar Tyson was arrested Tuesday for theft of property when she stole a 2007 Chrysler Town and Country van and a purse belonging to the victim whom she had been staying with.
KTLO
Izard County woman arrested for attempting to bring drugs into prison facility
An Izard County woman has been arrested for attempting to bring a controlled substance into the Arkansas Department of Corrections North Central Unit in Calico Rock. According to the probable cause affidavit, 43-year-old Angela Gwen Knight was at the prison facility for visitation when she failed passing through the metal detector and was taken to a designated area for further examination. During the search, law enforcement discovered a cellophane baggie containing one and half white pills believed to be hydrocodone.
KTLO
Missing Stone County man found safe; Silver Alert inactivated
Danny Joe Archer (Photo courtesy of Arkansas State Police) A Silver Alert issued nearly a week ago for a missing Stone County man has been inactivated. A spokesperson from the Stone County Sheriff’s Office says 75-year-old Danny Joe Archer of Mountain View has been found safe. Archer had been reported missing last Sunday.
KTLO
Volunteer fireman sentenced for stealing guns and money from burning house
A volunteer fireman accused of stealing items from a home while fighting a blaze at the residence appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Nineteen-year-old William Hartwell Cooke V was charged with taking two guns and about $560 in cash while in the house along Bayless Court in Gassville. He...
KTLO
Dog fight leads to aggravated assault charges for Boone County man
A Boone County man is facing felony charges of aggravated assault for a domestic disturbance that occurred in August. According to the recently released probable cause affidavit, the victim said she and 36-year-old Manfredo Madrigal got into an argument over the dogs fighting. She said her dog bit his and he proceeded to yell at her for approximately 30 minutes before she took her dogs upstairs. When she went to go check on his dog for any injuries, Madrigal shoved her and shattered a wine bottle in the kitchen. The victim stated he threatened to call animal control to have her dog put down and put a pistol to her head. She then went upstairs to gather her dogs and purse so she could leave.
KTLO
Paisley Son, infant, Calico Rock (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for infant Paisley Son of Calico Rock are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Paisley Son died Saturday in Calico Rock.
16-year-old runs into, seriously injures 2 in Taney Co.
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — A 16-year-old girl crashed into a stopped vehicle and injured two people in Taney County Wednesday night, Oct. 19. The 16-year-old Branson girl was driving a 2017 Jeep Cherokee near Highway 76 and Route J in Kirbyville, according to a crash report. Around 8:15 p.m, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper […]
KTLO
Baxter County group B juror do not report Monday
Baxter County jurors in group B will not need to report Monday for jury duty. According to Baxter County and Circuit Clerk Canda Reese, jurors in the group should plan to report on Tuesday morning at 9.
KTLO
Baxter Co. man arrested after breaking into ex-wife’s home to see his dog, fighting her relatives
A Baxter County man has been arrested after breaking into his ex-wife’s home, fighting her brother and father and causing damage to the residence. 48-year-old Jayson Lee Cotter was booked into the Baxter County Detention Center on a felony charge of residential burglary and misdemeanor counts of third degree battery and criminal mischief after an altercation occurred Oct. 12.
KYTV
1 dead in fire in Fulton County, Ark.
GEPP, Ark. (KAIT) – A person died after a fire in Fulton County. The fire happened at a home in Gepp. Firefighters say the house was fully engulfed when they arrived. Chief Deputy Jake Smith confirmed there were multiple family members inside the house at the time of the fire. Crews from Viola and Byron responded to the scene for around three hours.
KTLO
Tommy Raymond Hitt, 82, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 82-year-old Tommy Raymond Hitt of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Tommy Hitt died Saturday at his residence.
Kansas Man Arrested in Brutal 1992 Cold Case Assault, Kidnapping, and Rape Involving Two Women Hiking in the Ozarks
Two Texas women were brutally attacked during a hike in the Branson, Missouri area of the Ozarks in 1992 – and one of the women was raped. Now, more than 30 years later, police say they’ve finally arrested the perpetrator. Tony Lee Wagner, 61, stands accused of two...
KTLO
Body found in Izard County may be missing Melbourne man
A body was found early Sunday afternoon in a vehicle in Izard County, and authorities believe it may be of a Melbourne man reported missing over a month ago. Authorities have been searching for 63-year-old Mark Ellis since he was reported missing on Sept. 15. According to Izard County Chief...
KTLO
Harold Charles Alford, 95, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 95-year-old Harold Charles Alford of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Harold Alford died Friday at his residence.
