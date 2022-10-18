HILLSBORO, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The Lisbon Broncos fought hard but could not hold on to get past the Hillsboro-Central Valley Burros. They would fall 14-8. The game started with a quick opening drive by the Burros with several long passes. They would find the endzone on a 21 yard touchdown pass to Peter Dryburgh from Riley Olsen to get the scoring started. The Broncos would respond on the following drive with a slow and methodical 6:30 drive down the field with several big 3rd down and long passes from Wyatt Olson. They would score on a 1 yard run from Olson. Mike Nelson would convert on the 2 point conversion taking a 8-7 lead. The quarter would end with that score.

HILLSBORO, ND ・ 21 HOURS AGO