Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Two Oreana men arrested after dispute, police report
OREANA — An Oct. 15 argument between two Oreana men escalated when one man, age 18, said the other, age 55, hurled a bag at him containing the cremated ashes of a pet dog. A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the younger man then admitted to jerking away a “puppy pad” the older man was standing on, causing him to fall over. The 18-year-old told police he helped him up but was then strangled by the older man, whom he knocked to the ground by punching him in the head.
Herald & Review
Decatur man accused of biting nurses
DECATUR — A Decatur man accused of biting two nurses is now denying three charges of aggravated battery. Amos E. Mason, 34, had appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Oct. 5, where Judge Rodney Forbes found probable cause to try him. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur fire under investigation
DECATUR — The cause of a Friday afternoon fire in Decatur is under investigation. Decatur Fire Department crews were called to 1246 N. Woodford St. at 4:02 p.m. They arrived to find “heavy fire and smoke conditions” coming from the front porch, a department news release said.
Herald & Review
Legacy Grain employee dies in Stonington train crash
STONINGTON — A Friday afternoon train crash in Stonington has led to one fatality, the Christian County sheriff said. The county coroner confirmed the death of one individual following the crash, said Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp. The individual's name has not been released. In a statement released Friday...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur Fire Department responds to fire on College Street
This Decatur Fire Department video shows a suspicious fire that is under investigation. Anyone with information about the cause is encouraged to call 424-2811.
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for October 23
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (7) updates to this series since Updated 18 min ago.
Herald & Review
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (13) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Herald & Review
Get in the Halloween spirit at these trunk or treat events
Villas of Holly Brook – 738 18th Street, Charleston, 5-7 p.m. GT Church, 500 S 27th St., Decatur, 6- 7:30 p.m. First Christian Church, 125 E. South St., Moweaqua, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Decatur Family YMCA, 220 W. McKinley Ave., Decatur, 5-7 p.m. The Good Samaritan Inn, 920...
Herald & Review
Funerals today for Oct. 22
BAIRD, Karen Faye Lepp, Decatur, 3 p.m. at Central Christian Church, Decatur. DELGADO, Karen Isabelle, 74, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery, Harristown. HARSHMAN, Lazan, 70, Sullivan, 2 p.m. at Elim Springs Church of Jesus Christ, Sullivan. HERSCHBERGER, Henry D., 97, Arthur, 10 a.m. at the Arthur...
Herald & Review
Election mailing did not come from Macon County clerk
DECATUR — A mailing recently sent to Macon County voters on Macon County clerk letterhead that includes information about Amendment 1 and candidates did not come from the county clerk. The mailing does include accurate information on early voting hours, said Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner, but the county...
Herald & Review
ON BIZ: Paula Childs Realtors has new owner, name; Central Illinois Toys
Tony Stewart calls his new business Central Illinois Toys, because it's all toys — with a large collection of action figures and collectables. “I do have a lot of older toys, or vintage toys,” he said. “But I am also going to have new toys.”. The business...
Herald & Review
Watch now: South Wheatland Township vote will decide fate of proposed winery
ELWIN — Prohibition on the sale of alcohol is alive and well outside the cities and towns of Macon County. Paul Butler wants the citizens of the South Wheatland Township to bring that to an end after the upcoming election. To assure his preferred outcome, Butler wants to make sure voters understand what they are voting for.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Help sought for Afghan evacuees living in Arcola
ARCOLA — On a recent Saturday evening, a group of men sat around a dinner table at an Arcola home catching up after their busy work week at a local factory. At first glance, the gathering might have looked similar to other weekend get-togethers in this Douglas County community. However, the six men were speaking Pashtun and their conversation quickly turned to their hopes and fears for their families in Afghanistan, where these comrades served together in the national army and fought alongside U.S. forces.
Herald & Review
Births listed for Oct. 22
MOORE, Yance Aaron and Laura Sunderland, Decatur, boy, Oct. 3. CORKILL, Michael Robert and Mindy (Crowe), Sullivan, boy, Oct. 14. BURDICK, Brandon Michael and Laura Pecina, Mount Zion. boy, Oct. 16. BEAVERS, Ryan Matthew and Brooke Nicole, Decatur, boy, Oct. 17. ELLER, Gage Michael Jeffrey and Kayla (Jones), Mount Zion,...
Herald & Review
Fairview Firehouse to hold open house
DECATUR — An open house at the former Fire Station 3, at the entrance to Fairview Park, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Mark Allen, a retired fire department captain, will display memorabilia, including photos and turnout gear. Admission is free and those who attend are welcome to take photographs, a request that History of the Heartland, a sponsor of the event, has heard from family members of past firefighters.
Herald & Review
Darren Bailey’s uphill candidacy for farmers, cops and Illinoisans who feel ‘pushed aside’
CHICAGO - In his thick country drawl, Darren Bailey stood at a lectern clutching a microphone, trying to convince a crowd in his rural home base of southern Illinois that he speaks their language. “I’m a farmer. This is an agricultural fair. How many farmers do I have out here...
Herald & Review
Doris V. Matey
Oct. 25, 1933 - Oct. 9, 2022. OREANA — Doris V. Matey, age 88, of Oreana, IL, died October 9, 2022, at Hickory Point Christian Village in Forsyth, IL. Doris was born October 25, 1933, in Decatur, IL, daughter of Roy Carl and Emma Marguerite (Frye) Hendon. She married Wesley E. Brown in 1950. They had six children: Doris Jean McKay of Oreana, IL; Diana (Michael) Robins of Shelby Township, MI; Gary (Laura) Brown of Lake Orion, MI; Steven (Paula) Brown of Gibsonia, PA; Wesley Brown of Berkley, MI; and Jeff Brown (Joy Coulter-Brown) of Centennial, CO.
Herald & Review
LETTER:Rre-elect Pat Dawson to board
I am writing this letter to let everyone know what an outstanding candidate Patricia (Pat) Dawson is for re-election to the Macon County Board. I have known Pat for years, she is very active in the community, in her church and enriches the lives of others by being there when they need her assistance.
Herald & Review
Stop sign: Troy Triad renders Lincoln's offense pointless 28-0
Troy Triad's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Lincoln 28-0 on October 21 in Illinois football. Troy Triad darted in front of Lincoln 6-0 to begin the second quarter. The Knights' offense struck in front for a 21-0 lead over the Railsplitters at the intermission. Each offense authored its Rip...
Herald & Review
5 charts that show where home sales are headed in Illinois
Are prices headed up or down? Where are the hotspots for buyers and sellers? Find out with these charts and graphs, updated weekly. Interactive: 5 charts that show where home sales are headed in Illinois.
Comments / 0