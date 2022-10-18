ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Elmo, IL

Two Oreana men arrested after dispute, police report

OREANA — An Oct. 15 argument between two Oreana men escalated when one man, age 18, said the other, age 55, hurled a bag at him containing the cremated ashes of a pet dog. A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the younger man then admitted to jerking away a “puppy pad” the older man was standing on, causing him to fall over. The 18-year-old told police he helped him up but was then strangled by the older man, whom he knocked to the ground by punching him in the head.
Decatur man accused of biting nurses

DECATUR — A Decatur man accused of biting two nurses is now denying three charges of aggravated battery. Amos E. Mason, 34, had appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Oct. 5, where Judge Rodney Forbes found probable cause to try him. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department...
Watch now: Decatur fire under investigation

DECATUR — The cause of a Friday afternoon fire in Decatur is under investigation. Decatur Fire Department crews were called to 1246 N. Woodford St. at 4:02 p.m. They arrived to find “heavy fire and smoke conditions” coming from the front porch, a department news release said.
Legacy Grain employee dies in Stonington train crash

STONINGTON — A Friday afternoon train crash in Stonington has led to one fatality, the Christian County sheriff said. The county coroner confirmed the death of one individual following the crash, said Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp. The individual's name has not been released. In a statement released Friday...
Get in the Halloween spirit at these trunk or treat events

Villas of Holly Brook – 738 18th Street, Charleston, 5-7 p.m. GT Church, 500 S 27th St., Decatur, 6- 7:30 p.m. First Christian Church, 125 E. South St., Moweaqua, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Decatur Family YMCA, 220 W. McKinley Ave., Decatur, 5-7 p.m. The Good Samaritan Inn, 920...
Funerals today for Oct. 22

BAIRD, Karen Faye Lepp, Decatur, 3 p.m. at Central Christian Church, Decatur. DELGADO, Karen Isabelle, 74, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery, Harristown. HARSHMAN, Lazan, 70, Sullivan, 2 p.m. at Elim Springs Church of Jesus Christ, Sullivan. HERSCHBERGER, Henry D., 97, Arthur, 10 a.m. at the Arthur...
Election mailing did not come from Macon County clerk

DECATUR — A mailing recently sent to Macon County voters on Macon County clerk letterhead that includes information about Amendment 1 and candidates did not come from the county clerk. The mailing does include accurate information on early voting hours, said Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner, but the county...
Watch now: South Wheatland Township vote will decide fate of proposed winery

ELWIN — Prohibition on the sale of alcohol is alive and well outside the cities and towns of Macon County. Paul Butler wants the citizens of the South Wheatland Township to bring that to an end after the upcoming election. To assure his preferred outcome, Butler wants to make sure voters understand what they are voting for.
Watch now: Help sought for Afghan evacuees living in Arcola

ARCOLA — On a recent Saturday evening, a group of men sat around a dinner table at an Arcola home catching up after their busy work week at a local factory. At first glance, the gathering might have looked similar to other weekend get-togethers in this Douglas County community. However, the six men were speaking Pashtun and their conversation quickly turned to their hopes and fears for their families in Afghanistan, where these comrades served together in the national army and fought alongside U.S. forces.
Births listed for Oct. 22

MOORE, Yance Aaron and Laura Sunderland, Decatur, boy, Oct. 3. CORKILL, Michael Robert and Mindy (Crowe), Sullivan, boy, Oct. 14. BURDICK, Brandon Michael and Laura Pecina, Mount Zion. boy, Oct. 16. BEAVERS, Ryan Matthew and Brooke Nicole, Decatur, boy, Oct. 17. ELLER, Gage Michael Jeffrey and Kayla (Jones), Mount Zion,...
Fairview Firehouse to hold open house

DECATUR — An open house at the former Fire Station 3, at the entrance to Fairview Park, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Mark Allen, a retired fire department captain, will display memorabilia, including photos and turnout gear. Admission is free and those who attend are welcome to take photographs, a request that History of the Heartland, a sponsor of the event, has heard from family members of past firefighters.
Doris V. Matey

Oct. 25, 1933 - Oct. 9, 2022. OREANA — Doris V. Matey, age 88, of Oreana, IL, died October 9, 2022, at Hickory Point Christian Village in Forsyth, IL. Doris was born October 25, 1933, in Decatur, IL, daughter of Roy Carl and Emma Marguerite (Frye) Hendon. She married Wesley E. Brown in 1950. They had six children: Doris Jean McKay of Oreana, IL; Diana (Michael) Robins of Shelby Township, MI; Gary (Laura) Brown of Lake Orion, MI; Steven (Paula) Brown of Gibsonia, PA; Wesley Brown of Berkley, MI; and Jeff Brown (Joy Coulter-Brown) of Centennial, CO.
LETTER:Rre-elect Pat Dawson to board

I am writing this letter to let everyone know what an outstanding candidate Patricia (Pat) Dawson is for re-election to the Macon County Board. I have known Pat for years, she is very active in the community, in her church and enriches the lives of others by being there when they need her assistance.
Stop sign: Troy Triad renders Lincoln's offense pointless 28-0

Troy Triad's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Lincoln 28-0 on October 21 in Illinois football. Troy Triad darted in front of Lincoln 6-0 to begin the second quarter. The Knights' offense struck in front for a 21-0 lead over the Railsplitters at the intermission. Each offense authored its Rip...
