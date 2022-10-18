ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Crystal Marie Goetz

Crystal Marie Goetz, 39, of Montgomery, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. Visitation for Crystal Goetz will be held Monday, October 24, 2022, from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy. A graveside service will immediately follow at Sherwood Cemetery...
MONTGOMERY, MI
wtvbam.com

Quincy, Bronson lose crossover games; Tekonsha falls to undefeated Colon

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Cascades Conference schools have a 4-2 edge so far in this year’s edition of the Big 8/Cascades crossover football games, including wins over Quincy and Bronson. At Quincy, Hanover-Horton shut out the Orioles 21-0. Tre’Von Bodley had 144 yards rushing on 27 carries...
QUINCY, MI
wtvbam.com

Parma Western comes back to beat Coldwater in season finale

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Parma Western scored 16 unanswered second half points to lift themselves to a 35-28 win against upset-minded Coldwater on Senior Night at Cardinal Field. Western got on the board with 16 seconds left in the first quarter, but the Cardinals outscored the Panthers 21-7 in...
COLDWATER, MI
WLNS

Lansing apartment residents plead for heat to be fixed

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People in one south Lansing apartment complex said they’ve been struggling for a while inside their cold homes and they’re hopeful improvements from new management will provide them with warmer days ahead. People living at the Marvin Gardens apartment complex said the last year has been one plagued with maintenance issues […]
LANSING, MI
wtvbam.com

Napoleon blanks Union City in Big 8/Cascades crossover title game

UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – In a battle of conference champions from the Cascades and Big 8 Conferences Saturday afternoon at Alumni Field, Napoleon held Union City scoreless for the first time this season in a 15-0 win. The Pirates scored all the points they needed in the second...
UNION CITY, MI
WOWO News

Four crash victims ID’d by Allen County Coroner’s Office

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s office has identified four people who have died as the result of separate crashes in Allen County. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on October 14, Fort Wayne police were notified of a crash in the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road. A rear seat passenger was transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Coroner: 2nd person involved in crash on US 30 dies

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Another person involved in a crash last month on US 30 has died, the Allen County Coroner announced Monday. A pickup truck was hit by a semitrailer rig in a Sept. 2 crash at the intersection with Franke Road. WANE 15 previously reported a woman from Shelby, Michigan died from her injuries.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Shooting spree suspect pleads no contest to felony charges in Jackson County

JACKSON, MI – A man accused in a 2020 shooting spree has pleaded no contest to multiple felony charges. At a court hearing Oct. 18, Samuel Boyer, 25, pleaded nolo contendre -- a Latin term for a “no contest” plea where the accused does not admit any guilt -- to single counts of assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and armed robbery, according to court records. Two additional felony firearm charges were dismissed as a condition of Boyer’s plea.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Middle schooler arrested for marijuana possession at school

ELKHART, Ind. - A middle school student was arrested on Monday for alleged marijuana possession while at school, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 4:02 p.m., an officer was called to West Side Middle School for a juvenile problem. According to the school's principal, a student had been caught...
ELKHART, IN
thevillagereporter.com

Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down Nine Indictments

On October 17, 2022, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging Individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Christopher P. Fetter, age 36, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Theft from a Person in a Protected Class and one...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
MLive

Road near I-94 closing in Jackson County starting this week

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Jackson County road near I-94 is closing for this week for construction. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing Blake Road near I-94 to install a storm sewer, starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. The road is a main route to Jackson College’s Maher Campus, and traffic is being detoured through Dettman and Seymour roads.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI

