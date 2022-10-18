Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Crystal Marie Goetz
Crystal Marie Goetz, 39, of Montgomery, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. Visitation for Crystal Goetz will be held Monday, October 24, 2022, from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy. A graveside service will immediately follow at Sherwood Cemetery...
wtvbam.com
Quincy, Bronson lose crossover games; Tekonsha falls to undefeated Colon
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Cascades Conference schools have a 4-2 edge so far in this year’s edition of the Big 8/Cascades crossover football games, including wins over Quincy and Bronson. At Quincy, Hanover-Horton shut out the Orioles 21-0. Tre’Von Bodley had 144 yards rushing on 27 carries...
Woman killed in head-on crash on U.S. 131 in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A 39-year-old Three Rivers woman was killed Wednesday, Oct. 19, in a head-on crash on U.S. 131 at Dickinson Road. The victim’s name has not been released. A witness pulled the other driver out of his burning pickup truck, state police said. The...
One dead after crash in Branch County
Michigan State Police are investigating a crash in Branch County that left one person dead and one person injured.
2 dead in Battle Creek identified as mother, son
A mother and her teenage son who died in Battle Creek on Saturday have been identified as Teresa Osborne, 51, and Kaiden Osborne, 14.
wtvbam.com
Parma Western comes back to beat Coldwater in season finale
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Parma Western scored 16 unanswered second half points to lift themselves to a 35-28 win against upset-minded Coldwater on Senior Night at Cardinal Field. Western got on the board with 16 seconds left in the first quarter, but the Cardinals outscored the Panthers 21-7 in...
Lansing apartment residents plead for heat to be fixed
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People in one south Lansing apartment complex said they’ve been struggling for a while inside their cold homes and they’re hopeful improvements from new management will provide them with warmer days ahead. People living at the Marvin Gardens apartment complex said the last year has been one plagued with maintenance issues […]
wtvbam.com
Napoleon blanks Union City in Big 8/Cascades crossover title game
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – In a battle of conference champions from the Cascades and Big 8 Conferences Saturday afternoon at Alumni Field, Napoleon held Union City scoreless for the first time this season in a 15-0 win. The Pirates scored all the points they needed in the second...
WOWO News
Four crash victims ID’d by Allen County Coroner’s Office
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s office has identified four people who have died as the result of separate crashes in Allen County. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on October 14, Fort Wayne police were notified of a crash in the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road. A rear seat passenger was transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.
fox2detroit.com
“This can't be right!” Man wins $1M in Michigan Powerball drawing
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Every Friday, Mark Brooks makes a stop to pick up two Powerball tickets. It's a routine - make a stop, get two tickets, check if they won, and repeat next week if necessary. It's no longer necessary. Brooks, of Otsego, stopped in to pick up...
WANE-TV
Coroner: 2nd person involved in crash on US 30 dies
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Another person involved in a crash last month on US 30 has died, the Allen County Coroner announced Monday. A pickup truck was hit by a semitrailer rig in a Sept. 2 crash at the intersection with Franke Road. WANE 15 previously reported a woman from Shelby, Michigan died from her injuries.
Shooting spree suspect pleads no contest to felony charges in Jackson County
JACKSON, MI – A man accused in a 2020 shooting spree has pleaded no contest to multiple felony charges. At a court hearing Oct. 18, Samuel Boyer, 25, pleaded nolo contendre -- a Latin term for a “no contest” plea where the accused does not admit any guilt -- to single counts of assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and armed robbery, according to court records. Two additional felony firearm charges were dismissed as a condition of Boyer’s plea.
Ex-House Speaker Lee Chatfield suspected of criminal enterprise, embezzlement
Whether Lee Chatfield, Michigan’s former House speaker, engaged in a “criminal enterprise” is the subject of court documents briefly made public which allege the ex-lawmaker may be guilty of embezzlement, bribery, use of controlled substances and campaign finance violations. Chatfield was a part of the state Legislature...
Police release names of mother, son found dead in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, MI – Police released the names of a mother and son who died Saturday. Teresa Osborne, 51, and her son Kaiden Osborne, 14, were found dead at a home on South Minges Road in Battle Creek, on Saturday, Oct. 15, police said. A violent act did not...
abc57.com
Middle schooler arrested for marijuana possession at school
ELKHART, Ind. - A middle school student was arrested on Monday for alleged marijuana possession while at school, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 4:02 p.m., an officer was called to West Side Middle School for a juvenile problem. According to the school's principal, a student had been caught...
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down Nine Indictments
On October 17, 2022, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging Individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Christopher P. Fetter, age 36, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Theft from a Person in a Protected Class and one...
4 guns & meth seized in Ingham County Thursday morning
During the first traffic stop, the deputy seized one handgun and charges will be sought for carrying a concealed weapon, the ICSO said.
wlen.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Serious Crash in Nearby Williams County
Williams County, OH – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash on Monday morning in nearby Williams County. The single vehicle crash occurred at around 7:30am in Brady Township. The Post reports that a 33-year-old Archbold woman lost control of her...
Road near I-94 closing in Jackson County starting this week
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Jackson County road near I-94 is closing for this week for construction. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing Blake Road near I-94 to install a storm sewer, starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. The road is a main route to Jackson College’s Maher Campus, and traffic is being detoured through Dettman and Seymour roads.
Comments / 0