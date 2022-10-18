Read full article on original website
WETM
Beautiful and dry weekend for fall events in the Twin Tiers
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Staying dry with above-average temperatures this weekend as high pressure takes control of the Twin Tiers. Potential for showers next week. More details below:. TODAY:. Lots of sunshine and warmth. Temperatures could likely reach at least 10 degrees above the average high. Staying dry as...
WETM
Mornings In: Rod Reynolds
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- On this week’s segment of ‘Mornings In’ we feature local artist Rod Reynolds. Reynolds is originally from Owego, NY but after attending the Art Institue of Pittsburgh, he’s been in Elmira ever since. Most of Reynolds artwork is wildlife images; it stemmed from...
WETM
Missing Michigan family spotted at gas station 300 miles from home
FREMONT, Mich. (WOOD) — A missing family from West Michigan was spotted earlier this week at a gas station in the state’s Upper Peninsula, nearly 300 miles from their home, police confirmed. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, both 51, and their sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, left their...
WETM
Elmira Police respond to shots fired early Saturday
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A neighborhood in Elmira was disturbed by gunfire in the early morning hours on Saturday, prompting a police response in the Area. According to Elmira Police, at around 3:37 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, officers responded to the reports of shots fired in the 500 block of W. Fourth Street in the city.
WETM
‘Change has come’: Mississippi unveils Emmett Till statue
GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — Hundreds of people applauded — and some wiped away tears — as a Mississippi community unveiled a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till on Friday, not far from where white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager over accusations he had flirted with a white woman in a country store.
WETM
Temporary restraining order placed on NYS ruling preventing concealed carry in places of worship
(WIVB) — A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting the prosecution of the new New York State gun law that makes carrying a firearm in places of worship a felony. The state legislature approved the new law in June. “I have instructed all police agencies not...
