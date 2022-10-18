Ahead of a pretty stiff cold front, two tornadoes touched down in Florida and would leave some wreckage in their path. The National Weather Service reports that two EF-0 tornadoes were on the ground. This took place on Monday night. The first one hit near Indiantown in Martin County around 9:20 p.m. with winds between 80 to 85 mph. This tornado stayed on the ground for two-tenths of a mile and was 85 yards wide.

