Sebastian, FL

Florida Reports Two Tornadoes Ahead of Cold Front

Ahead of a pretty stiff cold front, two tornadoes touched down in Florida and would leave some wreckage in their path. The National Weather Service reports that two EF-0 tornadoes were on the ground. This took place on Monday night. The first one hit near Indiantown in Martin County around 9:20 p.m. with winds between 80 to 85 mph. This tornado stayed on the ground for two-tenths of a mile and was 85 yards wide.
Five Must-Try Restaurants on Florida’s Treasure Coast

District Table & Bar – District Table’s open kitchen serves seasonal, New American fare with a Southern drawl. Enjoy a Wahoo Ceviche served on top of an aji amarillo and pumpkin puree; Pork Schnitzel with pomme puree, pickled apple, and sauerkraut; and Buttermilk Pie topped with preserved fig and almond granola.
Brevard County Mugshots October 17, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Md Sohal Ahmed. Date of Birth: 08/10/1984. Address Rockledge, Florida. Battery Domestic Viol. Date of Birth: 06/16/1986. Address Melbourne,...
Alligator On Beach In Melbourne Beach, Florida

MELBOURNE BEACH, Florida – An American alligator made its way onto the beach in Melbourne, Beach, Florida on October 14, 2022. The alligator’s beach trip was photographed by Kyle Hussey. Although American alligators prefer freshwater destinations instead of saltwater environments, they sometimes wind up in the ocean. Along...
Interview with Sebastian City Council candidate Sherrie Matthews

Sherrie Matthews is running as a candidate for City Council in Sebastian, Florida. We apologize for the “windy microphone” during the interview. This year, we have kept our interviews short and to the point with all of the candidates. ➡️ WATCH interview with Sherrie Matthews. You can...
Sebastian Roadside Restaurant warns other businesses of “dine and dash” customers

The Sebastian Roadside Restaurant is warning other businesses of two alleged patrons who left their establishment last Friday at 7:30 p.m. without paying their bill. “The woman left with a wine glass, and when they were confronted outside, the man returned and accused the server of taking his wallet, and then left again,” Thomas Wright, owner of Sebastian Roadside Restaurant, told Sebastian Daily.
EF-0 tornado hits neighborhood in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said a tornado touchdown on Monday night. And the National Weather Service confirmed it on Tuesday. The sheriff's office said the damage can be seen on 23rd Street SW in Vero Beach. Branches were torn off trees...
Possible tornado touches down in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The National Weather Service will assess whether a tornado touched down Monday evening in Indian River County, causing damage to several homes. Indian River County Fire Rescue crews and deputies responded to the scene near the 400 block of 23rd Street Southwest. Officials said...
Charges dropped against man accused of burglary and mischief in own home

The case against Sebastian resident Howard Whitmore for charges of burglary and criminal mischief in his own home has been dropped by Assistant State Attorney Patrick O’Brien. The allegations were from a woman staying in Whitmore’s residence in Sebastian, Florida. “All charges dropped, and I won the eviction...
Indian River County Administrator Jason Brown to Resign

Jason Brown, the County Administrator for Indian River County since 2016, announced Friday that he is stepping down after accepting a position with the Clerk of the Court in the Finance Department. “I treasure the relationships that I have with you and so many other members of our community. Over...
