Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Florida Reports Two Tornadoes Ahead of Cold Front
Ahead of a pretty stiff cold front, two tornadoes touched down in Florida and would leave some wreckage in their path. The National Weather Service reports that two EF-0 tornadoes were on the ground. This took place on Monday night. The first one hit near Indiantown in Martin County around 9:20 p.m. with winds between 80 to 85 mph. This tornado stayed on the ground for two-tenths of a mile and was 85 yards wide.
fb101.com
Five Must-Try Restaurants on Florida’s Treasure Coast
District Table & Bar – District Table’s open kitchen serves seasonal, New American fare with a Southern drawl. Enjoy a Wahoo Ceviche served on top of an aji amarillo and pumpkin puree; Pork Schnitzel with pomme puree, pickled apple, and sauerkraut; and Buttermilk Pie topped with preserved fig and almond granola.
South Florida's first big cool front is on the doorstep; late October hurricane outlook
It’s been a hot, humid and storm-stressed summer for South Floridians as we patiently wait for a cool front to arrive this week that will give everyone a much-needed taste of fall. The first big one arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday with a temperature drop of 10 degrees that...
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 17, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Md Sohal Ahmed. Date of Birth: 08/10/1984. Address Rockledge, Florida. Battery Domestic Viol. Date of Birth: 06/16/1986. Address Melbourne,...
brevardtimes.com
Alligator On Beach In Melbourne Beach, Florida
MELBOURNE BEACH, Florida – An American alligator made its way onto the beach in Melbourne, Beach, Florida on October 14, 2022. The alligator’s beach trip was photographed by Kyle Hussey. Although American alligators prefer freshwater destinations instead of saltwater environments, they sometimes wind up in the ocean. Along...
WESH
Wild video shows hail, intense wind bearing down on Brevard County
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A viewer captured an intense hail storm yesterday in Melbourne. See the video above.
sebastiandaily.com
Interview with Sebastian City Council candidate Sherrie Matthews
Sherrie Matthews is running as a candidate for City Council in Sebastian, Florida. We apologize for the “windy microphone” during the interview. This year, we have kept our interviews short and to the point with all of the candidates. ➡️ WATCH interview with Sherrie Matthews. You can...
wqcs.org
Fort Pierce Police Traffic Advisory on Monday's Gubernatorial Debate
Fort Pierce - Saturday October 22, 2022: The gubernatorial debate between incumbent Ron DeSantis and Democratic Nominee Charlie Crist will be hosted by WPEC-TV Monday, October 24 at 7:00 PM. It is scheduled to take place at 117 S. 2nd Street at the Sunrise Theater in Fort Pierce. The location...
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian Roadside Restaurant warns other businesses of “dine and dash” customers
The Sebastian Roadside Restaurant is warning other businesses of two alleged patrons who left their establishment last Friday at 7:30 p.m. without paying their bill. “The woman left with a wine glass, and when they were confronted outside, the man returned and accused the server of taking his wallet, and then left again,” Thomas Wright, owner of Sebastian Roadside Restaurant, told Sebastian Daily.
NWS: EF0 tornado hit Indian River County
The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF0 tornado hit Indian River County on Monday night.
cw34.com
EF-0 tornado hits neighborhood in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said a tornado touchdown on Monday night. And the National Weather Service confirmed it on Tuesday. The sheriff's office said the damage can be seen on 23rd Street SW in Vero Beach. Branches were torn off trees...
WPTV
Possible tornado touches down in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The National Weather Service will assess whether a tornado touched down Monday evening in Indian River County, causing damage to several homes. Indian River County Fire Rescue crews and deputies responded to the scene near the 400 block of 23rd Street Southwest. Officials said...
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian Memorial Run Raises $3500 for Milestones Developmental Center for Autism of Indian River County
Larry & Teresa’s 4th Annual Memorial Poker Run in Sebastian raised $3,500 for Milestones Developmental Center for Autism of Indian River County. The event was held on September 18, 2022. The same organizers and participants are also hosting a Breast Cancer Poker Run on Sunday, October 23, 2022, benefiting...
sebastiandaily.com
Charges dropped against man accused of burglary and mischief in own home
The case against Sebastian resident Howard Whitmore for charges of burglary and criminal mischief in his own home has been dropped by Assistant State Attorney Patrick O’Brien. The allegations were from a woman staying in Whitmore’s residence in Sebastian, Florida. “All charges dropped, and I won the eviction...
D-SNAP: People affected by Hurricane Ian in these 2 counties can now apply for food assistance
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Children and Families announced that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or D-SNAP will open Monday for some Central Florida counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said that Flagler,...
New Virtual Golf Bar and Grill to Debut in Vero Beach
Owner Bob Gruber tells What Now Orlando “We’re going to have three full-sized, full-swing golf simulators as well as regular and upscale sports bar dining.” The post New Virtual Golf Bar and Grill to Debut in Vero Beach appeared first on What Now Orlando: The Best Source For Orlando News.
FHP investigates cause of deadly Tesla, minivan crash
The Florida Highway Patrol is piecing together Tuesday's violent crash involving a Tesla and minivan in Martin County that killed four people.
Deputy helps save 3 people after car crashes into canal
A deputy in Indian River County raced to rescue three people after a car plunged into a canal earlier this month.
sebastiandaily.com
Indian River County Administrator Jason Brown to Resign
Jason Brown, the County Administrator for Indian River County since 2016, announced Friday that he is stepping down after accepting a position with the Clerk of the Court in the Finance Department. “I treasure the relationships that I have with you and so many other members of our community. Over...
cw34.com
Beached on the Treasure Coast: 50 packages of cocaine, each valued at $34,000
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspicious cargo that washed ashore in Vero Beach earlier this month has been identified as cocaine. Police report Homeland Security picked up 50 individually wrapped packages of the drug for further investigation and destruction, and were told each package was valued at $34,000.
Comments / 0