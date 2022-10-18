ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street

Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets.
8 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks in 2022

Monthly dividend stocks are useful for investors in search of a source of income in the form of regular payments, which can be beneficial during retirement. Some investors may also choose to invest in monthly dividend stocks during bear markets when the prices of their stocks are dropping.
2 Semiconductor Stocks With 149% to 178% Upside, According to Wall Street

A tumbling stock market is an ideal opportunity for long-term investors to go shopping. Although semiconductor stocks have been pummeled in 2022, the industry offers double-digit growth potential throughout the decade. Wall Street's high-water price targets for these two widely owned chipmakers implies some hefty upside.
1 Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You May Regret Not Buying Hand Over Fist

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dominant position in the foundry space is helping it take advantage of healthy semiconductor demand. The company's relationship with the likes of Apple and the growing demand for chips in the automotive and IoT verticals will be long-term tailwinds.
Here's a Spicy Stock Pick for Dividend Growth Investors

The consumer staple reported mixed earnings results in Q3. The company has nearly 40 consecutive years of dividend growth under its belt. The stock is somewhat discounted at the current valuation.
S&P 500 Rebounds From 2022 Lows This Week As Big Tech Earnings Loom Large

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rebounded from its 2022 lows this week as investors digested a mixed bag of corporate earnings reports. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds hit 4.337% on Friday, its highest level in 14 years. Treasury yields backed off their highs to close out the week following a Wall Street Journal report that some Federal Reserve officials are growing uneasy with the pace of the central bank's interest rate hikes.
Republic Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Insights

Republic Bancorp RBCAA reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Republic Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 35.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.99 versus an estimate of $0.73. Revenue was up $5.73 million from the same
