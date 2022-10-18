Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News On 6
Fourth Annual Challenge Air Fly Day At Tulsa Riverside Airport
A group of special needs kids had some fun in airplanes on Saturday. This was at the fourth annual "Challenge Air Fly Day." It's an event that recruits pilots to donate their time and aircraft to fly kids with special needs. Unfortunately, it was too windy to fly in the...
News On 6
Tree Crashes Into Tulsa Home
A tree crashed into a Tulsa home Sunday afternoon, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. Firefighters said they responded to a call at around noon at a home near South Pittsburg Avenue and East 15th Street. The tree caused damage to the AC unit, electrical system and garage, according to...
News On 6
High Winds Cause Tree To Fall On Tulsa Home
High winds caused a tree to fall on a house in Tulsa, leaving the home with significant damage. Authorities say it happened around noon on Sunday near E. 51st St. and Harvard Avenue. Firefighters say the AC unit, electrical system and garage were all damaged. PSO showed up to take...
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
Nurses At Muskogee Hospital Recognized As Best In The State
A group of nurses who work at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee are being recognized for being the best in the state. They were included on this year’s Great 100 Nurses list. Robert Gaygay is a nurse who runs the vaccine clinic at the hospital.
News On 6
Osage Nation Sesquicentennial Celebration
Osage Nation is celebrating 150 years, of a sesquicentennial, since the Osage Removal from Kansas to the present-day Osage Reservation. The Sesquicentennial Planning committee chose Oct. 22, 2022, as the commemoration date. The celebration is happening Saturday evening at Osage Nation Campus in Pawhuska, where there are food vendors, special...
News On 6
Owasso Faces Off Against Edmond Memorial At Home
In 6a-1, Owasso was at home against Edmond Memorial. The rams were looking up at the bulldogs. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
News On 6
17-Year-Old Shot, Killed In Tulsa, Authorities Investigating
A 17-year-old was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Tulsa, according to authorities. Tulsa Police said they responded to a shooting call at around 2:18 a.m. near East 46th Street North and North Peoria Avenue. Police said the caller heard multiple shots, and the victim was found dead on...
News On 6
Crews Fighting Large Osage County Fire With Planes
The Oklahoma State Emergency Management Association (EMA) said a large fire is burning near Hominy on Saturday. Authorities confirmed the State Forestry and the Bureau of Indian Affairs are using two planes each to drop water and fire retardant in the area. At this time, authorities say no homes are...
News On 6
Muskogee Faces Booker T. Washington In Tulsa
In 6a-2, two teams had eyes on a state title. Booker T. Washington hosted Muskogee. Roughers were undefeated and the Hornets had one district loss.
News On 6
Broken Arrow Police Investigating Rise In Stolen Mail, Including Checks
Broken Arrow Police said they are seeing a big spike in mail thefts, causing some people to lose a lot of money. Thieves are taking checks out of envelopes and then cashing the money for themselves, detectives said. Investigators said more than a dozen thefts happened at the Post Office...
News On 6
Tulsa Oilers Football Hold First Open Try-Outs
Tulsa Oilers Football held its first open try-outs on Saturday. The try-outs allowed aspiring players to work out with the new team and showcase their skills. Those workouts focused on speed, skill and team drills. The Oilers are looking for players to fill all positions.
News On 6
Stillwater Collision Leaves 2 Cyclists Injured
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a collision near North Jardot Road near East Airport Road in Stillwater where a driver struck two cyclists at around 7:17 p.m. on Thursday. The driver, identified as 40-year-old Charles Snyder by the OHP, was driving northbound on North Jardot Road when his vehicle...
News On 6
3 Injured In 2 Vehicle Crash In Tulsa; Police Investigating Cause
Tulsa Police are investigating a crash that happened at around 1:00 a.m. Friday near South Yale Avenue and U.S. Route 66. Authorities said the driver of a pickup truck ran a red light, hit a car and then crashed into the Midtown Flea Market near East 11th Street and South Yale Avenue.
News On 6
Rogers County Wildfire Burns 500 Acres, Authorities Investigating For Arson
Wind and the dry environment are playing a big part in why a fire is still burning in Rogers County, but it’s also because of the terrain. Firefighters say 80% of the fire has been contained, but there are still several trees burning and areas where firefighters cannot reach. That’s because ravines and heavily wooded areas preventing trucks from getting through.
News On 6
Coach Gundy Expresses Confidence In Young Players
Oklahoma State rallied in the second half of Saturday's game against Texas to steal a win against the Longhorns. The Cowboys were limited by injuries and were without two key wide receivers, the starting center and a starting defensive end. During the game, even more injuries mounted for the Cowboys,...
News On 6
Bristow Pirates Visit Cascia Hall Commandos
Cascia Hall was looking to hand Bristow their first district loss. The pirates were visiting the commandos. Cascia Hall won, 56 to 22.
News On 6
Scheduled Power Outage Set For Sunday Morning In Collinsville
The City of Collinsville has a scheduled city-wide power outage on Sunday. If you pay a city utility bill, you will lose power at 7 a.m. so that the city can make upgrades to its electrical system. The city encourages impacted residents to charge your phones, unplug all electronics and...
News On 6
Sanders, Green Lead No. 11 Oklahoma State Past No. 20 Texas
Spencer Sanders threw for 391 yards and hit Bryson Green with the game-winning touchdown pass with just over three minutes left, and No. 11 Oklahoma State defeated No. 20 Texas 41-34 on Saturday. Green’s 41-yard touchdown came when he caught the ball on a slant, broke out of D’Shawn Jamison’s...
News On 6
Defending State Champ Collinsville Hosts Grove
Half of the slate of games were Thursday night, the other half was Friday. Arguably the biggest game in the state was in 5a where the defending state champ Collinsville Cardinals hosted Grove. Both teams were undefeated. Both teams tied for first in district play. Grove won, 49 to 21.
Comments / 0