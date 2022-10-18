Read full article on original website
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County COVID-19 Wrap-Up for Saturday, Oct. 22
Here is a breakdown of recent COVID-19 numbers in Cortland County. It is based on recorded information from the Cortland County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health. The county health department reported on Friday that the level of COVID-19 transmission in the county is still medium....
wxhc.com
Heated Debate During Finance & Administration Meeting for Cortland County
During the Cortland County Finance & Administration Committee Meeting on Tuesday, October 18th, the committee looked to vote to absolve the Cortland County Industrial Development Agency from tipping fees from the APEX site clean up at the Cortland County Landfill totaling $381,706.10 dollars. The 9-acre property has been vacant since...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland Common Council tables vote on city smoking code revisions
City of Cortland mayor Scott Steve and the Common Council tabled a vote earlier this week on proposed revisions to the city’s code relating to smoking on public property down Main Street. Steve and council members tabled the vote due to the council being short-handed at Tuesday’s meeting. The...
Editorial endorsement: Esteban Gonzalez for Onondaga County Sheriff
Two candidates seek to replace Onondaga County Sheriff Eugene Conway, who is retiring after two terms. Esteban Gonzalez, a Republican from Baldwinsville, is the longtime chief of the Sheriff’s Custody Division, overseeing the Justice Center Jail. Toby Shelley, a Democrat from Marietta, is a former patrol deputy, serviceman and military reservist and current Jordan police officer and farmer.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland Police: Tompkins County woman attacks individual in vehicle
A Tompkins County woman was arrested on Thursday after she allegedly attacked an individual in her vehicle, according to a city police report. The report noted the incident started near Church and Port Watson Streets. The victim honked her horn at another vehicle, which was being driven by Vanessa D. Hamilton, of Freeville.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County to mothball historic house, as sale talks stall
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are considering selling a historic house. The county owns the red home on North Tioga Street in Ithaca. Legislator Lee Shurtleff says the surrounding property is too valuable to sell. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black adds the property could be used for...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Acting superintendent steps in for Utica schools
Brian Nolan has 38 years of experience in the education field in both teaching and leadership roles, mostly in the Syracuse City School District. Now he’s coming out of what he calls his “partial retirement” and heading east. Nolan is overseeing the Utica City School District after...
Gov. Hochul Announces Progress Toward Boosting New York’s Unscrewed Aircraft Systems Industry
ALBANY, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York Unmanned Aircraft Systems Test Site has secured approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to fly uncrewed aircraft systems – commonly referred to as drones – beyond visual line of sight across the entire 50 miles of airspace within New York’s Drone Corridor.
waer.org
Baldwinsville school board member resigns
A Baldwinsville school board member is leaving his position, citing the recent actions of the superintendent among other factors. In his resignation letter, Frank Matus said superintendent Jason Thompson exercised poor judgment while crowd surfing during a homecoming game two weeks ago. Thompson was arrested later that night on a DWI charge.
Former Oneida City Chamberlain arrested, stealing over $78,000 in city funds
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Oneida City Chamberlain Nancy Andrews was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 from the city over the past 14 years, according to New York State Police, State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, and Madison County District Attorney William G. Gabor. 77-year-old Nancy Andrews is charged with allegedly stealing $78,881.55 in […]
cnycentral.com
Attorney General James announces 64 guns turned in at Rome gun buyback
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on October 22nd that 64 firearms were turned in to law enforcement at a gun buyback event hosted by her office and the Rome Police Department. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) accepts with no questions asked working and non-working, unloaded firearms...
WKTV
Local employees recognized for going above and beyond at work
UTICA, N.Y. – The Rotary Club of Utica recognized four local workers during its 31st Annual Pride of Workmanship awards ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 20. These honors are awarded annually to community members who show commitment to their jobs and exceed expectations. Co-workers and managers sent nominations to the...
syracuse.com
Election 2022: Who is on the ballot in Central NY? Are there propositions?
Voters in New York state will go to the polls on Nov. 8 to elect their representatives at the local, county, state and federal levels. Early voting starts Oct. 29. Some county and local races will be uncontested, and some do not have candidates on the ballot to fill vacancies.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland Police & State Liquor Authority raid The Stone Lounge
The City of Cortland Police Department assisted the New York State Liquor Authority and Department of Motor Vehicles in raiding The Stone Lounge on Main Street for underage drinking Wednesday evening, according to a city police report. The report noted that during the investigation, 94 individuals were in the bar....
whcuradio.com
Authorities conduct underage drinking investigation at Cortland bar, tickets issued
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A massive underage drinking sting in Cortland. Cortland City Police and investigators from the State Liquor Authority and Department of Motor Vehicles hit the Stone Lounge at 128 Main Street last night. The investigation found that 79 of the 94 people in the bar at the time were using bad IDs. They were issued appearance tickets for a violation of section 509-6 of the vehicle and traffic law for use of a fraudulent or fictitious identification. An employee was also issued two tickets.
Developer proposes 6-story student complex that would maintain Ward Wellington Ward home
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Another competitor is looking to break into the lucrative student housing market around Syracuse University. A Wyoming-based developer is proposing a six-story apartment complex across from the old Genesee Grande hotel that will include 315 housing units, an enclosed parking garage, a pool, yoga room, courtyard and study lounge.
14850.com
Ten hospitalized in October 20 update from Health Department on COVID-19 cases
The Tompkins County Health Department says there have now been 24,830 total positive cases in Tompkins County, 29 more than on Wednesday, and a total of 1,946,358 tests conducted. They say there are also 6 new positive self-test results for a total of 4,000 submitted through their online portal. As...
whcuradio.com
Homeless Cortland man faces three felonies
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Three felonies for a homeless man in Cortland County. Authorities responded to a reported robbery assault at an apartment building on Homer Avenue on October 12th. The landlord claimed three people were trespassing in a vacant apartment and attacked him when he confronted them, stealing his necklace and cell phone in the process. Robert Scott was arrested by Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies yesterday in Cuyler and turned over to Cortland City Police. He is charged with felony robbery, assault, and grand larceny. Authorities say the assault charge is a felony because the victim was older than 65 and Scott is more than ten years younger. He was sent to Cortland County Jail and will appear in court on November 13th. Two other individuals were charged with misdemeanor trespassing.
Auburn Police Department investigating terroristic threat made by teen
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/WSYR)- On October 22, the Auburn New York Police Department was notified by the Auburn Alabama Police Department about a threat being posted on Twitter in which a user wrote that they were going to shoot up the Auburn Junior High School on October 24. The Auburn Alabama Police Department obtained the IP […]
WKTV
Chenango County man accused of setting fire at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – New York State Police arrested a Chenango County man earlier this week after he allegedly lit a trash can on fire in a hospital room at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown. The incident happened on Oct. 17 and led to the evacuation of several nearby rooms...
