Walter Johnson
5d ago
Most drivers in this town are driving without Ins and usually a suspended license.And usually Bragging abi it.
4 injured in shooting at South Georgia restaurant
Four people were injured in a shooting at a south Georgia restaurant Saturday night, according to police.
WALB 10
4 injured in Cordele Saturday night shooting
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Four people are left injured from a Saturday night shooting that happened at 16 East Restaurant, according to Cordele Police Department. On Oct. 22, at approximately 10:30 p.m., police were called to a shooting at the restaurant. Police said they arrived to a chaotic scene with...
WALB 10
3 indicted in 2019 Albany fatal racing incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three men were indicted for the death of Rashard Roberts from a 2019 racing incident in Albany. Kameron Isiah Harris, Phillip Spearman, Jr. and Justin Dorel Johnson face homicide, reckless driving, and driving under the influence offenses, according to District Attorney Greg Edwards. The racing incident...
WALB 10
2 sought for questioning in Albany homicide
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people are sought for questioning in connection to an Albany homicide. Shelton Renard Jones, 48, and Latarsha Nikol Malone, 48, are sought for questioning in connection to the death of Marrio Raybon. Jones is described as 6′0 and weighs 240 pounds. Malone is described...
WALB 10
Destructive Albany house fire leaves no injuries
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No one was injured after a fire tore threw an Albany home, according to the Albany Fire Department (AFD). The fire was reported just after 8 a.m. on Friday on the 400 block of Vintage Road. The owner of the home was inside when the fire began, but the neighbor saw the blaze beginning and alerted the neighbor.
WALB 10
Thomasville police respond to ‘critical incident’
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The is a large police presence on Dawson Street in Thomasville after a “critical incident” happened, according to the Thomasville Police Department (TPD). TPD has only confirmed that an incident on Thursday afternoon on North Dawson Street led to them being called. Police also...
Couple charged with murder in shooting death of Albany man
ALBANY — Albany police have made two arrests in the Oct. 14 murder of Jessie Gregory, an Albany Police Department news release said. Latasha Kim Riggins-Santiago, 43, and Alec Lee Wilson, 60, who had been identified as suspects in the shooting that left Gregory dead, were interviewed and later charged by APD with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, and possession of tools during the commission of a crime.
WCTV
Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Roughly 100 volunteers plan to conduct the first-ever grid search in the area where Brandon Helms went missing in 2015. The Thomasville father vanished from his best friend’s home in Lanier County shortly before Christmas. Interest in the case was reinvigorated after it was featured in reporter Katie Kaplan’s ‘Unsolved Series’ on WCTV in July.
WALB 10
Cuthbert secures $30K for water tower restoration
CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Cuthbert secured $30,000 in funding for its water tower restoration. The project will help clean the structure and replace bolts that have come loose, however, the structure will still maintain its character. The tower hadn’t been cleaned for decades. The tower is...
WALB 10
2 ‘critically injured’ in Pelham car crash
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have been “critically injured” after a two-vehicle car crash in Pelham, according to Pelham Police Chief Nealie McCormick. The crash happened around the 1500 block of John Collins Road at approximately 2:20 p.m. The crash impact sent one of the vehicles into a telephone poll.
WALB 10
1 killed in Thomasville shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed after a shooting in Thomasville, according to the Thomasville Police Department (TPD). Police confirmed that the shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. on the 1300 block of North Dawson Street. Currently, no motive for the shooting has been released. Thomasville detectives are currently...
2 People Injured After A Two-Vehicle Crash In Pelham (Pelham, GA)
Pelham Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that critically injured two people. The crash happened in the 1500 block of John Collis Road around 2:20 p.m. According to Pelham Police Chief Nealie McCormick, the collision impacted a vehicle into a telephone poll.
wfxl.com
Arrests made in Albany homicide case
Two people have been arrested in connection to the murder of 60-year-old Jessie Gregory. Albany police responded to Eugemar Street and West 2nd Avenue in reference to a shooting just after midnight on October 14. Upon arrival police found Gregory deceased, with multiple gunshot wounds. On October 20, 43-year-old Latasha...
wfxl.com
No injuries reported after Albany home damaged by gunfire
Albany police are investigating after a home was damaged by bullets. Police responded to a home in the 2000 block of West Waddell Avenue in reference to a criminal trespass just before 1 a.m. Monday. Police arrived and made contact with a woman who told police that she was in...
Motorcyclist dies in early-morning Albany accident
ALBANY — Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler has identified the victim of a fatal early Tuesday-morning accident as Lashala Deann Worthy. Worthy, 40, died at the scene of a wreck at the junction of Pine Avenue and Slappey Drive around 7 a.m. The motorcycle she was driving was left in a heap, with pieces scattered along the scene, including Worthy’s helmet and a shoe.
WALB 10
Arrests made in Albany man’s shooting death
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people are facing murder charges in connection to the shooting death of an Albany man, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Latasha Kim Riggins-Santiago, 43, and Alec Lee Wilson, 60, were arrested in connection to the Oct. 14 death of an Albany man. Both...
WALB 10
Albany hosts annual 'Paint the Town Pink' event
Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office, community reacts to school racism allegations. Grady County Schools acknowledges bus drivers during driver shortage. High voltage demonstration shown at Ag Expo. Updated: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT.
WALB 10
APD looking for home invasion suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect in connection to a home invasion that happened at an Albany apartment complex. Dion Jevontae Reid is wanted in connection to a home invasion and burglary that happened on Oct. 13. It happened at the Sand Hill Apartment Complex on Whitney Avenue.
southgatv.com
Persley to address homicides as Albany investigates new slaying
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police Chief Michael Persley is calling a Tuesday afternoon media briefing as his detectives are investigating the city’s latest reported homicide. Police say the deadly incident happened right before 11:30 P.M Monday. The victim was discovered in the 1400 block of South Jefferson Street.
WTVM
Stewart County authorities searching for missing woman
RICHLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office and Richland Police Department ask for the public’s help finding a missing 58-year-old woman. According to authorities, Lavetta “Jean” Protho often travels between Richland and Preston, Georgia. She is about 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 130...
Comments / 5