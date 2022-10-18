Read full article on original website
When's the best time to see fall colors in Illinois?
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Fall is here! But in true Midwest fashion, blink and you might miss it. This week is the best time to see the leaves change color. By next week, they could be gone. “We do get people coming out here to see the changing leaves, I...
Illinois Poison Center shares Halloween safety warning
CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) —The Illinois Poison Center (IPC) is warning parents to be aware of health risks this spooky season. The IPC said they expect to begin receiving calls about candy, dry ice, glow sticks, and Halloween makeup. When it comes to candy safety, IPC has the following tips:
Safety tips for Cybersecurity Awareness Month
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month and the FBI's Springfield Field Office has offered tips for staying safe online. Illinois ranks 5th in the country for internet crime victims. In 2021, victims in Illinois lost $185,000,000. "Everything has become much more sophisticated and much more realistic," said...
Funds helped save child care centers amid COVID
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – At the height of the COVID pandemic Illinois child care centers worried about paying employees and whether they would be able to keep their doors open. Eventually, dollars from the American Rescue Plan provided child stabilization support saving jobs and facilities. “We’ve provided grants to...
