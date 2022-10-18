Read full article on original website
Related
ALCS Game 4 between Astros, Yankees underway after delay
NEW YORK (AP) — With the Houston Astros one win from reaching the World Series again, Game 4 of the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees started after an 84-minute delay Sunday night due to the threat of rain. The first pitch was thrown at 8:31 p.m. Earlier, the commissioner’s office announced the impending delay on Twitter an hour before the scheduled 7:07 p.m. start and said it was possible the game could get postponed until Monday. It was dry during the delay, but radar had showed rain approaching.
Former Seahawks Star Marshawn Lynch Drops F-Bomb Live On ESPN And His Reaction Goes Viral
Marshawn Lynch, the former Seattle Seahawks running back, went viral after he caught himself dropping an F-bomb during his live appearance on ESPN. The Super Bowl XLVIII champion was being interviewed for the sports network during a game between the Washington Huskies and California Golden Bears when he accidentally swore on live TV. “I’m from the Bay Area, but when I look around the stands and I see that these motherf****ers…,” he said catching himself dropping the profanity and drawing a fist up to his mouth looking stunned directly at the camera. Lynch continued speaking and then dropped another swear word unknowingly, “I...
Phillies superstar Bryce Harper named NLCS MVP
The Philadelphia Phillies are heading back to the World Series for the first time in 13 years, largely thanks to the play of superstar Bryce Harper. Harper was clutch throughout the NLCS, helping Philadelphia defeat the San Diego Padres in five games. Fittingly, the 2021 NL MVP hit a go-ahead two-run home in the eighth inning of Game 5 Sunday, clinching the NL pennant for the Phillies.
Phillies are World Series bound. Here's the full schedule
The Phillies are headed to the World Series. Here's a look at the schedule.
Christian McCaffrey makes 49ers debut, and they'll need him to do more going forward
Christian McCaffrey arrived in the Bay Area on Friday and played 21 snaps with his new team on Sunday. That's impressive. It also didn't help the San Francisco 49ers get a win. McCaffrey looked fine in his 49ers debut. He had 38 rushing yards on eight carries and two catches...
Astros vs. Yankees ALCS 2022: Houston fans wake up enthusiastic as Game 4 approaches
Astros fans hope this could be the day the 'Stros get it done and punch their ticket to The World Series once again!
Which bowl game ESPN has UNC football playing in
With a 6-1 record through the first 8 weeks of the season, the UNC football program is bowl eligible. However, Mack Brown and the team has its eyes on a bigger prize. The Tar Heels 3-0 record has them in control in the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division. With games against Pitt, Virginia, and Georgia Tech in the coastal left, UNC can really do some damage in the coming weeks. But what about a bowl game? ESPN has released its latest bowl projections from Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach, each having the Tar Heels in a different spot. Bonagura has UNC in the TaxSlayer...
