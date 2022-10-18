ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Brittany Davis Named Preseason All-SEC; Alabama Women's Basketball Picked 10th in Conference

By Blake Byler
 5 days ago

Davis was named second team All-SEC at the end of last season.

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. – Alabama women's basketball guard Brittany Davis was named preseason second team All-SEC Tuesday morning, the SEC league office announced before SEC Media Days.

This honor comes off the heels of Davis being named second team All-SEC a season ago where she led the SEC in three-point field goals made with 93. She also led Alabama in scoring with 17.7 points per game and added seven rebounds per contest as well.

Last season was Davis' senior season, but she opted to use her extra year of eligibility from the COVID-19 pandemic to return in 2022-23 for her final season of college basketball.

Davis began her career at Gulf Coast State College where she played for two seasons before spending the past two seasons in Tuscaloosa playing for head coach Kristy Curry.

Additionally, she started every game for Alabama a season ago and was named the SEC Player of the Week on two occasions.

The league office also released the media picks for order of finish in the conference. Alabama came in at 10th, the same place it finished last season after posting a 6-10 record in the conference.

Alabama finished last season winning nine of its final 13 games en route to an SEC Tournament quarterfinal appearance and a run to the WNIT quarterfinals.

This season, Alabama returns 95 percent of its scoring from a season ago and adds six newcomers: one freshman and five transfers.

Alabama women's basketball opens its season on Oct. 7 against Alabama A&M.

2022-23 SEC Preseason Media Poll

Order of Finish:

  1. South Carolina
  2. Tennessee
  3. LSU
  4. Arkansas
  5. Ole Miss
  6. Florida
  7. Kentucky
  8. Mississippi State
  9. Georgia
  10. Alabama
  11. Texas A&M
  12. Missouri
  13. Auburn
  14. Vanderbilt

Preseason Player of the Year:

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Preseason All-SEC First-Team:

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Zia Cooke, South Carolina

Rickea Jackson, Tennessee

Jordan Horston, Tennessee

Tamari Key, Tennessee

Preseason All-SEC Second-Team

Brittany Davis, Alabama

Alexis Morris, LSU

Angel Reese, LSU

Jessika Carter, Mississippi State

Anastasia Hayes, Mississippi State

Hayley Frank, Missouri

TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/alabama

