Integrate for Good Nov. 3 Community Heroes Gala Includes Public Event Worth Hoofing Over to Horsham For

Jake McFarland, 2022 Community Hero of the Year, as honored by Integrate for Good. Image via Coffee Closet with Barista Jake at Facebook.

Integrate for Good — a nonprofit organization empowering children and adults with disabilities to share their talent through inclusive volunteerism, community leadership and meaningful employment — will hold its second Annual Community Heroes Gala on Nov. 3.

The event, A Night at the Races , will take place at Talamore Country Club in Horsham from 6:00–9:30 PM.

The evening is the agency’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

The Night at the Races recreates the excitement of the racetrack. Attendees bet with “funny money” and win fabulous prizes and raffles.

Integrate for Good will also honor its 2022 Integrate for Good Community Hero of the Year, the McFarland family, owner of Coffee Closet with Barista Jake in Norristown.

The Nov. 3 evening of the Community Heroes Gala includes races, dinner, and raffles.

The public is invited to attend, sponsor, or donate to the raffle auction. Tickets are $125 and can be purchased online at the same site being used to register sponsorships (which are still available).

About Integrate for Good

Integrate for Good, a 501c3 established in 2019, empowers transition-age youth and adults with disabilities, the families and agencies that support them, school districts, nonprofit organizations, and for-profit businesses to capitalize on the strengths and abilities of all people through social capital building, civic engagement, and community connection. It does this through a variety of engaging and innovative services.