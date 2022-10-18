ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

JEFF POWELL: Liverpool's intense encounter with Manchester City was a glorious throwback to the blood and thunder clashes of the good old days... it's just a shame that VAR had to spoil it

By Jeff Powell
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

At last, a latter-day Premier League match reminiscent of the way so many of us still believe the game should be played.

Liverpool v Manchester City was described by Gary Neville as ‘a throwback’ in its intensity, pace and most notably physical challenge.

It certainly looked as if had been plucked from the sepia annals of the good old days when men were men and divers were ridiculed by even their own team-mates as they rolled around in simulated agony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I6YT3_0idXmW4Z00
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland tangles with Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk

No quarter asked. None given. Just as admirably, no diminishing of skill and intelligence.

Here was a cosmopolitan take on some of the blood and thunder clashes which characterised matches between the yeomen of Manchester United, Liverpool, Leeds, Arsenal, Tottenham, Everton and at times Chelsea and Cloughie’s Nottingham Forest in days of yore. With Celtic thrown into the mix in good British measure on some frenzied European Cup nights.

One vivid memory came flooding back while watching Jurgen’s and Pep’s troops – well, nearly all of them – give everything at Anfield.

It was of one dank, darkening winter’s evening at the old White Hart Lane when Spurs braveheart Dave Mackay broke his leg in a shuddering tackle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35risq_0idXmW4Z00
Manchester City had a goal ruled out for a slight shirt pull on Fabinho's shirt by Haaland

The sharp crack of the impact indicated there must be a fracture. Agony though it must have been, Dave ignored the trainer’s entreaties to go off. Kept refusing and stamping his leg until the white of the broken bone pierced through his stocking.

If that doesn’t put into woeful perspective Sunday’s surrender to VAR’s interpretation of a slight shirt pull as sufficient to chalk off City’s goal, perhaps nothing will.

That reversal of decision under pressure from this misguided and so often misread blob of technology was just about the only thing referee Anthony Taylor got wrong all afternoon.

It must irk him all the more that he was coerced into that Trussian U-turn after keeping this jewel of a match flowing all afternoon by refusing to whistle for trivial fouls. Many of them identical to that by which Erling Haaland brushed Fabinho aside. And by the way, Liverpool keeper Alisson did not have the ball under his control as Haaland went on to nudge it away from his hands for Phil Foden to net.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jgisb_0idXmW4Z00
Ref Anthony Taylor decided to disallow Phil Foden's goal after checking the VAR monitor

Before the Kop, which played its own deafening part in a huge victory, erupts in fury let us be quite clear that Liverpool deserved to win through Mo Salah’s gem of a goal. It is a considerable feat for any team to put a stifling end to City’s undefeated records on this season’s scintillating form.

Whether the euphoria of this triumph over the City maestros who snaffled last season’s Premier title from them is sufficient to provide the after-burner for a resurrected championship challenge by Liverpool this season remains to be seen.

But whatever the outcome next spring, these two teams have given the disenchanted among the public at large a spectacular reason to fall back in love with football.

At the very least, this match was a glorious throwback. At best, might it even signal a wholescale renaissance of the heroic game which used to hold the entire nation in thrall?

Here’s hoping.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2idz9w_0idXmW4Z00
Foden (L) and Haaland celebrate but their joy was short-lived at Anfield on Sunday

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Piers Morgan claims Cristiano Ronaldo turned down £130m Saudi move as he leaps to defence of Man United outcast amid reports no club wants to sign him on a free

Piers Morgan has leaped to the defence of Cristiano Ronaldo after recent reports suggested no club wanted to sign the Portuguese star this summer. Ronaldo has come under huge scrutiny this week after leaving the bench early in the midweek win against Tottenham before manager Erik ten Hag revealed he refused to come on.
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo posts a picture of himself recovering from his solo Man United training session after being banished by Erik ten Hag for his refusal to play... with the 37-year-old set for a quiet weekend after being axed for Chelsea trip

Cristiano Ronaldo has vowed to 'keep continuing' at Manchester United after posting an update on his Instagram feed showing him wearing inflatable recovery sleeves on his legs. Many would have expected the footballing superstar to keep relatively quiet on social media following his recent troubles with United boss Erik ten...
Daily Mail

Todd Boehly could offer Cristiano Ronaldo a way out of Manchester United turmoil in January transfer window... with the Chelsea co-owner forging a close relationship with his agent Jorge Mendes

Chelsea co-controlling owner Todd Boehly may be open to signing Cristiano Ronaldo in January. Boehly has forged a close relationship with Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes and was interested in signing the 37-year-old from Manchester United in the summer, but found opposition from then Blues boss Thomas Tuchel. But the American...
Daily Mail

Gerrard's out of a job, Lampard has little room for error and it looks bright for Arteta and Vieira... but Keane and Scholes should stick to TV! How Premier League's best midfielders have fared as bosses

They were all masters of the midfield art. Whether creative dynamos carrying their teams forward or tenacious defensive shielders, all made an impact on the Premier League during their pomp. All have taken the path into management after hanging up their boots but it's fair comment to say it's been...
Daily Mail

Furious Red Bull boss Christian Horner is set to hold talks with F1 chiefs over the sport's controversial budget cap as he fights to clear his team's name after they were found to have been in 'minor breach' of the rules

Christian Horner, Red Bull's embattled team principal, is holding talks with Formula One's two most powerful figures this weekend in an attempt to thrash out the budget-cap controversy throttling the sport. The 48-year-old spent more than an hour in race control on Thursday with Stefano Domenicali, chief executive of F1,...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Billionaire Red Bull co-founder and F1 team owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies age 78 after a long battle with illness... as Christian Horner pays tribute to 'an incredible man'

Red Bull Racing and football chief Dietich Mateschitz has died at the age of 78 after a long illness. The Austrian was known for his long-standing stewardship of Red Bull after being one of the energy drinks company's co-founders in the 1980s. Mateschitz combined the company with his passion for...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

David Moyes is 'desperate' for Jarrod Bowen to make England's Qatar World Cup squad as he insists 'it doesn't get much better' than seeing his players star for their countries

West Ham manager David Moyes is 'desperate' for Jarrod Bowen to make Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad. Bowen was rewarded for his fine form at club level with his first England cap back in May and Moyes revealed 'it doesn't get much better' than seeing one of his players flourish on the biggest stage.
Daily Mail

'It wasn't a shock': Aston Villa legend Tony Daley admits he wasn't surprised to see Steven Gerrard sacked as 'his position was untenable'... and he now backs Sean Dyche to take over comparing the former Burnley boss to Villa Park favourite Graham Taylor

For those Aston Villa fans who bump into club legend Tony Daley at Sunday's home game with Brentford, it will be a reminder of happier times. Daley was part of a great Villa team who twice finished league runners-up under Graham Taylor and Ron Atkinson and beat Alex Ferguson’s mighty Manchester United at Wembley to lift the League Cup in 1994.
Daily Mail

'Players have done worse things at Man United': Roy Keane leaps to Cristiano Ronaldo's defence over his Old Trafford tantrum and claims the Portugal star was showing 'he cares about the club' by storming off during Spurs win

Roy Keane has insisted he will continue to defend Cristiano Ronaldo after the forward was banned from Manchester United's game against Chelsea. The forward was left out of the squad for the game at Stamford Bridge after refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham, casting further doubt over his future at Old Trafford.
Daily Mail

‘Why aren’t there more black managers? It’s not because the talent isn’t there’: As he prepares Ghana for the World Cup, Chris Hughton admits he wants to return to club football and laments a lack of diversity in the dugout

Chris Hughton pauses mid-answer and excuses himself from the interview. The patter of tiny feet outside his living room has distracted him and Hughton wants to check in on the youngest of his 10 grandchildren. A moment later, he is cradling in his arms two-year-old Amara, the toddler having just arrived with mum Aisha for a morning visit.
Daily Mail

Reece James, Diogo Jota, N'Golo Kante and now maybe Raphael Varane... as the number of injuries continues to rise and the World Cup edges closer, could we see players start to protect themselves before Qatar?

Reece James won’t be there. Neither will Diogo Jota. It’ll be a World Cup without N’Golo Kante. One without Alexander Isak and Pedro Neto. And, now, possibly one without Raphael Varane. The Manchester United defender doesn’t know yet if he’ll make it. A scan will provide the...
Daily Mail

Chelsea and the FA condemn Manchester United fans for homophobic chants during their draw at Stamford Bridge... on a night which saw the Blues supporting the Rainbow Laces campaign

English football bosses have condemned homophobic chanting from Manchester United fans at Chelsea as the Stamford Bridge club has also insisted that the chants are 'unacceptable'. Offensive chants were heard at regular intervals from some away supporters as United forced a 1-1 Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge. United boss...
Daily Mail

Frank Lampard backs Dominic Calvert-Lewin to challenge for a place in England's World Cup squad if he stays 'fit and firing' after striker scored first goal since returning from injury to help Everton claim win over Crystal Palace

Everton manager Frank Lampard believes striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin will give himself a chance of making England's World Cup squad if he can stay fit and in form. In the 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace the 25-year-old scored for the first time since the goal which kept the Toffees in the Premier League last May, coincidentally also against Palace and in front of the Gwladys Street end.
Daily Mail

Tottenham defender Matt Doherty reveals Premier League demands have left him ‘cold and emotionless’ as he hopes to nail down right-back slot in just a fourth start of season when Antonio Conte's side host Newcastle

Matt Doherty, the Tottenham and Republic of Ireland defender, says the demands of the Premier League have left him ‘cold and emotionless’. Doherty, who has struggled to nail down a regular Spurs starting place under Antonio Conte, revealed how constant fear of failure playing at the highest level has taken its toll.
Daily Mail

Everton 3-0 Crystal Palace: The Toffees end their three-game losing run with a victory at Goodison Park as Dominic Calvert-Lewin nets his first goal of the season before Anthony Gordon and Dwight McNeil complete the rout

In his playing career, Frank Lampard only got the better of Patrick Vieira once in 13 games. Already in the space of five months, the Englishman has two wins over the Frenchman as a manager and again he had Dominic Calvert-Lewin to thank as Everton proved too good against Crystal Palace with a devastating display.
Daily Mail

'There is pressure but that is part of our game now': England manager Sarina Wiegman warns her Lionesses side that 'everyone will expect them to do well' after Euros success and that they have to move up to the 'next level'

England boss Sarina Wiegman says they will have to take their game to the ‘next level’ to triumph at the 2023 World Cup after the Lionesses were handed a tough knockout route. Wiegman’s side were drawn in Group D alongside Denmark, China and either Chile, Senegal or Haiti...
Daily Mail

'Even friends and family ask questions about who is coming in': Wolves defender Nathan Collins admits its been impossible to escape speculation over the next manager at Molineux following Bruno Lage's sacking

Wolves defender Nathan Collins admits it’s been impossible to get away from people quizzing him about the identity of Bruno Lage’s successor at Molineux. The Midlands club, who face Leicester on Sunday with both clubs in the bottom three, have been rejected by former Spain manager Julen Lopetegui and QPR’s Michael Beale after sacking Lage on October 3 – leaving interim Steve Davis in charge until the end of the year.
Daily Mail

'When you stay a long time in the same place it means you become a part of this club': Harry Kane is to Tottenham what Lionel Messi is to Barcelona, says Clement Lenglet... as he brands his Spurs team-mate 'an amazing example for all his teammates'

To Clement Lenglet’s mind, Lionel Messi will always be a Barcelona player. Whatever he achieves at Paris Saint-Germain, however many goals he scores, however many trophies he wins, the connection between Messi and Barcelona will remain. That same bond exists, says Lenglet, between Tottenham and Harry Kane, wherever the...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

666K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy