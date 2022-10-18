Read full article on original website
Features and modes that Riot needs to add to VALORANT in 2023
After just over two years, it’s safe to say that VALORANT is doing pretty well. Riot’s multiplayer tactical and ability-based FPS has a healthy player base sustained by consistent content updates, as well as a thriving and growing esports scene. The consistent changes to the agent and map...
How to complete the Howler Claw rituals in Fortnite
Fortnite is one of the most popular games that’s maintained its player base by continuing to introduce new content and challenges for players. Now, during the Fortnitemares event, players are being tempted by DJ Lyka to take on the wolf weapons and claws and head off into the night. There are now Alteration Altars all across the island waiting for players to turn.
How to unlock the second Spark slot in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the latest strategy game from Nintendo, allowing players to take on a new adventure in the Mario + Rabbids world. This new adventure introduces a mashup between the Rabbids and Luma, called the Sparks. These Sparks offer unique abilities and buffs in battles and eventually, players will be able to unlock a second slot for Sparks.
How Riot Games drew on Indian mythology to create new VALORANT character Harbor
Harbor is the newest agent making his way onto the VALORANT competitive scene, bringing a wave of meta-changing abilities and an interesting backstory. The Indian mythology-inspired agent looks to add to a culturally diverse selection of characters in VALORANT. In the past, Riot has focused on bringing an interesting and...
How to get the Ghost Writer title in Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost
Destiny 2‘s Festival of the Lost 2022 kicked off with an old activity that launched last year, but added the new event challenges system that launched earlier in 2022 with Solstice. This new model allows players to complete certain objectives and earn rewards—including the shiny new Ghost Writer title, which players can gild until the next Festival of the Lost.
How to get competitive points in Overwatch 2
There are a lot of noticeable changes in Overwatch 2 compared to the original beloved game. Through a troubling first couple of weeks after launch that included server issues, account transfer issues, and hero glitches, players have been getting used to a variety of new systems that track their progress and allow them to deck out their favorite heroes in new cosmetics.
BrayTech Werewolf god roll and best perks in Destiny 2
Festival of the Lost’s horrifying BrayTech Werewolf auto rifle returned to Destiny 2 in 2022 with a new origin trait and a suite of new perks up its sleeve, all while keeping its charming, skeleton-like paint job. There’s more to this auto rifle than just its looks, though: its overhauled perk pool gave BrayTech Werewolf some extra punch, especially if you can find a god roll of it.
How to get Howler Claws in Fortnite and all their abilities explained
Fortnitemares 2022 brought a handful of new features to Fortnite, including new items, interactions, and abilities. Like every year, Fortnitemares 2022 is associated with Halloween, so it’s no coincidence that most of the features added to the game alongside the event are spooky and related to eerie stories and legends. This year, players will be able to transform themselves into a Werewolf by using Howler Claws.
The Sims 5 could finally be on its way, but players want fixes for The Sims 4 before it’s forgotten
The Sims community is getting ready for the slightest announcement regarding the newest installment in the franchise, The Sims 5. The Sims has been around on PCs and consoles since the early 2000s, with fans of all demographics giving the title a go, and accidentally killing your sims in a variety of entertaining ways.
All free Fortnitemares 2022 awards and how to get them
With Fortnite events, players always have the opportunity to claim free rewards by completing the quests associated. The game’s Halloween affair, Fortnitemares, is no different. Fortnitemares 2022 brought a bunch of new skins, items, and quests to the game. If you want to earn free awards during the event,...
Is the Morty skin back in Fortnite? How to unlock the Fortnite Morty skin
Rick and Morty were brought to Fortnite during Chapter two, season seven when aliens invaded the island. It looked as if Rick was working with Slone to fight the invading force while Morty was likely just happy to be included. It’s been over a year since those skins were introduced and last seen in the Item Shop, so many fans are curious about when it will return.
Ghost stuck by the helicopter crash in the first Modern Warfare 2 mission ‘Kill or Capture’? Try this
Modern Warfare 2 released its early access campaign mode today for players who have already pre-ordered the highly anticipated title, but many have encountered a wide array of bugs and error codes only hours into its release. While some players have experienced difficulties entering the game, others have been faced with a barrage of issues once they’ve finally gained access.
How to solve Prof. Backpack’s Riddle of the Temple in Sunrise Temple
In Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, the first world you’ll land on will be Beacon Beach, where the benevolent demi-god Augie reigns. The beacon at this beach has been snuffed out, however, and players will need to dive deep into Sunrise Temple to find and solve the mysteries of this planet. One of these mysteries involves a set of sculptures meant to tell Augie and his brother, Perfectus’s, story.
Bot diff is everything according to cvMax’s bot lane theory in League
Kim “cvMax” Dae-ho and Jeong “dopa” Sang-gil recently created a video together outlining the “Great Botlane Theory.” The newly-appointed Kwangdong Freecs head coach cvMax even went a step further and gave a step-by-step analysis of his own solo queue games only to establish that this theory is true. Bear in mind this information comes from a machine translation, so take it with a grain of salt.
Sign Subroza? The TSM superstar is racking up aces in VALORANT to kick off Episode 5, Act 3
With partnership on the horizon via the VCT Americas 2023 league, the depth of the North American VALORANT scene has naturally led to a stacked list of available free agents to choose from. With teams like OpTic, XSET, TSM, and others not acquiring partnerships, their sought-after players suddenly become the hottest commodities.
How to unlock the Queen Summer and Mr. Meeseeks skins in Fortnite
Fortnitemares 2022 is finally here and it’s already bringing some major surprises and skins that fans have been requesting for a while. The first Rick and Morty collaboration happened over a year ago during Fortnite Chapter Two, season seven when aliens invaded the island. Now, a second collab has brought Mr. Meeseeks and Queen Summer skins to the game.
The Guard enters Apex Legends, signs one of North America’s best teams
The Guard from The Guard approves this message. They didn’t stay FAT for long. The ex-Torrent Apex Legends squad that had been competing under the name “Free Agent Turtles” for the last few months has a new home, and it’s with an organization that has quickly made a name for itself in a short period of time.
How to hit an opponent while Wolfscent is active in Fortnite
One of the most exciting parts about the new Fortnitemares update in Fortnite Chapter Three, season four is the ability to turn into a wolf. Players can visit DJ Lyka, who resides at the Reality Tree, or visit any of the Alteration Alters located around the island to become a wolf with a few special abilities. One of those new powers is the Wolfscent Ability, which allows players to possess the tracking prowess and awareness of an actual wolf. The ability comes from players acquiring the Howler Claws.
Fortnite’s Spooky Night event coming soon, according to international Twitter accounts
Fortnite’s annual Halloween celebration has finally kicked off, allowing players from around the world to celebrate with Fortnitemares. Part of the appeal is that Epic Games has added new skins and challenges to keep players engaged over the next two weeks. But now, it appears Epic is planning some kind of event called “Spooky Night,” set to begin on Oct. 22.
Junkertown disabled after Overwatch 2 community discovers game-breaking bug
On Oct. 18, a new Overwatch 2 exploit was discovered that allows you to directly influence FPS on the Junkertown map. After being live for only two days, Blizzard Entertainment is doing everything in its power to address and fix this game-breaking exploit. The Junkertown exploit originally involved a player...
