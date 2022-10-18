One of the most exciting parts about the new Fortnitemares update in Fortnite Chapter Three, season four is the ability to turn into a wolf. Players can visit DJ Lyka, who resides at the Reality Tree, or visit any of the Alteration Alters located around the island to become a wolf with a few special abilities. One of those new powers is the Wolfscent Ability, which allows players to possess the tracking prowess and awareness of an actual wolf. The ability comes from players acquiring the Howler Claws.

2 DAYS AGO